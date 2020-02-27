Used 2008 HUMMER H2 for Sale Near Me

108 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
H2 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 108 listings
  • 2008 HUMMER H2
    used

    2008 HUMMER H2

    116,022 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,000

    $4,913 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H2 in Light Blue
    used

    2008 HUMMER H2

    116,248 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $24,999

    $5,739 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H2 in Black
    used

    2008 HUMMER H2

    15,999 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $102,888

    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H2 in White
    used

    2008 HUMMER H2

    35,679 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $75,000

    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H2 in White
    used

    2008 HUMMER H2

    123,920 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $27,999

    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H2 in Gray
    used

    2008 HUMMER H2

    65,132 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $49,995

    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H2 in Black
    used

    2008 HUMMER H2

    105,773 miles

    $27,995

    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H2
    used

    2008 HUMMER H2

    114,870 miles

    $28,998

    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H2
    used

    2008 HUMMER H2

    129,620 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $26,995

    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 in Light Blue
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2

    97,505 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,995

    $9,401 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H2
    used

    2009 HUMMER H2

    107,197 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $30,988

    $3,045 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 in Light Blue
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2

    103,892 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $22,900

    $1,616 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 in Black
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2

    124,532 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,985

    $1,599 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 in Gray
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2

    77,290 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,900

    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 in Black
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2

    108,780 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $20,995

    $880 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H2
    used

    2009 HUMMER H2

    41,469 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $41,601

    $1,292 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 in Yellow
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2

    89,283 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $29,500

    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 in Black
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2

    31,392 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $47,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following HUMMER H2 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 108 listings
  1. Home
  2. HUMMER
  3. HUMMER H2
  4. Used 2008 HUMMER H2

Consumer Reviews for the HUMMER H2

Read recent reviews for the HUMMER H2
Overall Consumer Rating
4.49 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 1
    (11%)
Huge Improvement
DonClaudio,10/05/2007
I traded my '06 H2 against the '08 model and I really can say that the H2 has finally grown up. The new 6 speed automatic is a perfect match for the new 6.2l engine. Brake feel has improved as well and the steering is more direct now. Fuel economy is improved by 15% compared to the '06 H2.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
HUMMER
H2
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders

Related HUMMER H2 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings