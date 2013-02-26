Used 2005 HUMMER H2 for Sale Near Me
- 163,184 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,458
Brown Subaru - Amarillo / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U45H118781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 210,106 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,494$1,918 Below Market
Lynch Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Mukwonago / Wisconsin
**** This vehicle comes with our exclusive Lynch Rewards ** Fresh Local Trade In **** 4X4 **** Alloy Wheels **** Tow Package **** Step Tubes **** Moonroof **** Leather **** CD Player **** Bose Sound *****Our vehicles are inspected by Factory Certified Technicians. We ensure that every vehicle passes a strict safety inspection to provide you with peace of mind so that you won't be spending money after your purchase. **Advertised vehicle sale price subject to Tax, Title, Licensing Fees, and $358 Service Fee. **** Se Habla Espanol **** *Using strong relationships with over 20 Financial Institutions, we will provide you with the strongest, most competitive terms available! *Let us show you how the Lynch Family of Dealerships will treat YOU like family. Provide us with the opportunity to earn your business and you will agree that "NOBODY Sells for Less than Lynch!" With Real Time, Live Market Pricing from our 3rd Party Vendor, you get a Great Price Upfront without the Hassles of Negotiation. The Lynch family of Dealerships is one of the largest retailers of new and used vehicles in the Midwest. Because of this volume, customers can expect not only an impressive selection, but also a volume-based price which may simply not be available at smaller, single location dealerships!! We also pride ourselves on our reconditioning process, which is SECOND TO NONE!!! Only a short drive from Milwaukee, We proudly serve customers from Madison, Kenosha, Waukesha, Gurnee, Chicago, Janesville, Lake County IL, Racine, Lake Geneva, Sun Prairie, East Troy, Mukwonago, Delavan, Pewaukee, Brookfield, New Berlin, Elm Grove, Delafield, Hartland, Oconomowoc, and Jefferson customers with an incredible customer satisfaction rating!! For our complete inventory and current specials, please visit us at www.lynchchryslerdodgejeepram.com or call us today at (262)-642-4700! We appreciate the opportunity to EARN Your business!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U65H118233
Stock: E200592A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 181,222 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
Bachman Chevrolet - Louisville / Kentucky
TRADE IN...BRANDED TITLE! This vehicle is straight from our CHEVY store BARGAIN LOT! Before these vehicles are taken to auction, we offer them to the public at a great price. The majority of these vehicles have over 100,000 miles. They HAVE NOT BEEN INSPECTED and may have mechanical and physical defects. This vehicle has been PRICED ACCORDINGLY and we encourage potential buyers to have it inspected at their (the buyers) expense. ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, 17" x 8.5" Chrome Aluminum Wheels, Brushed Aluminum Double Crossbar Roof Rack, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Plated Assist Steps (Set of 2), Front & Rear Removable Black Carpeted Floormats, Lux Series, Single Passenger 3rd Row Rear Folding Seat, Standard Ride Suspension Package, Uplevel Leather Seating Surfaces, XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U25H122375
Stock: P14177E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 102,959 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,942$2,803 Below Market
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2005 HUMMER H2 SUV - 102,959 MILES - YELLOW EX TERIOR / BLACK INTERIOR - 2 PREVIOUS OWNERS - CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - FINANCING AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVE OPTIONS! Comes equipped with: Headed leather seats, Tilt/slide sunroof, Automatic headlights, Digital climate control, Premium sound system, Auxiliary input, Satellite radio, 18 aluminum wheels, 6.0L Vortec V8, Four Wheel Drive, 5 Speed Automatic. VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U55H100466
Stock: 13821
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 135,889 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,990$2,294 Below Market
Norfolk GM Auto Center - Norfolk / Nebraska
Clean CARFAX. Pewter Metallic 2005 Hummer H2 4WD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U65H128311
Stock: P00614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- 85,588 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,880
First National Auto - Seattle / Washington
