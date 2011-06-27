  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda CR-Z
  4. Used 2013 Honda CR-Z
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(13)
Appraise this car

2013 Honda CR-Z Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quick steering
  • good fuel economy
  • sporty looks.
  • Poor rearward visibility
  • excessive road noise
  • most rivals have backseats.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Honda CR-Z for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
List Price Estimate
$7,704 - $11,093
Used CR-Z for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Honda CR-Z isn't as sporty to drive as it looks, and its two-seat interior limits its practicality. It's a fun city car, but in general we think there are better choices.

Vehicle overview

Small sport coupes and small hybrids are typically meant for two different missions. One is designed for fun, the other for frugality. Combining the two, as Honda has attempted to do with its 2013 Honda CR-Z, would seem to be a great idea for those who enjoy driving and want to look sharp and sip gas while doing so. But sadly, the CR-Z excels neither as a sport coupe nor as a hybrid.

Although it's peppy enough and nimble around town, the CR-Z doesn't really provide the invigorating drive characteristics that the sleek styling suggests. And although the Honda's fuel economy ratings are strong, they're actually not that much higher than some non-hybrid small hatchbacks that are more practical, better equipped and usually more refined.

Underneath the CR-Z's body you'll find it has essentially the same underpinnings as the Insight, Honda's small four-door hybrid. As such, the CR-Z is powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired to an electric motor/battery pack. For 2013, the CR-Z receives a new, more powerful battery pack that pushes the combined output up to 130 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque, increases of 8 hp and 12 lb-ft (4 lb-ft for CVT-equipped models), respectively, over last year's CR-Z. Despite the increased muscle, the new powertrain also boasts a slight increase in fuel economy, rating 1 mpg greater in a few cases. However, unlike the hybrid systems used by Toyota and others, the CR-Z's can't propel itself on electricity alone, and thus can't achieve the exceptionally high city fuel economy that you might expect.

Given its limitations, we think buyers can generally do better than the 2013 Honda CR-Z. We'd suggest looking at the 2013 Mini Cooper, which boasts comparable fuel economy and better handling, or the 2013 Fiat 500 Abarth, which oozes Italian personality and turbocharged performance. The 2013 Hyundai Veloster is another good choice considering its added versatility.

2013 Honda CR-Z models

The two-seat 2013 Honda CR-Z comes in two trim levels: base and EX. Standard equipment on the base model includes 16-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, keyless entry, hill-start assist (manual transmission models only), a rearview camera, cruise control, automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a cargo cover, Bluetooth connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, Bluetooth audio, steering-wheel audio controls, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The EX adds automatic xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, foglights, heated mirrors, two-tone black and red upholstery, metallic interior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a seven-speaker upgraded audio system. The EX can also be had with an optional navigation system that includes a touchscreen interface, Pandora radio, text message reporting and voice controls.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Honda CR-Z gets a mild styling refresh, a few more standard features (such as a rearview camera and Bluetooth phone/audio) and a bit more power.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2013 Honda CR-Z is powered by a gasoline-electric hybrid system that mates a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor for a total output of 130 hp and 140 lb-ft of torque with the standard six-speed manual gearbox. The torque number drops to 127 lb-ft with the optional continuously variable transmission(CVT), which also comes with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

A three-mode drive selector allows the driver to choose from Sport, Normal or Econ modes. Each adjusts parameters for throttle sensitivity, steering assist, transmission programming (CVT), additional electric motor assist (manual transmission) and air-conditioning usage. This year brings the new Plus Sport System, which (provided the battery is more than 50 percent charged and the CR-Z is traveling over 19 mph) allows the driver to enjoy a boost in acceleration. Pressing the "S+" button on the steering wheel does the trick by allowing maximum power from the battery pack for 5 seconds. This feature can be used in any of the drive modes.

In Edmunds performance testing of the previous, slightly lower-powered CR-Z, a manual-equipped version went from zero to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds: still quicker than average for its class. With the CVT, this time grew to 9.2 seconds. We'd expect the 2013 CR-Z to better those numbers by a tenth or so. EPA fuel economy estimates are 31 mpg city/38 mpg highway and 34 mpg combined with the manual transmission and 36/39/37 mpg with the CVT.

Safety

The 2013 Honda CR-Z comes with standard safety features that include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags and active head restraints.

In Edmunds brake testing, the CR-Z came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet -- a good performance among compact cars.

In government crash tests, the CR-Z earned an overall rating of three stars (out of a possible five) as well as three stars in both overall frontal and side impacts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the CR-Z its highest rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

Thanks to its tidy dimensions and quick steering, the 2013 Honda CR-Z is fairly nimble on city streets. Push harder, however, and the little Honda feels less agile, as there's more body roll and instability than one would expect given the car's sporty style and two-seat-only cockpit. Furthermore, the CR-Z suffers from elevated amounts of road noise, making it a less-than-ideal companion for long slogs on the interstate.

