Vehicle overview

Inspired by the massive military-derived Hummer H1 off-road ground pounder, the full-size Hummer H2 sport-utility vehicle debuted five years ago as the go-to choice for the "look at me" crowd. Constructed of various bits and pieces from GM's full-size truck and SUV parts bin, its rough-around-the-edges attitude was as much a part of its charm as the H2's all-conquering off-road capability.

More recently, however, the H2's popularity has suffered as a result of an aging design, escalating fuel prices, changing consumer tastes and its status as a favored target in the crosshairs of environmentalists and other social critics. From Hummer's standpoint, there's not much that can be done about fuel prices and consumer wants, but it does have the ability to make the H2 better, and that was the mission for the updated 2008 model.

The 2008 Hummer H2 retains its iconic bricklike design and stout foundation but has a variety of upgrades that address previous shortcomings. The interior, for instance, is now more upscale with better fit and finish. Front occupants face a redesigned instrument panel with soft-touch surfaces and a center stack housing new GM audio components. There are also more comfortable front seats, an available two-passenger third-row seat and full-length side curtain airbags.

Under the hood, a larger 6.2-liter V8 propels the H2 through a new six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. The engine boasts 68 more horsepower than last year's V8 and fuel economy, though still quite poor, is largely unchanged. Towing capacity has increased as well to a stout 8,000 pounds and the H2 now has stability control for the first time. Outside, the H2's expressive and recognizable form has been only mildly updated with larger grille slot openings and silver-painted lower bumpers.

Given that H2s are now a fairly common sight on the road, this year's massaged but visually similar model won't be turning many heads. But the major midcycle freshening has certainly made it the best one yet. Of course, potential buyers will still have to contend with its XXL size and heavy thirst. Meanwhile, competitors like the Land Rover Range Rover, Infiniti QX56 and Mercedes-Benz GL-Class offer more on-road refinement and country-club prestige. But if you're in want of a premium SUV that's truly off-road worthy and not demure about its macho truck heritage, the revitalized-for-2008 Hummer H2 is worth considering.