HARD TO FIND, SUPER RARE! FABTECH LIFT KIT, OFF ROAD READY, LOW MILES, CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY, MUST SEE! From mountains to mud, this Gray 2005 HUMMER H2 SUV plows through any turf. The heavy duty Gas V8 6.0L/364 engine delivers mind-blowing torque anytime, anywhere. The road is yours in this vehicle. It comes equipped with these options: WHEELS, 5 - 17" x 8.5" (43.2 CM x 21.6 CM) CHROME ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED (STD), TOOL KIT, WITH PORTABLE LAMP includes (VS1) First aid kit., SUSPENSION PACKAGE, AIR, 5 LINK includes (ZM6) Air springs and (K16) Air compressor, with air valve located in cargo area, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, ELECTRIC WITH WIND DEFLECTOR (Includes (DK8) Console, overhead mini.), SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND DVD INTEGRATED NAVIGATION includes full-feature autonomous navigation; 1 DVD disc, Points of Interest; seek-and-scan and auto-tone control (Not available in AK, PR or VI), SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, XM SATELLITE RADIO features 67 channels of 100% commercial-free music included in its over 150 channels of the best in music, news, sports, talk, comedy, XM Instant Traffic and Weather, and more. Digital quality sound with coast-to-coast signal coverage. Three trial months -no obligation. (Subscription fees apply. Available only in the 48 contiguous U.S.), SEATS, REAR 3RD ROW FOLDING BENCH, REMOVABLE, SEATS, FRONT RECLINING BUCKETS includes 4-way adjustable head restraints, 8-way power, 4-way lumbar and driver side 2-position memory (STD), and SEAT AND INTERIOR TRIM, UPLEVEL, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, EBONY COLOR, ARMREST, DOOR BOLSTER AND MIDDLE CONSOLE LID includes console, door console, perforated assist handles and door handles, and satin finished aluminum sill plates with rubber bonded no-slip surface. Visit First National Fleet and Lease located at 12800 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133 for a hassle-free deal!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U55H117610
Stock: 18794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 8,818 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$59,900
Boondox Motorsports - Caledonia / Michigan
Welcome to Boondox Motorsports! CALL US at 616-891-9900 for more details or to schedule a test drive. This and every vehicle we offer has been thoroughly inspected by certified technicians and meets our strict Boondox Resale requirements. We are located in Caledonia MI and we're not your everyday dealership. Our dealership offers a no sales pressure approach with a laid back fun and friendly atmosphere. We are here to assist you in purchasing your next vehicle and pride ourselves in providing an exceptional buying experience. We offer top quality, fun to drive things on both 2 and 4 wheels! Call us at 616-891-9900. We offer financing options to all with great low rates! Service contracts available on most vehicles! Trades Welcomed! Boondox Craft Root beer for ALL! Additional Services include a Harley Davidson Service & Repair Shop located inside the dealership. Stop in anytime and check us out and see why doing business with Boondox Motorsports is truly a wonderful experience! www.boondox.us (616) 891-9900 Main # HOURS OF OPERATION: Mon-Fri: 10am- 6pm / Sat: 10am-3pm Thank you for looking at Boondox Motorsports... We hope to see you soon!<br /> <br /> SWEET 2005 HUMMER H2 Stretch Limousine- 6.0L V8- 8818 miles-Stretched by Ohio Limo and Coach-Fully Loaded with Satellite Tracvision System, Custom Leather Seats, Seats Approx 15, Deluxe DVD Stereo, CD Sound System, (2) Built in Flip Down LCD Screens TVs, (1) 15 inch LCD TV, Mood Lighting , Laser Customized Light System, (2) Bars, Privacy Window, Measures 180 inch measurement on the inside.<br><br>Welcome to Boondox Motorsports! Thank you for taking the time to visit our listing!<br><br>This and every vehicle we offer has been thoroughly inspected by certified technicians and meets our strict Boondox Resale requirements. We are located in Caledonia MI and we're not your everyday dealership.<br><br>Our dealership offers a no sales pressure approach with a laid back fun and friendly atmosphere. We are here to assist you in purchasing your next vehicle and pride ourselves in providing an exceptional buying experience. We offer top quality, fun to drive things on both 2 and 4 wheels!<br><br>We offer financing options to all with great low rates! Service contracts available on most vehicles! Trades Welcomed! Boondox Craft Root beer for ALL!<br><br>Additional Services include a Harley Davidson Service & Repair Shop and Choppers, our own salon<br>located inside the dealersh
- 8,818 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U25H124658
Stock: 124658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 126,103 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,988
