Used 2008 HUMMER H2 for Sale Near Me

- 116,022 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$23,000$4,913 Below Market
Heritage Motor Company - Virginia Beach / Virginia
**CALL OR TEXT CHASE NOW 757-576-1287, **VIN NUMBER INCLUDED ON FREE CARFAX, **VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTED, **INCLUDES WARRANTY, **DEALER TRADE IN, **SERVICE RECORDS, **MOONROOF SUNROOF, **LEATHER INTERIOR, **HEATED SEATS, **PREMIUM SOUND, **NAVIGATION, **AUX INPUT, **BACKUP CAMERA, **4WD, **MUST BRING IN AD TO GET SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE, 17'' x 8.5'' Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Air Suspension Package, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3/XM Satellite, AM/FM stereo, with DVD Navigation and XM Satellite Radio, AM/FM w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Chgr/XM Satellite, Ashtray & Lighter, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bose 5.1 Cabin Surround Sound Audio System Feature, Brake assist, CD player, Chrome Aluminum Hood Handles (Set of 2), Chrome Aluminum Hood Latches (Set of 2), Chrome Appearance Package, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Front & Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Windshield Washer Fluid System, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Series Package 1SC, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Vision Rear-View Camera System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-Seat DVD Player Entertainment System, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Smoker's Package, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Standard Ride Suspension Package, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Two-Passenger Third Row Folding Seat, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Satellite Radio. Odometer is 2540 miles below market average! We are located on Shore Drive across from the Little Creek Amphibious Base. We happily serve our community, and we proudly offer our military exclusive deals. -In-House Financing & Bank Financing On Location. -Bad Credit / No Credit / NO PROBLEM! -Low Down Payments / Bank Financing As Low As 1.9%... -Proudly serving the Military and all of Hampton Roads for 28 years. Value is the combination of quality & pricing. Meaning, High-quality with low prices equal the best value!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN238X8H103726
Stock: 16733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,248 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$24,999$5,739 Below Market
Southern Trust Auto Group - Winter Garden / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23848H100868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,999 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$102,888
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
1 Of A Kind Custom Hummer H2 Convertible!! Only 16K Miles On This Awesome H2 Show Truck. Equipped With Black Power Soft Top, Suede Headliner, Leather Interior, Rear DVD Entertainment System With Dual Headrest Monitors, 24in. Mazzi Premium Alloy Wheels, 38in. Kumho Off Road Tires... Factory Options Include: Luxury Preferred Equipment Group, Premium Sound, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Navigation, Chrome Side Steps, Chrome Grille Guard, Tow Pkg.,... This Convertible H2 Is Truly Amazing To See In Person, Over $50K Put Into The Customization, You Won't See Another One Like This One! ---------------- We Have Long Term, Low Interest Financing Available For This Awesome H2 As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now.................................... Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Digital Info Center, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Premium Sound, Rear Radio Control, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tow Hooks, Winch - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23848H104614
Stock: 3362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- 35,679 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$75,000
Wright Buick GMC - Wexford / Pennsylvania
1 OF A KIND!! SPECIAL EDITION! ONLY 35,255 MILES! DVD, NAV, Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Seats, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, WITH EXPRESS-OPEN AND WIND DEFLECTOR, WHEELS, 5-17" X 8.5" (43.2 CM X 21.6 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM, SUSPENSION PACKAGE, STANDARD RIDE, 5-... 