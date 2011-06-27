More about the 2005 HUMMER H2

Used 2005 HUMMER H2 Overview

The Used 2005 HUMMER H2 is offered in the following submodels: H2 SUV. Available styles include 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 HUMMER H2 ?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 HUMMER H2 trim styles: The Used 2005 HUMMER H2 Base is priced between $20,980 and $20,980 with odometer readings between 81018 and 81018 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 HUMMER H2s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 HUMMER H2 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 H2s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,980 and mileage as low as 81018 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 HUMMER H2.

Can't find a used 2005 HUMMER H2s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used HUMMER H2 for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,551 .

Find a used HUMMER for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $7,708 .

Find a used certified pre-owned HUMMER H2 for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,436 .

Find a used certified pre-owned HUMMER for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,956 .

Should I lease or buy a 2005 HUMMER H2?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out HUMMER lease specials

Check out HUMMER H2 lease specials