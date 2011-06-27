  1. Home
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,021$18,037$20,019
Clean$15,458$17,399$19,294
Average$14,331$16,121$17,843
Rough$13,205$14,844$16,392
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,306$27,855$30,369
Clean$24,416$26,869$29,268
Average$22,637$24,897$27,068
Rough$20,858$22,924$24,867
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,727$23,063$25,362
Clean$19,998$22,247$24,443
Average$18,541$20,614$22,605
Rough$17,084$18,981$20,767
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,410$26,796$29,151
Clean$23,552$25,847$28,095
Average$21,836$23,950$25,982
Rough$20,119$22,052$23,870
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,933$18,636$21,281
Clean$15,373$17,977$20,510
Average$14,253$16,657$18,968
Rough$13,133$15,337$17,426
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,921$31,544$34,135
Clean$27,905$30,427$32,898
Average$25,871$28,193$30,425
Rough$23,838$25,960$27,951
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,270$24,665$27,025
Clean$21,487$23,792$26,046
Average$19,921$22,045$24,088
Rough$18,355$20,299$22,129
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,834$23,016$25,167
Clean$20,102$22,201$24,255
Average$18,637$20,572$22,431
Rough$17,172$18,942$20,608
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,645$28,185$30,691
Clean$24,744$27,187$29,579
Average$22,941$25,191$27,355
Rough$21,138$23,195$25,131
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,621$24,683$26,721
Clean$21,826$23,809$25,753
Average$20,236$22,062$23,816
Rough$18,645$20,314$21,880
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,860$26,344$28,793
Clean$23,021$25,412$27,750
Average$21,344$23,546$25,664
Rough$19,666$21,681$23,577
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,289$27,818$30,313
Clean$24,400$26,833$29,215
Average$22,622$24,863$27,018
Rough$20,844$22,893$24,822
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,622$25,883$28,116
Clean$22,792$24,967$27,098
Average$21,131$23,134$25,060
Rough$19,470$21,301$23,023
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,560$22,566$25,510
Clean$18,872$21,767$24,586
Average$17,497$20,169$22,737
Rough$16,122$18,571$20,889
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,122$23,875$26,578
Clean$20,379$23,030$25,615
Average$18,894$21,339$23,689
Rough$17,409$19,648$21,763
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,915$22,988$25,033
Clean$20,180$22,174$24,126
Average$18,710$20,546$22,312
Rough$17,239$18,918$20,498
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,505$25,184$27,819
Clean$21,714$24,292$26,811
Average$20,131$22,509$24,795
Rough$18,549$20,726$22,780
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,883$33,543$36,176
Clean$29,797$32,355$34,865
Average$27,626$29,980$32,244
Rough$25,455$27,605$29,622
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,306$27,722$30,107
Clean$24,416$26,740$29,016
Average$22,637$24,777$26,834
Rough$20,858$22,814$24,653
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,156$21,423$23,653
Clean$18,482$20,664$22,796
Average$17,136$19,147$21,082
Rough$15,789$17,630$19,368
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,517$22,977$25,395
Clean$19,796$22,164$24,475
Average$18,353$20,537$22,635
Rough$16,911$18,910$20,795
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,458$24,861$27,227
Clean$21,669$23,981$26,241
Average$20,090$22,220$24,268
Rough$18,511$20,460$22,295
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,752$23,856$25,932
Clean$20,988$23,012$24,993
Average$19,458$21,322$23,113
Rough$17,929$19,633$21,234
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,793$30,375$32,924
Clean$26,816$29,299$31,731
Average$24,862$27,148$29,345
Rough$22,908$24,998$26,960
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,391$28,029$30,627
Clean$24,499$27,036$29,517
Average$22,714$25,052$27,298
Rough$20,928$23,067$25,079
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,175$20,396$22,579
Clean$17,536$19,674$21,761
Average$16,258$18,230$20,125
Rough$14,981$16,786$18,488
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,403$21,858$24,268
Clean$18,721$21,084$23,389
Average$17,357$19,536$21,630
Rough$15,993$17,988$19,872
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,082$33,745$36,383
Clean$29,989$32,551$35,064
Average$27,804$30,161$32,428
Rough$25,618$27,771$29,791
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,690$30,218$32,718
Clean$26,716$29,148$31,532
Average$24,770$27,008$29,161
Rough$22,823$24,869$26,791
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,028$30,289$32,532
Clean$27,042$29,217$31,353
Average$25,072$27,072$28,996
Rough$23,101$24,927$26,638
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,150$21,052$22,930
Clean$18,477$20,307$22,099
Average$17,130$18,816$20,438
Rough$15,784$17,325$18,776
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,839$20,349$22,812
Clean$17,212$19,629$21,985
Average$15,958$18,188$20,332
Rough$14,704$16,747$18,679
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,509$18,605$20,663
Clean$15,928$17,946$19,914
Average$14,768$16,628$18,417
Rough$13,607$15,311$16,919
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,652$20,928$23,164
Clean$17,997$20,187$22,325
Average$16,685$18,705$20,646
Rough$15,374$17,223$18,968
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,763$23,974$26,155
Clean$20,998$23,125$25,207
Average$19,468$21,428$23,312
Rough$17,938$19,730$21,416
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,443$16,477$18,471
Clean$13,935$15,893$17,801
Average$12,919$14,727$16,463
Rough$11,904$13,560$15,124
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,396$27,836$30,246
Clean$24,503$26,850$29,150
Average$22,718$24,879$26,958
Rough$20,932$22,908$24,766
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,545$26,926$29,276
Clean$23,682$25,973$28,216
Average$21,956$24,066$26,094
Rough$20,230$22,159$23,973
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,510$22,947$25,342
Clean$19,789$22,134$24,424
Average$18,347$20,509$22,587
Rough$16,905$18,884$20,751
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,344$17,400$19,418
Clean$14,805$16,784$18,715
Average$13,726$15,552$17,307
Rough$12,647$14,320$15,900
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,139$20,444$22,707
Clean$17,501$19,720$21,884
Average$16,226$18,272$20,238
Rough$14,950$16,824$18,593
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,756$22,058$24,324
Clean$19,061$21,277$23,442
Average$17,672$19,715$21,680
Rough$16,283$18,153$19,917
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,724$31,343$33,930
Clean$27,714$30,233$32,700
Average$25,695$28,013$30,242
Rough$23,675$25,794$27,783
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,450$27,984$30,485
Clean$24,556$26,993$29,380
Average$22,766$25,012$27,171
Rough$20,977$23,030$24,962
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,273$25,479$27,658
Clean$22,455$24,577$26,655
Average$20,819$22,773$24,651
Rough$19,183$20,968$22,647
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,002$19,243$21,442
Clean$16,405$18,561$20,665
Average$15,209$17,199$19,111
Rough$14,014$15,836$17,558
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,511$23,879$26,209
Clean$20,754$23,033$25,259
Average$19,242$21,342$23,360
Rough$17,730$19,651$21,461
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,015$30,428$32,817
Clean$27,030$29,350$31,628
Average$25,060$27,196$29,250
Rough$23,090$25,041$26,872
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,323$23,683$26,007
Clean$20,574$22,844$25,064
Average$19,074$21,167$23,180
Rough$17,575$19,490$21,295
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,381$19,420$21,425
Clean$16,770$18,732$20,649
Average$15,548$17,357$19,097
Rough$14,326$15,982$17,544
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,078$21,342$23,569
Clean$18,407$20,587$22,715
Average$17,066$19,076$21,007
Rough$15,725$17,564$19,299
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,900$24,203$26,473
Clean$21,130$23,346$25,514
Average$19,590$21,632$23,595
Rough$18,050$19,918$21,677
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,935$28,442$30,917
Clean$25,023$27,435$29,797
Average$23,200$25,421$27,556
Rough$21,376$23,407$25,316
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,803$23,279$25,713
Clean$20,072$22,455$24,782
Average$18,610$20,807$22,918
Rough$17,147$19,158$21,055
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,410$16,779$19,096
Clean$13,903$16,185$18,404
Average$12,890$14,996$17,021
Rough$11,877$13,808$15,637
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,097$20,315$22,494
Clean$17,461$19,596$21,679
Average$16,189$18,157$20,049
Rough$14,916$16,719$18,419
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,903 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,185 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,903 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,185 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,903 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,185 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ranges from $11,877 to $19,096, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.