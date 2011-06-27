Vehicle overview

Equal parts image and substance, the 2007 Hummer H2 faces an uphill battle that even its capable four-wheel-drive system may not be able to scale. The glamour vehicle among celebrities, rap stars and pro athletes when it debuted four years ago, the H2 has a harder time attracting more down-to-earth buyers due to volatile fuel prices and fluctuating consumer tastes.

Inspired by the look of the original Hummer H1, a massive off-road-oriented vehicle designed for military use, the Hummer H2 SUV uses an amalgam of components borrowed from GM's full-size pickups and SUVs. With 10 inches of ground clearance, aggressive approach and departure angles, aggressive all-terrain tires, a variety of skid plates and a locking rear differential, the H2 can pretty much tackle any trail wide enough to accommodate its considerable girth.

But this macho hardware is mostly a liability on-pavement. Tipping the scales at 6,400 pounds, the 2007 Hummer H2 weighs about as much as two Honda Accords. All that heft means that even with 325 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque, the H2's 6.0-liter V8 is huffing and puffing to get this tank up to speed. As expected, gas mileage is dismal, averaging less than 10 mpg all around.

After five years on the market, though, the H2 doesn't turn quite as many heads as it once did while motoring through suburbia. Unless you're a very serious off-roader or happen to be in love with the H2's style, you'll likely find that this Hummer's unwieldy size, limited versatility and big thirst make it foolish to drive on a daily basis.