Used 2009 HUMMER H2 for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 HUMMER H2
    used

    2009 HUMMER H2

    107,197 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $30,988

    $3,045 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H2
    used

    2009 HUMMER H2

    41,469 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $41,601

    $1,292 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H2
    used

    2009 HUMMER H2

    121,691 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,595

    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H2
    used

    2009 HUMMER H2

    91,796 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,497

    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H2
    used

    2009 HUMMER H2

    128,311 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,999

    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H2
    used

    2008 HUMMER H2

    116,022 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $23,000

    $4,913 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H2 in Light Blue
    used

    2008 HUMMER H2

    116,248 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $24,999

    $5,739 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H2 in Black
    used

    2008 HUMMER H2

    15,999 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $102,888

    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H2 in White
    used

    2008 HUMMER H2

    35,679 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $75,000

    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H2 in White
    used

    2008 HUMMER H2

    123,920 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,999

    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H2 in Gray
    used

    2008 HUMMER H2

    65,132 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $49,995

    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H2 in Black
    used

    2008 HUMMER H2

    105,773 miles

    $27,995

    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H2
    used

    2008 HUMMER H2

    114,870 miles

    $28,998

    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H2
    used

    2008 HUMMER H2

    129,620 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,995

    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 in Light Blue
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2

    97,505 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,995

    $9,401 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 in Light Blue
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2

    103,892 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,900

    $1,616 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 in Black
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2

    124,532 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,985

    $1,599 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 in Gray
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2

    77,290 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,900

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the HUMMER H2

Overall Consumer Rating
54 Reviews
54 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
king of the road
ferrari man,02/21/2010
i had 2005 hummer h2 , and updated style with engine and transmission and steering upgrade on 2009 is nite and day over old one . this truck drives so smooth and quite that i wouldn't drive any other truck . so go out and buy 2008 or 2009 h2 because i don't think hummer will make 2010 hummer h2 any longer .