Sherm's Store - Ogden / Utah
*2005 Hummer H2 Luxury *This is with Clean Title, No Accidents, and has been well cared for. This comes nicely equipped with 4 Brand New Tires, Full Size Spare, Loaded with Options such as Leather Interior, Power Heated Seat, Key-less Entry, Tow Package, Running Boards, Power Locks/Windows, Cruise, A/C, Factory Chrome Wheels, Luggage Rack, and more!These are no longer in production, therefore this will be a collectible vehicle. We have also included our 30 day 1,000 mile limited warranty to give you added peace of mind in your new purchase!As always with every vehicle we sell you get a fresh service, a full tank of gas, and both sets of keys! We Love Our Customers and We Love Trades! ANY YEAR MAKE OR MODEL!!!Call Us, Stop By, or Visit Us Online!Sherm's Store The Car Store3240 Washington Blvd.Ogden, Ut. 84401www.shermsstore.comsherms@shermsstore.com801-621-7177
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U35H110249
Stock: 12789A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-28-2020
- 114,565 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$16,995$2,474 Below Market
Prime Motors - Ham Lake / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U35H111028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,804 miles
$13,499$1,774 Below Market
Northwest Motorsports Lynnwood - Lynnwood / Washington
�
- 162,804 miles
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U65H118751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,276 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,449$1,982 Below Market
Davidson Gebhardt Chevrolet - Loveland / Colorado
Meet our 2005 Hummer H2 4WD shown in Gray and you will see that it is ready to make you the talk of your neighborhood. Powered by a massive 6.0 Liter V8 that offers 325hp at your command while matched with a responsive Automatic transmission for certain on or off-road domination. This Four Wheel Drive SUV won't disappoint you with power and acceptable economy plus the athletic exterior boasts power heated mirrors with memory, roof rails, a bold grille, and that famous, powerful Hummer stance.For those less interested in rugged road power and more interested in entertaining friends, this H2 is also a luxury vehicle inside. Get comfortable with dual climate controls, keyless entry, heated leather front and second-row seats with driver's seat memory, and a huge sunroof. Plus, the premium Bose sound system comes complete with a CD player and rear-seat audio controls with headphone jacks to keep everyone jamming out to their favorite songs!Hummer offers top safety features like daytime running lights, traction control, child safety locks, an army of airbags will keep you and your loved ones secure. An off-road warrior with a luxurious interior is sure to leave this lot in a hurry, so don't miss out on this classic Hummer H2! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!At Subaru of Loveland we pride ourselves on our exceptional customer experience and being a business that has been family owned and operated since 1960. We appreciate each and every individual that we have the pleasure of doing business with, and that's why we offer a number of discounts and deals to every customer who purchases a vehicle from Subaru of Loveland.
- 110,276 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U75H129189
Stock: U4202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 141,059 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,995
Windy City Motors - Chicago / Illinois
>>>2005 HUMMER H2***4WD**LUX PACKAGE & ADVENTURE PACKAGE**NAVIGATION***DUAL HEADREST DVD***POWER MOONROOF***DUAL AND REAR CLIMATE CONTROL***3RD ROW SEAT***BOSE SOUND SYSTEM***DUAL AND REAR HEATED SEATS***LEATHER***AM/FM/CD RADIO***INFLATION KIT***LUGGAGE RACKS***RUNNING BOARDS***ALLOY WHEELS***POWER WINDOWS***POWER MIRRORS***POWER LOCKS***POWER SEATS***FLEXIBLE FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE***CASH JOBS ***BAD CREDIT***NO CREDIT*** MATRICULA*** NO LICENSE***SE HABLA ESPANOL >>>FOR PRE APPROVAL PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.WINDYCITYMOTORS.CO AND FILL OUT OUR SECURED LOAN APPLICATION ***PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 773-717-7000***TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT/TEST DRIVE*** ***AFTER HOURS YOU MAY TEXT 773-457-8898 OR 630-863-4302 FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE*** ***WE ARE A FULL AUTO REPAIR SERVICE SHOP. WE PROVIDE SERVICES FOR ALL OF YOUR CAR/TRUCK NEEDS; FROM OIL CHANGES TO MAJOR REPAIRS AND BODYWORK. ***THANK YOU VERY MUCH FROM THE WINDY CITY MOTORS TEAM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U55H115193
Stock: W4152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,280 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,750$3,783 Below Market
