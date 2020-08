Used 2006 HUMMER H2 for Sale Near Me

Wholesale Solutions - Loxley / Alabama

Recent Arrival! AS IS NO WARRANTY. Clean CARFAX.Give us a call at 251-964-2265 or shop 24/7 at wholesalesolutionsinc.com. You can Call or Text us at 251-964-2265..Wholesale Solutions has been selling quality Pre-Owned Trucks. Cars and SUV’s in the Gulf Coast since 2007. We are located in Loxley Alabama at 1051 S. Hickory Street. Our goal is to make your purchase simple and straight forward. Working with our customers is the key to our success. Our customers love us because we do it right. We will help in any way we can with getting you into the vehicle you are looking for. We offer financing through a large selection of banks and Credit Unions this getting you a great rate and payments that will meet your budget. We take great pride in how clean we get our vehicles. We go through great lengths on making sure the vehicle is correct and ready for a new owner. We love trade-ins we will always offer a fair price. We also take in trades on RV’s Boats Tractors and most any type of vehicle. Wholesale Solutions has quality used cars trucks and SUV's since 2007

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 5GRGN23U96H119457

Stock: 15322

Certified Pre-Owned: No