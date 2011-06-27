Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-Z 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,728
|$7,803
|$9,490
|Clean
|$5,362
|$7,313
|$8,865
|Average
|$4,630
|$6,332
|$7,616
|Rough
|$3,899
|$5,351
|$6,367
Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-Z EX 2dr Hatchback w/Nav (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,706
|$8,873
|$10,645
|Clean
|$6,278
|$8,316
|$9,944
|Average
|$5,421
|$7,200
|$8,543
|Rough
|$4,565
|$6,085
|$7,142
Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-Z 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,845
|$7,710
|$9,236
|Clean
|$5,471
|$7,225
|$8,628
|Average
|$4,725
|$6,256
|$7,412
|Rough
|$3,978
|$5,287
|$6,196
Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-Z EX 2dr Hatchback w/Nav (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,402
|$8,214
|$9,708
|Clean
|$5,993
|$7,698
|$9,069
|Average
|$5,176
|$6,666
|$7,791
|Rough
|$4,358
|$5,633
|$6,513
Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-Z EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,191
|$8,206
|$9,853
|Clean
|$5,795
|$7,690
|$9,204
|Average
|$5,005
|$6,659
|$7,907
|Rough
|$4,214
|$5,628
|$6,610
Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-Z EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,915
|$7,749
|$9,253
|Clean
|$5,537
|$7,262
|$8,644
|Average
|$4,782
|$6,289
|$7,426
|Rough
|$4,026
|$5,315
|$6,208