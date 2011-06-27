Vehicle overview

The Hummer H2 marked the beginning of a whole new era for both AM General and General Motors. For those who aren't familiar with the former, it's a company that was awarded the original contract to build the Humvee military vehicle. When the Humvee became a household name thanks to its prominent role in Desert Storm, AM General decided to capitalize on its popularity and build a civilian version known as the Hummer.

With its unstoppable off-road ability and rugged military styling, it isn't exactly your average sport-utility, but its unique persona has helped make it a hit with wannabes and movie stars alike. Unfortunately, the Hummer's transition from all-purpose military vehicle to daily driver wasn't perfect. Despite its imposing size, there is barely enough room for four, and the interior ergonomics are poor. Although the suspension allows it to climb over just about anything, negotiating traffic in the nearly 3-ton beast isn't much fun. So how does General Motors figure into the equation? Realizing that AM General had a household name for a product that few could afford, GM stepped in and bought the rights to "Hummer" in 1999. It doesn't own AM General, nor does it build any of the vehicles.

What the General did do, however, was design a new vehicle called the Hummer H2 using its extensive inventory of existing truck and SUV parts. The result was a concept-to-showroom development time of just 16 months, almost unheard of in an industry where new designs typically take three to four years to hit the marketplace. The idea for the H2 is fairly simple. Take the unmistakable look and feel of the original Hummer and infuse it with the comfort and drivability of more traditional sport-utility vehicles. More importantly, do it without sacrificing any of the capability that made the H1 (now the official name of the original) unique. In other words, the Hummer H2 couldn't be just a rebadged Chevy Tahoe. To accomplish this, the H2 uses a frame made from both heavy- and light-duty truck components fortified for severe-duty use. The rear suspension is a live axle, five-link design similar to the Suburban and Tahoe, while the front end is a fully independent design with torsion bars.

Nearly all of the H2's underbody components have been tucked in above the frame to keep them out of harm's way, and with 10 inches of ground clearance and a vast array of underbody armor shielding vital components, the H2 is well equipped for hard-core off-road adventures. Almost all of the convenience features found in GM's SUV and truck lineup can be found in the H2. From dual-zone automatic climate control to a Bose audio system to the OnStar communication system, the H2 is loaded to the hilt with standard features. After four years on the market, though, the 2006 Hummer H2 doesn't turn quite as many heads as it motors through suburbia. Unless you're a serious off-roader, you'll likely find that this Hummer's unwieldy size and big thirst make it impractical, even unappealing, to drive on a daily basis.