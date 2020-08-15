Used 2009 HUMMER H2 for Sale Near Me

Bob Moore Norman Cadillac - Norman / Oklahoma

*BOB MOORE CADILLAC NORMAN/MOORE/SOUTH OKC. 4D Sport Utility, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD. Odometer is 83571 miles below market average! Here at Bob Moore Cadillac, we believe in treating our customers with Respect, Honesty, Integrity, and Trust. Those four words are our core values. Since our inception nearly forty years ago we have been treating our customers just like we treat our neighbors and friends...just like they are family. Many of those customers are second and third generation repeat customers. You can be assured that we will make your experience with us straight forward and pleasurable. Here at Bob Moore Cadillac, we appreciate you as a customer, and strive to make you a Bob Moore Customer for Life!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 5GRGN83259H102807

Stock: LR246643A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020