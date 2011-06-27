  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda CR-Z
  4. Used 2011 Honda CR-Z
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(50)
Appraise this car

2011 Honda CR-Z Review

Pros & Cons

  • Nimble size and handling, quick steering, good fuel economy, sporty looks.
  • Poor rearward visibility, most competitors have backseats, missing a few upscale features.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Honda CR-Z for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
List Price Range
$4,499 - $10,998
Used CR-Z for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Hard-core enthusiasts will likely be disappointed, but somebody just looking for a sporty two-door with good fuel economy will likely be pleased with the 2011 Honda CR-Z.

Vehicle overview

A sporty hybrid? At first glance, the 2011 Honda CR-Z might seem a bit oxymoronic. After all, Americans expect their hybrid cars to be purely about fuel economy, with flowers, rainbows and unicorns coming out of the tailpipe. But Honda is hoping that people are ready for a car that not only gets very good fuel economy but also happens to be fun to drive -- a hybrid without the drive-induced narcolepsy, if you will.

You might recall that Honda actually tried this approach a few years ago with the Accord Hybrid, a V6-powered Accord that promised strong performance and enhanced fuel economy. Sales were slow, however, and Honda cancelled the car after a short run. Of course, those of you with an even longer memory will also recall the original Honda CRX, the CR-Z's spiritual predecessor that crystallized Honda's reputation for building fun and efficient cars from the mid-1980s through the early 1990s.

Like the old CRX, the CR-Z is front-drive with two doors and just two seats. Mechanically, though, the CR-Z is related most to Honda's current Insight hybrid, sharing its basic structure and suspension design. To bring some sport to that formula Honda made the CR-Z shorter by about a foot, widened the track slightly and reduced overall height by a couple inches. This trimming doesn't reduce curb weight by as much as you might hope (the CR-Z only weighs about 80 pounds fewer than the Insight) but it does make the CR-Z one of the most nimble cars you can buy.

Under the hood is Honda's familiar Integrated Motor Assist (IMA) mild-hybrid system. For more punch, the CR-Z starts with a slightly bigger gasoline engine than the Insight (1.5 liters versus 1.3) that produces 112 horsepower and 107 pound-feet of torque. The electric motor is the same and generates another 13 hp and 58 lb-ft. Notably, Honda is offering a six-speed manual transmission in addition to the more hybrid-typical continuously variable transmission (CVT). The resulting fuel economy isn't exactly Prius-like, but it is still quite good, with the CVT variant returning an estimated 35 mpg city and 39 mpg highway.

The end result of all this is that Honda has indeed created a sporty hybrid. The CR-Z looks sharp and is fun to drive around town thanks to its small size and quick steering. There is certainly fun to be had on a curvy road, too. But when you push the CR-Z really hard, its dynamic limits are quickly reached via modest tire grip and notable body roll. Serious driving enthusiasts will likely be put off by this and perhaps down the road Honda will see fit to bring out a sportier Si version.

The two-door/two-seat layout makes the 2011 Honda CR-Z a near anomaly in the marketplace, but there are more conventional choices. The 2011 Mini Cooper presents the closest competition and it has a few advantages like a backseat (albeit a small one) and greater customization. Another option is the new 2011 Ford Fiesta. While it's a four-door, it's also small, economical and sporty to drive. Both these competitors can be had with features the CR-Z lacks, such as a sunroof, keyless ignition and heated leather seats. The new 2011 Scion tC will also be worth a look. Even so, we like the CR-Z and think that shoppers looking for a sporty urban runabout will be pleased.

2011 Honda CR-Z models

The two-seat 2011 Honda CR-Z comes in three trim levels: base, EX and EX with navigation. The base model comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, hill-start assist (manual transmission), automatic climate control, full power accessories, manual seats with driver-side height adjustment, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control and a six-speaker CD audio system (with steering-wheel controls and USB/auxiliary audio jacks). The EX adds xenon headlights, foglights, heated side mirrors, metallic interior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and a seven-speaker premium audio system. The EX can also be equipped with a voice-activated navigation system. Notable dealer-installed features include 17-inch wheels, performance tires and satellite radio.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Honda CR-Z is all-new.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Honda CR-Z is hybrid-powered by a team consisting of a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and an electric motor paired with a nickel-metal hydride battery pack. The gas engine is good for 112 hp and 107 lb-ft of torque, while the electric motor chips in 13 hp and 58 lb-ft. Due to varying power peaks, the maximum combined output is 122 hp and 128 lb-ft of torque.

A six-speed manual transmission is standard and a CVT with paddle shifters is optional. If the CVT is selected, torque output drops slightly to 123 lb-ft. All CR-Zs come with a three-mode drive selector consisting of Sport, Normal or Econ. Each adjusts parameters for throttle sensitivity, steering assist, transmission programming (CVT), additional IMA assist (manual transmission) and air-conditioning usage.

Official EPA fuel economy numbers haven't been released as of this writing but Honda estimates that the CR-Z will get 31 mpg city/37 mpg highway and 34 mpg combined with the manual and 35/39/37 mpg with the CVT.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active head restraints.

Driving

We'll put this out first: If you're expecting sharp handling like a Civic Si, you're going to be disappointed. The 2011 Honda CR-Z is tuned for a smooth ride, and its economy-minded twist-beam rear suspension simply isn't up to the task of providing sports car reflexes and compliance. But if you lower your expectations a little, you'll find the CR-Z reasonably fun to drive. The steering, though not hugely informative, is quick. There's also an enjoyable sense of nimbleness from piloting a small car that weighs just 2,650 pounds.

