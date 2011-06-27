Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,452
|$32,922
|$34,739
|Clean
|$31,035
|$32,486
|$34,271
|Average
|$30,202
|$31,612
|$33,336
|Rough
|$29,368
|$30,739
|$32,401
Estimated values
2020 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,988
|$31,480
|$33,323
|Clean
|$29,591
|$31,063
|$32,875
|Average
|$28,796
|$30,228
|$31,978
|Rough
|$28,002
|$29,392
|$31,081