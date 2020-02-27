Used 2008 HUMMER H2 for Sale Near Me

Heritage Motor Company - Virginia Beach / Virginia

17'' x 8.5'' Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Air Suspension Package, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3/XM Satellite, AM/FM stereo, with DVD Navigation and XM Satellite Radio, AM/FM w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Chgr/XM Satellite, Ashtray & Lighter, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bose 5.1 Cabin Surround Sound Audio System Feature, Brake assist, CD player, Chrome Aluminum Hood Handles (Set of 2), Chrome Aluminum Hood Latches (Set of 2), Chrome Appearance Package, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Front & Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Windshield Washer Fluid System, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Series Package 1SC, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Vision Rear-View Camera System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-Seat DVD Player Entertainment System, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Smoker's Package, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Standard Ride Suspension Package, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Two-Passenger Third Row Folding Seat, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Satellite Radio.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 5GRGN238X8H103726

Stock: 16733

Certified Pre-Owned: No

