Used 2005 HUMMER H2 for Sale Near Me

Lynch Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Mukwonago / Wisconsin

**** This vehicle comes with our exclusive Lynch Rewards ** Fresh Local Trade In **** 4X4 **** Alloy Wheels **** Tow Package **** Step Tubes **** Moonroof **** Leather **** CD Player **** Bose Sound *****Our vehicles are inspected by Factory Certified Technicians.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 5GRGN23U65H118233

Stock: E200592A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-25-2020