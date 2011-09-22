Used 2007 HUMMER H2 for Sale Near Me

Luxury Warehouse North - Hendersonville / Tennessee

2007 HUMMER H2 AWD Luxury SUV Very Clean Local Vehicle Very Well Maintained 3-Owner All Southern Vehicle Low Miles (only 7900 per year) Highly Optioned with Factory Upgrades $65940.00 Original MSRP Luxury Preferred Equipment Group Chrome Appearance Package BOSE Audio/Navigation Package 6.0L Vortec V8 4-Speed Automatic Four Wheel Drive GPS/Navigation System Leather Appointed Interior Power Windows with Auto Up/Down Power Door Locks Remote Key-less Entry Dual Zone Climate Controlled Air Conditioning 8-Way Power Driver Seat and 4-Way Power Passenger Seat Heated First and Second Rear Seating Premium BOSE 9-Speaker AM/FM/CD/SAT Audio System Power Tilt and Slide Sunroof On-Star Fog-Lights Factory Chrome Alloy Wheels Back-up Camera with Monitor Power Heated Side Mirrors Chrome Step Rails Brush Guard and Tail Lamp Protectors Clean Carfax Clean Autocheck Priced to Sell Fast !!Luxury Warehouse North has been voted Sumner County's Best Pre-Owned Dealership and Best Pre-Owned Non-Franchise Dealership in Tennessee.We provide touch-free safe delivery at no-charge and a 7 day return policy (ask your dealership representative for details) PLUS you can still test-drive your vehicle ... Because we know that every vehicle has it's own special personality. That's why we want you to see it touch it feel it smell it drive it ..... Heck you can even take it to your mechanic before you commit to the purchase. Which we believe is a huge benefit to you the customer versus the so-called Vending Machine dealerships. With our hundreds of 5-Star reviews we guarantee this will be the best car buying experience you've ever had !!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 5GRGN23U37H105121

Stock: LWN0456

Certified Pre-Owned: No

