Used 2006 HUMMER H2 for Sale Near Me

108 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
H2 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 108 listings
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 in Yellow
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2

    130,280 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,750

    $3,783 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 in Black
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2

    125,004 miles
    Title issue, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,337

    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 in Dark Red
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2

    106,806 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $18,800

    $2,881 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 in Black
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2

    108,054 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $17,999

    $3,575 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 in Light Blue
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2

    126,339 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $17,990

    $3,505 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 in Yellow
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2

    103,028 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $17,499

    $3,036 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 in Light Brown
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2

    73,307 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $22,999

    $2,780 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 in Black
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2

    109,866 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $20,400

    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 in Gray
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2

    155,134 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 in Light Blue
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2

    124,900 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,500

    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2

    122,642 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,995

    $2,188 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 in Yellow
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2

    137,092 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,995

    $2,094 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 in Yellow
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2

    52,211 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $27,995

    $446 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 in Black
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2

    126,456 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,935

    $1,064 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 in Black
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2

    63,994 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,966

    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 in Black
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2

    128,659 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $21,790

    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 in Gray
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2

    65,964 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,777

    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 in Gray
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2

    101,830 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,495

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following HUMMER H2 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 108 listings
  1. Home
  2. HUMMER
  3. HUMMER H2
  4. Used 2006 HUMMER H2

Consumer Reviews for the HUMMER H2

Read recent reviews for the HUMMER H2
Overall Consumer Rating
4.729 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (3%)
There's nothing like it!
Clint Cord,11/25/2008
Having owned some very extravagant & exotic vehicles, there is nothing like a Hummer H2! I'm embarrassingly proud to own such a magnificent & unmistakable machine! I'd never even ridden in, let alone driven one before I bought online, sight unseen 2000 miles away - no disappointments! If you're looking and thinking about owning one - take the leap of faith and treat yourself!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
HUMMER
H2
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders

Related HUMMER H2 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings