Used 2006 HUMMER H2 for Sale Near Me

- 130,280 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,750$3,783 Below Market
Auto Passion Team - Saint George / Utah
2006 HUMMER H2 Sport Utility 4D 4WD*Clean Carfax/NO ACCIDENTS*Four Wheel Drive*V8, 6.0 Liter*Traction Control*ABS (4-Wheel)*Air Conditioning*Power Windows*Power Door Locks*Cruise Control*Power Steering*Tilt Wheel*AM/FM Stereo*Cassette*CD/MP3 (Single Disc)*Premium Sound*OnStar*Dual Air Bags*Side Air Bags*F&R Side Air Bags*Heated Seats*Dual Power Seats*Leather*Moon Roof*Roof Rack*Towing Pkg*Limited Edition*Luxury Pkg*Navigation System*DVD System*Running Boards*Premium Wheels**130K MilesAuto Passion Team 1058 E Highland Dr.St. George Utah 84770 (435)339-6111Open Monday-SaturdayWe speak English, Español, Francais, a place where all people are welcome!Auto Passion has the lowest prices, best quality cars and has produced one of the highest customer ratings in St. George Utah. We are your pre-owned certified auto specialists. Two locations within the heart of St. George between Smiles Restored and Arby's on Bluff Street - and next to Wendys off St George Blvd. Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Honda, Toyota, Jeep, Diesel trucks and many more. If we don't have it, we will find it.WE ARE A CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDER AND CAN GET ANYONE FINANCED!Discover more gems on our website - WWW.AUTOPASSIONTEAM.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U86H120535
Stock: 120535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,004 milesTitle issue, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,337
The Sharpest Rides - Englewood / Colorado
<b>Summary</b> The Sharpest Rides's mission is to ensure all our customers have a positive auto buying experience and are completely satisfied with their new vehicle. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on it. <b>Vehicle Details</b> Enjoy your driving more! This is one of the most exciting vehicles to drive in its class. The interior and exterior are in good condition. <b>Equipment</b> The vehicle has a V8, 6.0L high output engine. <b>Additional Information</b> We understand at The Sharpest Rides that customer loyalty is earned one customer at a time. We want the opportunity to earn your business for life.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U16H100563
Stock: S46894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 106,806 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$18,800$2,881 Below Market
Wholesale Solutions - Loxley / Alabama
Recent Arrival! AS IS NO WARRANTY. Clean CARFAX.Give us a call at 251-964-2265 or shop 24/7 at wholesalesolutionsinc.com. You can Call or Text us at 251-964-2265..Wholesale Solutions has been selling quality Pre-Owned Trucks. Cars and SUV’s in the Gulf Coast since 2007. We are located in Loxley Alabama at 1051 S. Hickory Street. Our goal is to make your purchase simple and straight forward. Working with our customers is the key to our success. Our customers love us because we do it right. We will help in any way we can with getting you into the vehicle you are looking for. We offer financing through a large selection of banks and Credit Unions this getting you a great rate and payments that will meet your budget. We take great pride in how clean we get our vehicles. We go through great lengths on making sure the vehicle is correct and ready for a new owner. We love trade-ins we will always offer a fair price. We also take in trades on RV’s Boats Tractors and most any type of vehicle. Wholesale Solutions has quality used cars trucks and SUV's since 2007
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U96H119457
Stock: 15322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,054 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$17,999$3,575 Below Market
Auto Max USA - Yakima / Washington
INTERNET PRICED TO SELL 17999 AUTO MAX USA YAKIMA PLEASE CALL OR TEXT JIMMY 509-930-5449 !!!!!! 4X4! LEATHER ! SUN ROOF ! 3ED SEAT ! AND MUCH MORE ! WONT LAST LONG ! HARD TO FIND !1 0 DOWN AND NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS (OAC) ✅ Bad Credit? ✅ No Credit? ✅ First Time Buyer? We've got you covered! ASK ABOUT FREE DELIVERY TO MOST AREAS OF PACFIC NW !! ASK FOR JIM TEXT OR CALL 509-930-5449
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U56H106057
Stock: 20892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,339 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,990$3,505 Below Market
Runde Chevrolet Buick GMC - Platteville / Wisconsin
6.0L V8 4WD 4 Speed automatic W/Electronic Overdrive 4 door Gas POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL AM/FM STEREO BUCKET SEATS/CONSOLE POWER SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS ABS BRAKES AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT TRAILER HITCH REAR AIR CONDITIONING REAR HEATER TRACTION CONTROL XM STEREO FOLDING REAR SEAT 6 DISC IN DASH CD CHANGER LUGGAGE RACK ON-STAR 3RD ROW SEAT STABILITRAK AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 4.10 AXLE RATIO DRIVER INFO CENTER 17 Wheels ** AS IS- NO WARRANTY **Ebon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U06H112073
Stock: 6H112073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 103,028 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$17,499$3,036 Below Market
Car N Drive - Bordentown / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U76H120610
Stock: 120610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,307 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$22,999$2,780 Below Market
Absolute Auto Center - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Only 73,307 Miles! This HUMMER H2 boasts a Gas V8 6.0L/364 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*PAINT SOLID (STD), SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE XM SATELLITE RADIO features 67 channels of 100% commercial-free music included in its over 150 channels of the best in music news sports talk comedy XM Instant Traffic and Weather and more. Digital quality sound with coast-to-coast signal coverage. Three trial months-no obligation. (Subscription fees apply. Available only in the 48 contiguous U.S. states.), LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT (will be forced on orders with ship-to states that require a front license plate), LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (B58) Floormats Black carpeted front and rear removable (482) Seat and interior trim Uplevel (UC6) Sound system ETR AM/FM stereo with in-dash 6-disc CD changer (R13) Chrome Appearance Package (BVT) Regular Production Accessory Assist steps chrome plated stainless steel tubular (V67) Regular Production Accessory Roof rack double crossbar brushed aluminum (AS3) Seat single passenger rear 3rd row folding (P44) Wheels chrome aluminum (U2K) XM satellite radio, CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE includes (V67) Roof rack double crossbar made of brushed aluminum and exterior door handles on Black cups., SEAT AND INTERIOR TRIM LEATHER SEATING SURFACES MATCHING WHEAT COLOR ARMREST DOOR BOLSTER AND MIDDLE CONSOLE LID (STD), SEAT SINGLE PASSENGER REAR 3RD ROW FOLDING, REGULAR PRODUCTION ACCESSORY TAILLAMP PROTECTION CHROME PLATED STAINLESS STEEL TUBULAR (SET OF 2), SUNROOF POWER TILT-SLIDING ELECTRIC WITH WIND DEFLECTOR includes (DK8) Console overhead mini., FUEL FILLER DOOR CHROME ALUMINUM, REGULAR PRODUCTION ACCESSORY ASSIST STEPS CHROME PLATED STAINLESS STEEL TUBULAR (SET OF 2), SOUND SYSTEM ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH IN-DASH 6-DISC CD CHANGER includes seek-and-scan digital clock auto-tone control speed-compensated volume and TheftLock, FLOORMATS BLACK CARPETED FRONT AND REAR REMOVABLE, OWNERS PUBLICATION, SUSPENSION PACKAGE STANDARD RIDE 5 LINK COIL SPRINGS (STD), REGULAR PRODUCTION ACCESSORY BRUSH GUARD CHROME, CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE UPLEVEL includes (JHA) Hood handles chrome aluminum (set of 2) (JHB) Hood latches chrome aluminum (set of 2) and (ND1) Fuel filler door chrome, SEAT AND INTERIOR TRIM UPLEVEL LEATHER SEATING SURFACES MATCHING EBONY COLOR ARMREST DOOR BOLSTER AND MIDDLE CONSOLE LID includes console door console perforated assist handles and door handles and satin finished aluminum sill plates with rubber bonded no-slip surface, REGULAR PRODUCTION ACCESSORY ROOF RACK DOUBLE CROSSBAR BRUSHED ALUMINUM, WHEELS 5-17" x 8.5 (43.2 CM x 21.6 CM) CHROME ALUMINUM, ENGINE VORTEC 6000 V8 SFI (325 HP [242.45 KW] @ 5200 RPM 365 LB.-FT. [492.75 N-M] @ 4000 RPM) (STD), TRANSMISSION 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC HEAVY-DUTY ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED (STD), SEATS FRONT RECLINING BUCKETS includes 4-way adjustable head restraints 8-way power 4-way lumbar and driver side 2-position memory (STD), Four Wheel Drive, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Traction Control, Four Wheel Drive, Tow Hooks, Tires - Front On/Off Road, Tires - Rear On/Off Road, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Seat Audio Controls, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Telematics, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights*Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 7 Service Records. Absolute Auto Center graded the Overall Condition of this vehicle as Excellent. Non-smoker vehicle!*Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Absolute Auto Center located at 415 S E Broad St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U36H100337
Stock: 0337
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 109,866 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$20,400
NATIONSTAR AUTOPLEX - Lewisville / Texas
Recent Arrival! 2006 Hummer H2 Base Black Clean CARFAX. *Fully Detailed*, *Non-Smoker*, *Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician*.Odometer is 25293 miles below market average!Nationstar Autoplex prepared to deliver a great buying and service experience while maintaining a clean and safe facility for our staff and customers. This is done primarily through Physical Distancing . **All staff members are encouraged to wear rubber gloves, especially: Service Writers, Cashiers, Car Porters and Technicians. **Use gloves when entering customer vehicles for any reason **Vehicle test drives can be done alone by customer. ** Call 469-637-9900 for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U16H103642
Stock: 6H103642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 155,134 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,995
Aransas Autoplex - Aransas Pass / Texas
Are you seeking a car that you don't have to wonder if it will start in the morning? Well, this Vehicle will have you excited to pick-up even your mother-in-law!! New Arrival* Oh yeah!! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee*** 4 Wheel Drive!!!4X4!!!4WD... Optional equipment includes: Luxury Series Package 1SC, Electric Tilt-Sliding Power Sunroof, Wheels: 17' x 8.5' Chrome Aluminum (5), Chrome Plated Assist Steps (Set of 2), Chrome Appearance Package, Single Passenger 3rd Row Rear Folding Seat, XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature.... If you have questions about any new or used vehicle please go to WWW.ARANSASAUTOPLEX.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U16H122093
Stock: 5932A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 124,900 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,500
Coast to Coast Motors - Hayward / California
Visit Coast To Coast Motors online to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 510-886-8000 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U46H119429
Stock: 11676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,642 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,995$2,188 Below Market
Vinson Motors - Clinton Township / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U66H113230
Stock: 18153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,092 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,995$2,094 Below Market
Silk City Auto Mall - Paterson / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U36H115761
Stock: 115761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,211 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$27,995$446 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**6.0 VORTEC V8 GAS**4X4**NEW TIRES**LEATHER**POWER SUNROOF**HEATED SEATS**BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM**MEMORY SYSTEM**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Leather Seats**Navigation System**Power Door Locks**Alloy Wheels**Power Windows**Power Sun Roof**Tow Package**Heated Seats**Power Seats**Premium Sound**New Tires** Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive, 17" x 8.5" Chrome Aluminum Wheels, 9 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brushed Aluminum Double Crossbar Roof Rack, CD player, Chrome Appearance Package, Front dual zone A/C, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2006 Hummer H2 Sport Utility 4WD 4x4 SUV
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U86H121359
Stock: 27266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-18-2019
- 126,456 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,935$1,064 Below Market
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE--PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR LOW RATES***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service representative. This is easily done by calling us at 561-771-4343 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U86H107400
Stock: 107400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,994 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,966
