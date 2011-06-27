2005 HUMMER H2 Review
Pros & Cons
- Distinctive styling, unmatched off-road capability, stout drivetrain.
- Feels massive, poor visibility, some cheap interior materials, limited cargo room, horrible fuel economy.
Other years
List Price
$20,980
Edmunds' Expert Review
Despite its more civilized design, the 2005 Hummer H2 still maintains the head-turning looks and unstoppable off-road prowess that made the original famous.
2005 Highlights
A new stereo system with an integrated DVD-based navigation system is optional, as is XM Satellite Radio.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 HUMMER H2.
Most helpful consumer reviews
rcaceres,02/26/2013
I just bought a well taken care of Hummer H2. I wish I would have driven one sooner. These vehicles are fantastic. Well made, commanding, wide footprint, sure footed. Rides very well.
MACCKS,12/15/2005
My husband recently hit a tree and totalled our $71,000 05 H2. How do you total a HUMMER? The H2 front end impact design shifted the "energy" absorbed by the accident under the vehicle instead of into the passenger seating area. Thus, damaging the frame, transfer case, rear end housing, etc. He walked away with only a seatbelt bruise. We are convinced this vehicle saved his life and can't wait to buy another!
MJ,06/06/2008
I have owned my H2 for 3 yrs and it gets roughly the same gas mileage that my 2005 Chevy Tahoe gets (14 in town and 18 hwy). I don't know what the big deal is over the gas mileage (I have been researching the new Jeep Unlimited and it only gets marginally better gas mileage than the H2 [1 or 2 mpg] and for the style and luxury I'll keep my H2. No mechanical probs to speak of. Excellent ride - better than any other SUV. Turning radius is great. Bottom line is go drive one for yourself. Don't let others talk you out of it before you look at it. My husband thought he would hate it until he drove it. Needless to say, we took it home that day! Well worth the price for the SUV and gas.
Christopher c,05/01/2004
The second best off road suv besides the h1 there is no place this suv cant go but has the worst fuel econmy of any suv
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 HUMMER H2 features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 5200 rpm
Related Used 2005 HUMMER H2 info
