Used 2007 HUMMER H2 for Sale Near Me
108 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 97,505 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,995$9,401 Below Market
- 103,892 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$22,900$1,616 Below Market
- 124,532 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,985$1,599 Below Market
- 77,290 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$25,900
- 108,780 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,995$880 Below Market
- 89,283 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$29,500
- 31,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,999
- 100,193 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$26,999
- 102,478 miles
$18,495
- 76,715 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,250
- 144,612 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,796
- 119,693 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,995
- 187,062 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,900
- 110,679 miles
$16,995
- 149,005 miles
$18,900
- used
2006 HUMMER H2130,280 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,750$3,783 Below Market
- used
2006 HUMMER H2125,004 milesTitle issue, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,337
- used
2008 HUMMER H2116,022 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$23,000$4,913 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following HUMMER H2 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the HUMMER H2
Read recent reviews for the HUMMER H2
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.68 Reviews
Report abuse
rex46,09/22/2011
We have just purchased a H2 to tow our horses to shows. Our two new horses weigh 2700# together and if they start doing the "Kentucky 2 Step" it was hard for our Jeep Grand Cherokee to steer straight. This vehicle is PERFECT, pulls without effort, easy to back up with mirrors, comfortable to ride and gets better gas mileage than the Jeep, especially when towing. Getting to the Barn in all kinds of weather is not possible with a 4WD truck because of weight balance. This vehicle is almost impossible to get stuck. I have no concerns about my wife when she is in this vehicle, it screams safety from it's size only. I am a Professional Engineer, I recommend without reservation.
Related HUMMER H2 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2016
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2014
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2015
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2012
- Used Chevrolet Spark EV 2015
- Used INFINITI Q70 2012
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2012
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2011
- Used Ferrari California T 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2014
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country 2018
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2011
- Used BMW Z4 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive 2014
- Used BMW X6 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used HUMMER H3 New Haven CT
- Used HUMMER H3 Tampa FL
- Used HUMMER H2 Scottsdale AZ
- Used HUMMER H3 Washington DC
- Used HUMMER H2 Plano TX
- Used HUMMER H2 Nashua NH
- Used HUMMER H2 Stone Mountain GA
- Used HUMMER H2 Reading PA
- Used HUMMER H3 Ontario CA
- Used HUMMER H2 Rockford IL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Honda Accord 2017 Rockville MD
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2018 Sacramento CA
- Used Dodge Charger 2018 Los Angeles CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News