4x4 CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats OPTION PACKAGES: LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (UVA) Audio system, AM/FM stereo with MP3 compatible CD/DVD player, (UQS) Audio system feature, Bose 5.1 Cabin Surround Sound system, (U42) Entertainment System, (B58) Floor mats, carpeted front and rear, (UVC) Rearview camera system, Rear Vision System, (AS3) Seat, third row folding, two-passenger, (CF5) Sunroof, power, tilt-sliding with express-open and wind deflector, (R13) Chrome Appearance Package, (JHA) Hood handles, chrome aluminum (set of 2), (JHB) Hood latches, chrome aluminum (set of 2), (Q9W) Wheels, 5 - 17" x 8.5" (43.2 cm x 21.6 cm) polished aluminum, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 COMPATIBLE CD/DVD PLAYER AND DVD-BASED NAVIGATION seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, TheftLock and voice recognition. SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, WITH EXPRESS-OPEN AND WIND DEFLECTOR, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM rear seat DVD player with remote control, overhead display, 2 sets of 2-channel wireless infrared headphones and auxiliary audio/video input jacks, WHEELS, 5-17" X 8.5" (43.2 CM X 21.6 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM, SEAT, THIRD ROW FOLDING, TWO-PASSENGER, AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. Serviced here,Serviced here Pricing analysis performed on 2/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23838H107780
Stock: 5U90
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2019
- 123,920 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$27,999
Car Collection - Monroe / North Carolina
Visit Car Collection Inc. online at carcollectionnc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 704-238-8100 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23838H102269
Stock: 102269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,132 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$49,995
L & S Automotive - Plantsville / Connecticut
CHROME CHROME CHROME. Rare combo of interior and exterior color. Never find another in this great shape.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23868H103612
Stock: 103612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,773 miles
$27,995
Lot 99 - Milwaukie / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN238X8H102107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,870 miles
$28,998
Autos Mobiles - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23888H101747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,620 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$26,995
Luxury Auto Sales llc - Columbus / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23838H109724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,505 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,995$9,401 Below Market
Classic Motorcars - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23UX7H112079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2009 HUMMER H2107,197 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$30,988$3,045 Below Market
Grant Motors - Fort Myers / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN83219H102397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,892 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$22,900$1,616 Below Market
Luxury Warehouse North - Hendersonville / Tennessee
2007 HUMMER H2 AWD Luxury SUV Very Clean Local Vehicle Very Well Maintained 3-Owner All Southern Vehicle Low Miles (only 7900 per year) Highly Optioned with Factory Upgrades $65940.00 Original MSRP Luxury Preferred Equipment Group Chrome Appearance Package BOSE Audio/Navigation Package 6.0L Vortec V8 4-Speed Automatic Four Wheel Drive GPS/Navigation System Leather Appointed Interior Power Windows with Auto Up/Down Power Door Locks Remote Key-less Entry Dual Zone Climate Controlled Air Conditioning 8-Way Power Driver Seat and 4-Way Power Passenger Seat Heated First and Second Rear Seating Premium BOSE 9-Speaker AM/FM/CD/SAT Audio System Power Tilt and Slide Sunroof On-Star Fog-Lights Factory Chrome Alloy Wheels Back-up Camera with Monitor Power Heated Side Mirrors Chrome Step Rails Brush Guard and Tail Lamp Protectors Clean Carfax Clean Autocheck Priced to Sell Fast !!Luxury Warehouse North has been voted Sumner County's Best Pre-Owned Dealership and Best Pre-Owned Non-Franchise Dealership in Tennessee.We provide touch-free safe delivery at no-charge and a 7 day return policy (ask your dealership representative for details) PLUS you can still test-drive your vehicle ... Because we know that every vehicle has it's own special personality. That's why we want you to see it touch it feel it smell it drive it ..... Heck you can even take it to your mechanic before you commit to the purchase. Which we believe is a huge benefit to you the customer versus the so-called Vending Machine dealerships. With our hundreds of 5-Star reviews we guarantee this will be the best car buying experience you've ever had !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U37H105121
Stock: LWN0456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,532 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,985$1,599 Below Market
Regency USA Inc - Wilmington / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23UX7H102085
Stock: 60215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,290 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$25,900
McElveen Buick GMC - Summerville / South Carolina
