Vehicle overview

These days there are a lot of sporty coupes on the market and more than a few hybrids. But there's only one sporty hybrid coupe, and that's the 2012 Honda CR-Z.

Trouble is, this compact two-seater doesn't really excel in either area. While the CR-Z feels decidedly zippy, a suspension that's tuned more for comfort than speed creates handling that's just so-so thanks to a notable amount of body roll. Likewise, the CR-Z's fuel economy numbers are quite strong, but really no better than non-hybrid economy hatchbacks that are more practical, better equipped and usually more refined.

Built on the same underpinnings as the Insight, Honda's small four-door hybrid, the CR-Z is powered by a hybrid powertrain that combines a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor for a total output of 122 horsepower. A choice of a six-speed manual gearbox or a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and front-wheel drive round out the drivetrain details. However, unlike the hybrid systems used by Toyota and others, the CR-Z doesn't propel itself on electricity alone, and it doesn't achieve the exceptional city fuel economy that you might expect.

Given its limitations, we think buyers can generally do better than the 2012 Honda CR-Z. Competitors that offer similar or superior fuel economy include the Mini Cooper, which boasts better handling and an abundance of style. The new Hyundai Veloster is another great choice considering its added versatility, while it's also worth considering the sporty Chevy Sonic and Ford Fiesta.

Compared to the CR-Z, all are more practical, less expensive and have quieter, higher-quality cabins. If getting Honda's famed reliability is important, the Civic coupe enjoys the same advantages. As such, the Honda CR-Z may be one of a kind, but that doesn't make it the one to buy.