Powertrain performance depends largely on which of the three drive modes you select. Punch the Sport button and the car gets up and goes, while the fuel mileage-maximizing Econ mode makes for noticeably pokier acceleration. Most drivers will find the Normal mode just about right. Regardless of mode selected, one can always hit the Plus Sport button when a boost in power is needed. Both transmissions are winners, with the six-speed manual offering easy action and a nice mechanical feel, while the CVT still manages to seem sporty by virtue of its steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles.

Interior

While the 2013 Honda CR-Z sold in other worldwide markets has a small backseat, Honda has chosen to equip the American version with a flip-down rear parcel shelf instead. The idea is to apparently better associate the car with the original two-seat CRX, though some measure of practicality is sacrificed, of course. Seat comfort is adequate, but tall drivers may find a lack of adjustability.

The CR-Z's rear cargo divider can easily be lowered to create a flat load floor and hide any items in the parcel shelf's bins. A multiposition cargo shade is also part of the deal. Maximum cargo capacity is 25.1 cubic feet, and two golf bags should fit with the divider lowered.

The interior's most notable feature is its space-age dash design, which is built around a large digital speedometer surrounded by an equally prominent analog tachometer. Adding a wow factor are background lights that change color to indicate driving style efficiency. A configurable display allows you to call up other useful information, including instant and average fuel economy readings.

This is basically a sporty economy car, not a luxury coupe, so the interior trim is fairly plain. It's also important to note that rear visibility is problematic through the dual-panel rear glass and the bodywork that surrounds it. The newly standard rearview camera, however, goes a long way toward easing anxiety during backing maneuvers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Honda CR-Z.

5(77%)
4(15%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(8%)
4.5
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great little car!
mom2tigger,02/25/2014
My son needed a new car. After test driving the Ford Fiesta and checking out the Veloster and Civic SI, he decided on a cr-z and we are happy he did. The car gets very good gas mileage for around town (average 34.1 with a/c running most of the time and usually in normal mode). You can't go by the EPA mileage rates because that doesn't take into consideration the option to drive in Econ mode to increase fuel efficiency. Look up what actual drivers are posting for what they are getting and you will be surprised. We have the 2014 ex with the lithium ion batteries. Car has plenty of pep in normal mode and is really fun to drive so I don't know what the reviewer is comparing it to.
I came from a 430HP M3. And I couldn't be happier!
crzducatiman,08/14/2014
Yes, I sold my 08 BMW M3, which was a beast. But I got sick of spending $73 for gas 2.5 times per week on my 55 miles to work. I got the CR-Z because I wanted a hybrid but still have some fun. The car teaches you how to drive efficiently. It's like playing a video game while driving. My 1+ hour commutes are over in NO TIME now. Not because I'm going faster, but because I'm having more fun. It's awesome. (This is also because the CR-Z EX has an AMAZING stereo. Sound is unbelievable. The EPA estimates on MPG are WAY off. I just got over 53 MPG the other day in economy mode! I love that I can drive in econ mode but hit the S+ button for full electric power to pass!
Fun and fuel efficient car
kingme8,03/08/2013
The CRZ is a rare mix of Hybrid MPG and sport mode. The 3 mode driving system is really convenient. You can switch between the modes at any time during your drive. The 2013 comes with a more powerful lithium ion battery this year, as well as S+ button for a 5 second burst of speed, and a back up camera. Some of the negatives: -Rear window visibility(backup camera helps) -No armrest in the center(Although you can buy a slide in accessory) -No locking gas flap Overall, I really love this car. When you sit in the cockpit, the blue panel looks really futuristic. Even though I'm getting better MPG, I think I'm spending more on gas because I want to find reasons to drive it.
Replaced my CRX
karr3,05/26/2013
Purchased the CRZ to replace my old CRX which had 400,000 miles on it. I drove the CVT model and it was very dull. However, the Manual transmission is tons of fun to drive. I look for reasons to drive this car because it is so much fun to drive and the gas cost practically nothing. Price of the car was a bargain and with the 3 different driving modes I get the feeling like I purchased 3 different cars. I can drive fast and reckless in sport mode, or slow and fuel efficient in ECO. Overall this car is extremely fun to drive; the instrumentation on the dash board makes me feel like IÂm flying a space ship. But donÂt expect the Porsche like handling that the CRX delivered.
See all 13 reviews of the 2013 Honda CR-Z
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
36 city / 39 hwy
Seats 2
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
36 city / 39 hwy
Seats 2
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
31 city / 38 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Hybrid
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
36 city / 39 hwy
Seats 2
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2013 Honda CR-Z features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2013 Honda CR-Z

Used 2013 Honda CR-Z Overview

The Used 2013 Honda CR-Z is offered in the following submodels: CR-Z Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M), EX 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M), and EX 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Honda CR-Z?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Honda CR-ZES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Honda CR-Z for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Honda CR-Z.

Can't find a used 2013 Honda CR-Zs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda CR-Z for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,850.

Find a used Honda for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,027.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda CR-Z for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,849.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $17,536.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Honda CR-Z?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda CR-Z lease specials

Related Used 2013 Honda CR-Z info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles