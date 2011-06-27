  1. Home
  2. HUMMER
  3. HUMMER H2
  4. Used 2007 HUMMER H2
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

2007 HUMMER H2 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive styling, unmatched off-road capability, comfortable ride, cushy seats.
  • Feels massive, poor visibility, some cheap interior materials, limited cargo room, horrible fuel economy.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
HUMMER H2 for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Estimate
$9,862 - $15,000
Used H2 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Hummer H2's "look-at-me!" styling and impressive off-road prowess aren't enough to offset the vehicle's glaring faults in performance, fuel consumption and packaging. For practicality in an SUV, look elsewhere.

Vehicle overview

Equal parts image and substance, the 2007 Hummer H2 faces an uphill battle that even its capable four-wheel-drive system may not be able to scale. The glamour vehicle among celebrities, rap stars and pro athletes when it debuted four years ago, the H2 has a harder time attracting more down-to-earth buyers due to volatile fuel prices and fluctuating consumer tastes.

Inspired by the look of the original Hummer H1, a massive off-road-oriented vehicle designed for military use, the Hummer H2 SUV uses an amalgam of components borrowed from GM's full-size pickups and SUVs. With 10 inches of ground clearance, aggressive approach and departure angles, aggressive all-terrain tires, a variety of skid plates and a locking rear differential, the H2 can pretty much tackle any trail wide enough to accommodate its considerable girth.

But this macho hardware is mostly a liability on-pavement. Tipping the scales at 6,400 pounds, the 2007 Hummer H2 weighs about as much as two Honda Accords. All that heft means that even with 325 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque, the H2's 6.0-liter V8 is huffing and puffing to get this tank up to speed. As expected, gas mileage is dismal, averaging less than 10 mpg all around.

After five years on the market, though, the H2 doesn't turn quite as many heads as it once did while motoring through suburbia. Unless you're a very serious off-roader or happen to be in love with the H2's style, you'll likely find that this Hummer's unwieldy size, limited versatility and big thirst make it foolish to drive on a daily basis.

2007 HUMMER H2 models

The 2007 Hummer H2 is a large, five- or six-passenger SUV. Standard features are generous and include dual-zone automatic climate control, Bose audio with a CD player and cassette deck, leather seating, full power front seats including lumbar adjustment, a trip computer, OnStar, keyless entry, heated seats front and rear, underbody skid plates, 315/70R17 all-terrain tires and a locking rear differential.

There are two major packages -- the Adventure Series and the Lux Series. The Adventure Series adds a self-leveling rear air suspension, a six-disc CD changer, tool and first aid kits, and a front brush guard. The Lux Series package doesn't include the air suspension, but comes with chrome wheels, upgraded leather seating, a chrome appearance package, single passenger third-row seat (increasing seating capacity to six), a brushed-aluminum roof rack, tubular side steps, satellite radio and the CD changer. A new color-themed package is available as well: Glacier Blue. It comes with special wheels, a DVD player for those in back, a navigation system, a rearview camera, carbon-fiber cabin trim and a roof-mounted light bar. Most of these features, as well as a sunroof, are also available as stand-alone options.

2007 Highlights

Other than some additional chrome, a new Glacier Blue limited edition and the powertrain warranty being extended to five years/100,000 miles, there are no changes for the 2007 Hummer H2.

Performance & mpg

A 6.0-liter V8 rated at 325 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque sends power to all four wheels through a heavy-duty four-speed automatic transmission. A dual-range transfer case is standard, as is a driver-selectable rear differential locker and a drive-by-wire throttle setup that changes sensitivity when low-range gearing is selected. Getting the 3-tons-plus H2 up to 60 mph is an effort that takes nearly 11 seconds, and gas mileage is absolutely dismal; we've averaged just 9.2 mpg overall in our testing.

Safety

Antilock brakes and traction control are standard, but stability control is not available. Side-impact and side curtain airbags are not available, either.

Driving

Despite being slightly downsized compared to the original Hummer, the 2007 Hummer H2 still feels massive on the road. The ride is slightly stiffer than that of a Suburban or Tahoe, but not so much as to be uncomfortable. The H2's off-road prowess is easily the best in its class, with steep approach and departure angles, plenty of ground clearance, ample wheel travel and plenty of grip from the aggressive tires. Power from the big V8 is blunted by the vehicle's substantial mass.

Interior

The H2's cabin features rugged design elements, such as exposed Allen bolts and a gear selector that looks as if it were lifted from a fighter jet. In spite of its tough personality, the H2 pampers its occupants with dual-zone climate control, well-padded leather seats and a nine-speaker Bose audio system. Sadly, an abundance of hard plastic trim and unconvincing faux metallic accents seem ill-suited for a truck whose MSRP can approach $60,000. With the rear seats lowered, 87 cubic feet of cargo is available, which is noticeably less than other large SUVs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 HUMMER H2.

5(62%)
4(38%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Hummer for Horses
rex46,09/22/2011
We have just purchased a H2 to tow our horses to shows. Our two new horses weigh 2700# together and if they start doing the "Kentucky 2 Step" it was hard for our Jeep Grand Cherokee to steer straight. This vehicle is PERFECT, pulls without effort, easy to back up with mirrors, comfortable to ride and gets better gas mileage than the Jeep, especially when towing. Getting to the Barn in all kinds of weather is not possible with a 4WD truck because of weight balance. This vehicle is almost impossible to get stuck. I have no concerns about my wife when she is in this vehicle, it screams safety from it's size only. I am a Professional Engineer, I recommend without reservation.
Fun to drive
G. Smith,08/08/2008
I like it but am disappointed with the quality. After only 3000 miles and none of it off road, all the paint came off the nerf bar brackets and the chrome is pitted. There is rust leaking out around the screw heads on the exterior chrome luxury package upgrades as well. The driver seat is too plush with little stiff padding. If you weigh 200 pounds or more you will be sitting on the actual outer seat frame. If you are tall, you will have to lower the seat all the way to not hit your head.
2 Thumbs Up
HCW,09/22/2007
The H2 exceeded my expectations. The mileage is average, 15mpg. Accleration is comparable of a 3/4 ton truck. Towing is great. One barely notices the difference with a 8200# load.
Great Fun
Tony Davis,09/10/2006
I had never ridden in the H2 before buying one, it has been fantastic and I look forward to driving it for any reason anytime and would buy another one.
See all 8 reviews of the 2007 HUMMER H2
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2007 HUMMER H2 features & specs
More about the 2007 HUMMER H2

Used 2007 HUMMER H2 Overview

The Used 2007 HUMMER H2 is offered in the following submodels: H2 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 HUMMER H2?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 HUMMER H2s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 HUMMER H2 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 HUMMER H2.

Can't find a used 2007 HUMMER H2s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used HUMMER H2 for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,104.

Find a used HUMMER for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $24,347.

Find a used certified pre-owned HUMMER H2 for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,576.

Find a used certified pre-owned HUMMER for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,897.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 HUMMER H2?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out HUMMER lease specials
Check out HUMMER H2 lease specials

Related Used 2007 HUMMER H2 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles