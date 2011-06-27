Vehicle overview

In general, hybrid vehicles are known for their extra-high fuel economy, while small sport coupes typically offer sporty fun. Combining the two, as Honda has attempted to do with its 2014 CR-Z two-door hybrid hatchback, would seem to be a great idea for people who enjoy driving and want to look sharp and sip gas while doing so. But sadly, the melding of these two genres in this diminutive Honda is underwhelming.

To its credit, the CR-Z is definitely more fun to drive compared to other mainstream hybrids. This is a relatively lightweight car, and between that and its quick steering, this Honda can be pretty entertaining to drive around the city. But while the CR-Z is quite fuel-efficient -- it's rated at 34 mpg combined, according to the EPA -- it doesn't deliver the hugely impressive mpg ratings most people usually expect from a hybrid car.

On the flip side, the 2014 Honda CR-Z doesn't offer the agile handling and swift acceleration that you'd expect from a small, sporty car. Drive it back to back with some of the sportier, non-hybrid cars in this price range and its limitations become quickly apparent. The Honda CR-Z is a good-handling car, but it's not the kind of car you'd go out of your way to drive at a brisk pace on a curvy back road. At the same time, it's one of the few cars in this price range that doesn't have a backseat, and that puts it at a disadvantage versus both higher-mpg hybrids and true sport coupes/hatchbacks.

Ultimately, with its two seats, two doors and two sources of power, the 2014 CR-Z looks the part of a cool hybrid hatch but fails to bridge the gap between the sporty and economical ends of the spectrum. Given these compromises, we encourage shoppers to look at some of the other choices in this price range. If fuel economy and versatility are priorities, the Toyota Prius C (http://www.edmunds.com/toyota/prius-c/) sets the standard. Its 50 mpg combined rating and four-door hatchback body style make it a much more useful commuter car, though the driving experience is admittedly rather dull.

For a car with more entertainment value, the four-door 2014 Ford Fiesta ST is a great choice, given its terrific handling and solid 29 mpg EPA combined rating. As for other sporty but still respectably fuel efficient two-door (or three-door) vehicles, the 2014 Fiat 500, Hyundai Veloster and redesigned 2014 Mini Cooper are also worth considering.

In the final analysis, the 2014 Honda CR-Z is a neat concept -- a hybrid car that's fun to drive -- but the actual execution leaves quite a bit to be desired. We think most shoppers will find its competitors more practical and enjoyable to own.