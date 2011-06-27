2007 HUMMER H2 Review
Pros & Cons
- Distinctive styling, unmatched off-road capability, comfortable ride, cushy seats.
- Feels massive, poor visibility, some cheap interior materials, limited cargo room, horrible fuel economy.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2007 Hummer H2's "look-at-me!" styling and impressive off-road prowess aren't enough to offset the vehicle's glaring faults in performance, fuel consumption and packaging. For practicality in an SUV, look elsewhere.
Vehicle overview
Equal parts image and substance, the 2007 Hummer H2 faces an uphill battle that even its capable four-wheel-drive system may not be able to scale. The glamour vehicle among celebrities, rap stars and pro athletes when it debuted four years ago, the H2 has a harder time attracting more down-to-earth buyers due to volatile fuel prices and fluctuating consumer tastes.
Inspired by the look of the original Hummer H1, a massive off-road-oriented vehicle designed for military use, the Hummer H2 SUV uses an amalgam of components borrowed from GM's full-size pickups and SUVs. With 10 inches of ground clearance, aggressive approach and departure angles, aggressive all-terrain tires, a variety of skid plates and a locking rear differential, the H2 can pretty much tackle any trail wide enough to accommodate its considerable girth.
But this macho hardware is mostly a liability on-pavement. Tipping the scales at 6,400 pounds, the 2007 Hummer H2 weighs about as much as two Honda Accords. All that heft means that even with 325 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque, the H2's 6.0-liter V8 is huffing and puffing to get this tank up to speed. As expected, gas mileage is dismal, averaging less than 10 mpg all around.
After five years on the market, though, the H2 doesn't turn quite as many heads as it once did while motoring through suburbia. Unless you're a very serious off-roader or happen to be in love with the H2's style, you'll likely find that this Hummer's unwieldy size, limited versatility and big thirst make it foolish to drive on a daily basis.
2007 HUMMER H2 models
The 2007 Hummer H2 is a large, five- or six-passenger SUV. Standard features are generous and include dual-zone automatic climate control, Bose audio with a CD player and cassette deck, leather seating, full power front seats including lumbar adjustment, a trip computer, OnStar, keyless entry, heated seats front and rear, underbody skid plates, 315/70R17 all-terrain tires and a locking rear differential.
There are two major packages -- the Adventure Series and the Lux Series. The Adventure Series adds a self-leveling rear air suspension, a six-disc CD changer, tool and first aid kits, and a front brush guard. The Lux Series package doesn't include the air suspension, but comes with chrome wheels, upgraded leather seating, a chrome appearance package, single passenger third-row seat (increasing seating capacity to six), a brushed-aluminum roof rack, tubular side steps, satellite radio and the CD changer. A new color-themed package is available as well: Glacier Blue. It comes with special wheels, a DVD player for those in back, a navigation system, a rearview camera, carbon-fiber cabin trim and a roof-mounted light bar. Most of these features, as well as a sunroof, are also available as stand-alone options.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
A 6.0-liter V8 rated at 325 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque sends power to all four wheels through a heavy-duty four-speed automatic transmission. A dual-range transfer case is standard, as is a driver-selectable rear differential locker and a drive-by-wire throttle setup that changes sensitivity when low-range gearing is selected. Getting the 3-tons-plus H2 up to 60 mph is an effort that takes nearly 11 seconds, and gas mileage is absolutely dismal; we've averaged just 9.2 mpg overall in our testing.
Safety
Antilock brakes and traction control are standard, but stability control is not available. Side-impact and side curtain airbags are not available, either.
Driving
Despite being slightly downsized compared to the original Hummer, the 2007 Hummer H2 still feels massive on the road. The ride is slightly stiffer than that of a Suburban or Tahoe, but not so much as to be uncomfortable. The H2's off-road prowess is easily the best in its class, with steep approach and departure angles, plenty of ground clearance, ample wheel travel and plenty of grip from the aggressive tires. Power from the big V8 is blunted by the vehicle's substantial mass.
Interior
The H2's cabin features rugged design elements, such as exposed Allen bolts and a gear selector that looks as if it were lifted from a fighter jet. In spite of its tough personality, the H2 pampers its occupants with dual-zone climate control, well-padded leather seats and a nine-speaker Bose audio system. Sadly, an abundance of hard plastic trim and unconvincing faux metallic accents seem ill-suited for a truck whose MSRP can approach $60,000. With the rear seats lowered, 87 cubic feet of cargo is available, which is noticeably less than other large SUVs.
