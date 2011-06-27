Vehicle overview

Small sport coupes and small hybrids are typically meant for two different missions. One is designed for fun, the other for frugality. Combining the two, as Honda has attempted to do with its 2013 Honda CR-Z, would seem to be a great idea for those who enjoy driving and want to look sharp and sip gas while doing so. But sadly, the CR-Z excels neither as a sport coupe nor as a hybrid.

Although it's peppy enough and nimble around town, the CR-Z doesn't really provide the invigorating drive characteristics that the sleek styling suggests. And although the Honda's fuel economy ratings are strong, they're actually not that much higher than some non-hybrid small hatchbacks that are more practical, better equipped and usually more refined.

Underneath the CR-Z's body you'll find it has essentially the same underpinnings as the Insight, Honda's small four-door hybrid. As such, the CR-Z is powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired to an electric motor/battery pack. For 2013, the CR-Z receives a new, more powerful battery pack that pushes the combined output up to 130 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque, increases of 8 hp and 12 lb-ft (4 lb-ft for CVT-equipped models), respectively, over last year's CR-Z. Despite the increased muscle, the new powertrain also boasts a slight increase in fuel economy, rating 1 mpg greater in a few cases. However, unlike the hybrid systems used by Toyota and others, the CR-Z's can't propel itself on electricity alone, and thus can't achieve the exceptionally high city fuel economy that you might expect.

Given its limitations, we think buyers can generally do better than the 2013 Honda CR-Z. We'd suggest looking at the 2013 Mini Cooper, which boasts comparable fuel economy and better handling, or the 2013 Fiat 500 Abarth, which oozes Italian personality and turbocharged performance. The 2013 Hyundai Veloster is another good choice considering its added versatility.