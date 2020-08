Used 2003 HUMMER H2 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway - Houston / Texas

Preferred Equipment Group Seat Trim; Leather Seating Surfaces Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding; Electric W/ Express-Open & Wind Deflector Suspension Package; Air; 5 Link Chrome Appearance Package Sun/Moonroof Brush Guard; Radiator & Grille Leather Seats Seats; Rear 3Rd Row Folding Bench; Removable 3rd Row Seat Assist Steps; Removable; "U" -Shaped Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo W/In-Dash 6-Disc CD Changer Tool Kit W/Portable Lamp Floormats; Black; Carpeted; Front & Rear; Removable Engine; Vortec 6000 V8 Sfi Exterior Solid Paint Seats; Front Reclining Buckets Tires; Lt315/70R17; All-Terrain; Blackwall Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2003 HUMMER H2 only has 142,949mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this HUMMER H2 makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the HUMMER H2 . There is no evidence of prior damage or paintwork on this HUMMER H2 . One look is all it takes to know what a find this 2003 HUMMER H2 is. Upgraded wheels enhance the look of this HUMMER H2. Contact our pre-owned department at 281-481-6680 or click link to ask additional questions! Look forward to hearing from you! AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2003 HUMMER H2. This 2003 HUMMER H2 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this HUMMERH2 , include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. With less than 142,949mi on this HUMMER H2, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Contact our pre-owned department at 281-481-6680 or click link to ask additional questions! Look forward to hearing from you! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2003 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



VIN: 5GRGN23U73H100479

Stock: 3H100479

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020