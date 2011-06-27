  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda CR-V
  4. 2020 Honda CR-V
  5. Appraisal value

2020 Honda CR-V Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Honda CR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda CR-V near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Honda CR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda CR-V near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,452$32,922$34,739
Clean$31,035$32,486$34,271
Average$30,202$31,612$33,336
Rough$29,368$30,739$32,401
Sell my 2020 Honda CR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda CR-V near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Honda CR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda CR-V near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Honda CR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda CR-V near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Honda CR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda CR-V near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Honda CR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda CR-V near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,988$31,480$33,323
Clean$29,591$31,063$32,875
Average$28,796$30,228$31,978
Rough$28,002$29,392$31,081
Sell my 2020 Honda CR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda CR-V near you

FAQ

We don't have enough data on the 2020 Honda CR-V to provide an accurate appraisal at this time. Either the vehicle is too recent, or we don't have enough transaction data to accurately estimate its value. If you'd like to try another vehicle, take a look at our free appraisal page.
To understand if the 2020 Honda CR-V is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.