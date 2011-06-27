Used 2004 HUMMER H2 Consumer Reviews

H2 HUMMER - AWSM - ALL-PURPOSE VEHICLE & FUN! awsmh2fan , 08/14/2012 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I've owned a 2004 H2 hummer since 2004; It has only 60,000 miles and it's traveled to 28-states. I've never had any major servicing problems. It get's about 13.5 miles per gallon which is the number one question people always ask. I've enjoyed being a H2 Owner. There are 3-models of this SUV: The Basic, Adventure and Luxury Edition. It's too bad they stopped production in the U.S. Maybe it will make a return someday? I've driven my Hummer on rocks, sand, rivers, lakes, dirt roads, and the beaches. I love it when kids wave at us when were driving in cities, small towns, and freeways. It was american made, rock solid, and it cruises very well on USA roads! Report Abuse

Serious off-road capabilities :) slowopey , 05/26/2013 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I have owned many vehicles, but I have to say that my H2 was my favorite. I owned mine while in Kuwait, driving in high heat and rough conditions in the desert, and the H2 handled like a champ. I've driven Jeeps, H1s, etc..., so I know about true off-roading, and while the H2 has a reputation as an 'urban assault vehicle', it is incredibly tough when put to the challenge. First of all, the entire under-carriage is built like a semi truck underneath, so you can't break it. You can take speed bumps at 70 miles an hour, and all you feel is a blip beneath your tires. Passengers don't even feel the bump (priceless). You must test drive 'hard' to appreciate. Trust me, it can take it :)

Yellow Lemon just me , 04/06/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Love to drive my HUMMER when it is not in the shop. All repairs have been minor fixes, but major irritations. I am now on my fifth TV/DVD replacement! Numerous problems with 12 volt outlets, and other electrical type problems. This vehicle has been in the shop more than 15 times and to top it off the entertainment system went out again and I am told that this model is no longer made and cannot be replaced. Now after 3 "repairs" it still only works 2-3 weeks after each repair.

Limited Edition Victory Red unclehal , 09/06/2005 15 of 17 people found this review helpful What a pleasure to drive...wonderful on long trips. Around town, I always turn heads. Everytime I get an oil change..the mech s always come around. Super visibility for driver, good gas milage for this weight car..12 in town and 15 on the road. Don't care about the rise in gas prices. I will pay it. just riding around in this car makes me feel better and so it's worth it. You only live once...so have fun. Thats what this vehicle promises and delivers!!!