SUV trim. Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, 4x4, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING WITH EXP, LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP,, ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI (325 HP [2, Serviced here. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats. MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, includes (B58) Floor mats, Black, carpeted, front and rear, removable, (482) Seat and interior trim, uplevel leather seating surfaces, (UC6) Audio system, AM/FM stereo with 6-disc in-dash CD changer, (R13) Chrome Appearance Package, (BVT) Regular Production Accessory, Assist steps, chrome plated, stainless steel tubular, (V67) Regular Production Accessory, Roof rack, double crossbar, brushed aluminum, (AS3) Seat, third row folding, single-passenger, (P44) Wheels, chrome aluminum, (ND1) Fuel filler door, chrome aluminum, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING WITH EXPRESS-OPEN AND WIND DEFLECTOR, includes (DK8) mini overhead console, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI (325 HP [242.45 KW] @ 5200 RPM, 365 LB.-FT. OF TORQUE [492.75 N-M] @ 4000 RPM) (STD). HUMMER SUV with Pewter Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 325 HP at 5200 RPM*. Serviced here Edmunds.com explains 'Distinctive styling, unmatched off-road capability, comfortable ride, cushy seats.'. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Our unmatched service and diverse Buick, GMC inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Charleston area. Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the Charleston area. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U97H100201
Stock: 18379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 108,780 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$20,995$880 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**6.0 VORTEC V8 GAS**4X4**LEATHER**POWER SUNROOF**HEATED SEATS**BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM**MEMORY SYSTEM**3RD ROW SEATING**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Leather Seats**Power Door Locks**Alloy Wheels**Power Windows**Power Sun Roof**Tow Package**Heated Seats**Power Seats**Premium Sound** Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM stereo, CD player, with DVD Navigation and XM Satellite Radio, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Memory seat, Mini Overhead Console, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Single Passenger 3rd Row Rear Folding Seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt-Sliding Power Sunroof, XM Satellite Radio. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2007 Hummer H2 Sport Utility 4WD 4x4 SUV
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U17H109314
Stock: 27350A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-08-2019
- used
2009 HUMMER H241,469 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$41,601$1,292 Below Market
Bob Moore Norman Cadillac - Norman / Oklahoma
*BOB MOORE CADILLAC NORMAN/MOORE/SOUTH OKC. 4D Sport Utility, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD. Odometer is 83571 miles below market average! Here at Bob Moore Cadillac, we believe in treating our customers with Respect, Honesty, Integrity, and Trust. Those four words are our core values. Since our inception nearly forty years ago we have been treating our customers just like we treat our neighbors and friends...just like they are family. Many of those customers are second and third generation repeat customers. You can be assured that we will make your experience with us straight forward and pleasurable. Here at Bob Moore Cadillac, we appreciate you as a customer, and strive to make you a Bob Moore Customer for Life!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN83259H102807
Stock: LR246643A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 89,283 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$29,500
Keith Hawthorne Ford - Belmont / North Carolina
Excellent Condition. PRICE DROP FROM $35,000. SUV trim, Yellow exterior and Ebony interior. Heated Leather Seats, Onboard Communications System, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System. HUMMER SUV with Yellow exterior and Ebony interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 325 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Distinctive styling, unmatched off-road capability, comfortable ride, cushy seats." -Edmunds.com. PRICED TO MOVE: Reduced from $35,000. WHY BUY FROM US: What Does Keith Hawthorne Ford Offer Drivers from Belmont, Charlotte, Gastonia, Shelby, Hickory, Mount Holly, NC, and Fort Mill, SC? Truly Exceptional Customer Service from Every Angle and most importantly the Keith Hawthorne Advantage on all new vehicles and certain used vehicles. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U37H108990
Stock: P1826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 31,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,999
Don's Automotive Group Broussard - Broussard / Louisiana
Visit Don's Automotive Group Broussard at 3910 hwy 90 East Broussard LA 70518 or online at http://www.dwautomotivegroup.com/ to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (855) 442-7650 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U17H111130
Stock: 28188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
