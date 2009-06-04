Vehicle overview

Few vehicles on the road make a statement quite like the Hummer H2. Patterned after the stalwart military transport Humvee, the H2's dimensions and Tonka-like profile give it the aura of a playground bully. But as with many goliath/bully narratives, the mighty are being challenged by the meek, becoming victims of their own audacity. An uncertain future looms for the Hummer brand due to rising fuel costs, changing public opinion and dwindling sales. Despite all of this, the 2009 Hummer H2 remains the iconic, in-your-face leader of the pack. The off-road capabilities of the H2 are legendary, while its brash reputation appeals to image-conscious urbanites.

As with most of the GM lineup, the Hummer H2 shares much of its underpinnings with other models. Its rugged frame is similar to that of the previous-generation Chevrolet Tahoe, though the H2 boasts short overhangs and massive ground clearance that help bolster its off-road credentials. Underneath the hood is a robust 6.2-liter V8 that's powerful enough to motivate all of the H2's 6,600-plus pounds. Meanwhile, it's all wrapped up with bold exterior styling that still makes the H2 one of the most distinctive-looking vehicles on the road.

While these brash qualities are certainly admirable in today's politically correct world, there's no getting around the H2's obvious faults. Its bulky exterior dimensions are at odds with the cramped rear seating and limited cargo room, and its dismal fuel economy will put greedy smiles on the faces of oil execs. For daily use, SUVs like the Land Rover Range Rover, Lincoln Navigator and Mercedes-Benz GL-Class will be much more pleasing to own and offer additional cachet and prestige as well. Unless you're truly in need of something that can traverse 2-foot-deep streams, the 2009 Hummer H2 is probably one full-size luxury SUV you can pass on.