Auto Passion Team - Saint George / Utah
2006 HUMMER H2 Sport Utility 4D 4WD*Clean Carfax/NO ACCIDENTS*Four Wheel Drive*V8, 6.0 Liter*Traction Control*ABS (4-Wheel)*Air Conditioning*Power Windows*Power Door Locks*Cruise Control*Power Steering*Tilt Wheel*AM/FM Stereo*Cassette*CD/MP3 (Single Disc)*Premium Sound*OnStar*Dual Air Bags*Side Air Bags*F&R Side Air Bags*Heated Seats*Dual Power Seats*Leather*Moon Roof*Roof Rack*Towing Pkg*Limited Edition*Luxury Pkg*Navigation System*DVD System*Running Boards*Premium Wheels**130K MilesAuto Passion Team 1058 E Highland Dr.St. George Utah 84770 (435)339-6111Open Monday-SaturdayWe speak English, Español, Francais, a place where all people are welcome!Auto Passion has the lowest prices, best quality cars and has produced one of the highest customer ratings in St. George Utah. We are your pre-owned certified auto specialists. Two locations within the heart of St. George between Smiles Restored and Arby's on Bluff Street - and next to Wendys off St George Blvd. Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Honda, Toyota, Jeep, Diesel trucks and many more. If we don't have it, we will find it.WE ARE A CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDER AND CAN GET ANYONE FINANCED!Discover more gems on our website - WWW.AUTOPASSIONTEAM.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U86H120535
Stock: 120535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2004 HUMMER H2147,493 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,499$2,945 Below Market
XotiCars - Rosedale / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U24H105350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2004 HUMMER H2132,654 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2004 HUMMER H2 6.0L V8 AUTOMATIC 4X4 LEATHER INTERIOR ALL POWER ZERO ACCIDENTS STOP BY TODAY AND TEST DRIVE BUT YOU HAVE TO HURRY THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U84H100847
Stock: 5231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2018
- 125,004 milesTitle issue, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,337
The Sharpest Rides - Englewood / Colorado
<b>Summary</b> The Sharpest Rides's mission is to ensure all our customers have a positive auto buying experience and are completely satisfied with their new vehicle. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on it. <b>Vehicle Details</b> Enjoy your driving more! This is one of the most exciting vehicles to drive in its class. The interior and exterior are in good condition. <b>Equipment</b> The vehicle has a V8, 6.0L high output engine. <b>Additional Information</b> We understand at The Sharpest Rides that customer loyalty is earned one customer at a time. We want the opportunity to earn your business for life.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U16H100563
Stock: S46894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 106,806 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,800$2,881 Below Market
Wholesale Solutions - Loxley / Alabama
Recent Arrival! AS IS NO WARRANTY. Clean CARFAX.Give us a call at 251-964-2265 or shop 24/7 at wholesalesolutionsinc.com. You can Call or Text us at 251-964-2265..Wholesale Solutions has been selling quality Pre-Owned Trucks. Cars and SUV’s in the Gulf Coast since 2007. We are located in Loxley Alabama at 1051 S. Hickory Street. Our goal is to make your purchase simple and straight forward. Working with our customers is the key to our success. Our customers love us because we do it right. We will help in any way we can with getting you into the vehicle you are looking for. We offer financing through a large selection of banks and Credit Unions this getting you a great rate and payments that will meet your budget. We take great pride in how clean we get our vehicles. We go through great lengths on making sure the vehicle is correct and ready for a new owner. We love trade-ins we will always offer a fair price. We also take in trades on RV’s Boats Tractors and most any type of vehicle. Wholesale Solutions has quality used cars trucks and SUV's since 2007
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U96H119457
Stock: 15322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,054 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,999$3,575 Below Market
Auto Max USA - Yakima / Washington
INTERNET PRICED TO SELL 17999 AUTO MAX USA YAKIMA PLEASE CALL OR TEXT JIMMY 509-930-5449 !!!!!! 4X4! LEATHER ! SUN ROOF ! 3ED SEAT ! AND MUCH MORE ! WONT LAST LONG ! HARD TO FIND !1 0 DOWN AND NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS (OAC) ✅ Bad Credit? ✅ No Credit? ✅ First Time Buyer? We've got you covered! ASK ABOUT FREE DELIVERY TO MOST AREAS OF PACFIC NW !! ASK FOR JIM TEXT OR CALL 509-930-5449
- 108,054 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U56H106057
Stock: 20892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