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Rest assured, once you take this Hummer H2 SUV 4-Speed Automatic home you will know you've made a solid investment. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this H2 SUV 4-Speed Automatic's mileage reads low at 63,994. We have confirmed that the previous owner was not a smoker. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. The powerful 6.0L V8 OHV 16V engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. Under the hood of this SUV rests a fuel efficient 6.0L V8 OHV 16V engine that works to keep your wallet closed. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this Hummer H2 SUV 4-Speed Automatic is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Hummer H2 SUV 4-Speed Automatic will give you the luxury that everyone wants. Compared with other SUV's out there, you will not find another better equipped Hummer H2 SUV 4-Speed Automatic at the price we are offering. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this SUV to make sure it is perfect. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this SUV is incomparable. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this SUV. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. If you are looking to own a super clean SUV, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to CARFAX. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. We are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by AutoCheck. This SUV and most every car we sell comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY that covers the drive train and more. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. With approved credit and a low down payment you can get this H2 SUV 4-Speed Automatic today with monthly payments that you can afford today! What are you waiting for? Call (703) 685-9312 right now! If you trust BLUE BOOK's pricing then you better believe the fact that we have priced this SUV below its BLUE BOOK means it won't stay on our lot long. Act today! With amazing deals at Merlex Auto Group, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Indian Head. Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U16H114673
Stock: 114673
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,659 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$21,790
Bommarito Nissan Ballwin - Ballwin / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Black 2006 Hummer H2 4WD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI One Owner, Local Trade, Navigation / GPS, Leather, Sunroof / Moonroof, 3rd Row Seating, Alloy Wheels, Rear Entertainment, Back up Camera / Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, AWD / 4x4, 17 x 8.5 Chrome Aluminum Wheels, Brushed Aluminum Double Crossbar Roof Rack, Chrome Appearance Package, Front & Rear Removable Black Carpeted Floormats, Luxury Series Package 1SC, Single Passenger 3rd Row Rear Folding Seat, XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature.Recent Arrival!Bommarito Nissan Ballwin is located at 14747 Manchester Road. One mile West of 141. We are proud to be a part of Missouri's #1 Automotive Group, that has been serving St. Louis customers for over 44 years. We are sure to have the perfect pre-owned car or truck at our dealership. No other dealers in St Louis or St Charles County can match our standards and pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U46H108589
Stock: B3519A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 65,964 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,777
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
NO LONGER IN PRODUCTION SO NOW THEY HAVE BECOME FAR AND FEW BETWEEN. THIS 2006 HUMMER H2 LUXURY EDITION H2'S EVEN MORE SO IN THIS CONFIGURATION COLOR AND ORIGINAL CONDITION. 100% STOCK AND PROUDLY SPORTING A SQUEAKY CLEAN ONE OWNER CERTIFIED AND GUARANTEED CARFAX. IT HAS A MERE 65K ACCIDENT FREE HISTORY WITH OVER 34 RECORDED RECOMMENDED SERVICES. ITS BEEN IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ITS ENTIRE LIFE TILL NOW. YES ITS RUST AND OXIDATION FREE BECAUSE ITS BEEN GARAGE KEPT AND TREATED TO REGULAR VISITS TO THE BEAUTY SALON AKA DETAIL SHOP. ITS BEEN A NON SMOKERS VEHICLE AS WELL AND UPTILL NOW NOT USED AS A PET HAULER. ITS CONDITION IS TRULY SPECTACULAR AND REFLECTS TOTAL PRIDE IN OWNERSHIP! Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and INTERNATIONALLY since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost financeable asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU.....OUR VALUED CUSTOMER
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U56H107340
Stock: 11788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,830 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,495
Booth Motors - Longmont / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U06H104586
Stock: 13259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