Power from the hybrid powertrain is certainly sufficient, and the burst of extra torque from the electric motor helps the CR-Z feel more energetic at low speeds than many competitors. How that power is doled out depends on which driving mode you've selected, as the difference in throttle response is vast. Sport provides a feel reminiscent of a classic, free-revving Honda performance car, while Econ transforms the CR-Z into a lethargic, deathly slow fuel-sipper. We think most folks will keep it in Normal most of the time. You can't really go wrong with the transmission choices, as the six-speed manual is easy to shift and offers a more mechanical feel than the one from the toylike Honda Fit, while the CVT keeps much of the car's sportiness intact thanks to its paddle shifters.

Interior

While the 2011 Honda CR-Z sold in other worldwide markets will come with a small backseat, Honda chose to equip the American version with a flip-down rear parcel shelf instead. The idea is to apparently better tie the car to the original two-seat CRX. From a practical standpoint, having only two seats is disappointing, though it also means your friends won't constantly be hitting you up to be the designated driver either. Seat comfort is adequate.

The CR-Z's rear cargo divider can easily be lowered down to create a flat load floor and hide any items in the parcel shelf's bins. A multiposition cargo shade is also part of the deal. Maximum cargo capacity is 25.1 cubic feet, and two golf bags should fit with the divider lowered.

The centerpiece of the CR-Z's interior is certainly its futuristic-looking dash. The multicolor gauge cluster has a three-dimensional look and will display a green background when you're driving efficiently or blue when you're not. Selecting the Sport mode turns it red. A configurable display can also show other fuel-economy-enhancing tools. But some of our drivers have found the overall look of the dash to be a bit busy and disjointed. We're also not fond of the expansive use of hard plastic interior trim (the door armrests are notably uncomfortable) and the increased chance of sun glare from the EX model's polished metallic trim. A more serious problem is rear-quarter visibility, or more accurately, the lack thereof -- backing out of a parking spot can be a perilous exercise.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Honda CR-Z.

5(74%)
4(16%)
3(6%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.6
50 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 50 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

CRX - REBORN
Stealthwalker,12/01/2010
As a previous owner of a CRX-DX (7-years) this CRZ is a welcome pleasure. I traded in my 2001 A4 1.8TQ for this little piece of heaven. It is nice getting back to a smooth clutch. The Audi was a little long on both travel and throw. The exterior styling is a mix of Porsche 928 rear end & heavily modified S2000 front. The interior high end with soft touch controls like the Audi. The well placed control close to the driver. The 6 weeks has been unbelievable in the gas mileage. I am just about to fill up for the third time with: 41.7, 43.5 and 43.4 for miles/gal. avg. Not bad for a 80 City / 20 Highway driving. There seems to be no difference in Normal / Econ mode on mileage, just on stop idle.
Fun Fun Fun
josef3,04/06/2012
Don't miss out just because of the expensive tag.. There's some joy to be had in a single CR-Z experience, no matter the drivers age or style (racer, casual)! Oh, and I'm 6'3 Economics is a no-brainer. If you are a family man, this may not fit for you. (buy a Honda Fit)
2011 CR-Z
candyrose,02/13/2011
Love this car! I just had to have it after taking it for a test drive. I wasn't sure about going from an SUV to a 2-seater, but when I thought about it, I realized that I rarely had more than one passenger at a time anyway and if I do need to have more than I can just swap cars with my husband. This care if pure fun and makes you smile every time you get in it.
Great Storage and Fun, Fuel Efficient
Mary,09/12/2010
I'm 56 years young and just turned in my leased 550SL. I decided to look for a sporty hybrid that would hold golf clubs, plants trays, blue tooth, and groceries. My rule is only buy groceries that will fit into my car. It seats felt identical to the 550SL (without the leather and heated seats). It was easy to drive and fuel efficient. IPOD connection as well as lap top. Has everything I need and fuel efficient. I just returned from Denmark and realized that Americans have it backwards and this is my step to help the economy as well as my pocket book. I recommend you take for a test yourselves.
See all 50 reviews of the 2011 Honda CR-Z
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
35 city / 39 hwy
Seats 2
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
122 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
31 city / 37 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Hybrid
122 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
35 city / 39 hwy
Seats 2
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
122 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
31 city / 37 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Hybrid
122 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2011 Honda CR-Z features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.5%
More about the 2011 Honda CR-Z

Used 2011 Honda CR-Z Overview

The Used 2011 Honda CR-Z is offered in the following submodels: CR-Z Hatchback. Available styles include EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M), 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M), EX 2dr Hatchback w/Nav (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and EX 2dr Hatchback w/Nav (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Honda CR-Z?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Honda CR-Z trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Honda CR-Z EX is priced between $4,499 and$10,998 with odometer readings between 78984 and177562 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Honda CR-Z Base is priced between $8,250 and$8,250 with odometer readings between 101180 and101180 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Honda CR-ZES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Honda CR-Z for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2011 CR-ZES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,499 and mileage as low as 78984 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Honda CR-Z.

Can't find a used 2011 Honda CR-Zs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda CR-Z for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,705.

Find a used Honda for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,267.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda CR-Z for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,639.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,750.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Honda CR-Z?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda CR-Z lease specials

Related Used 2011 Honda CR-Z info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles