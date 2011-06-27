Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,021
|$18,037
|$20,019
|Clean
|$15,458
|$17,399
|$19,294
|Average
|$14,331
|$16,121
|$17,843
|Rough
|$13,205
|$14,844
|$16,392
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,306
|$27,855
|$30,369
|Clean
|$24,416
|$26,869
|$29,268
|Average
|$22,637
|$24,897
|$27,068
|Rough
|$20,858
|$22,924
|$24,867
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,727
|$23,063
|$25,362
|Clean
|$19,998
|$22,247
|$24,443
|Average
|$18,541
|$20,614
|$22,605
|Rough
|$17,084
|$18,981
|$20,767
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,410
|$26,796
|$29,151
|Clean
|$23,552
|$25,847
|$28,095
|Average
|$21,836
|$23,950
|$25,982
|Rough
|$20,119
|$22,052
|$23,870
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,933
|$18,636
|$21,281
|Clean
|$15,373
|$17,977
|$20,510
|Average
|$14,253
|$16,657
|$18,968
|Rough
|$13,133
|$15,337
|$17,426
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,921
|$31,544
|$34,135
|Clean
|$27,905
|$30,427
|$32,898
|Average
|$25,871
|$28,193
|$30,425
|Rough
|$23,838
|$25,960
|$27,951
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,270
|$24,665
|$27,025
|Clean
|$21,487
|$23,792
|$26,046
|Average
|$19,921
|$22,045
|$24,088
|Rough
|$18,355
|$20,299
|$22,129
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,834
|$23,016
|$25,167
|Clean
|$20,102
|$22,201
|$24,255
|Average
|$18,637
|$20,572
|$22,431
|Rough
|$17,172
|$18,942
|$20,608
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,645
|$28,185
|$30,691
|Clean
|$24,744
|$27,187
|$29,579
|Average
|$22,941
|$25,191
|$27,355
|Rough
|$21,138
|$23,195
|$25,131
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,621
|$24,683
|$26,721
|Clean
|$21,826
|$23,809
|$25,753
|Average
|$20,236
|$22,062
|$23,816
|Rough
|$18,645
|$20,314
|$21,880
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,860
|$26,344
|$28,793
|Clean
|$23,021
|$25,412
|$27,750
|Average
|$21,344
|$23,546
|$25,664
|Rough
|$19,666
|$21,681
|$23,577
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,289
|$27,818
|$30,313
|Clean
|$24,400
|$26,833
|$29,215
|Average
|$22,622
|$24,863
|$27,018
|Rough
|$20,844
|$22,893
|$24,822
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,622
|$25,883
|$28,116
|Clean
|$22,792
|$24,967
|$27,098
|Average
|$21,131
|$23,134
|$25,060
|Rough
|$19,470
|$21,301
|$23,023
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,560
|$22,566
|$25,510
|Clean
|$18,872
|$21,767
|$24,586
|Average
|$17,497
|$20,169
|$22,737
|Rough
|$16,122
|$18,571
|$20,889
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,122
|$23,875
|$26,578
|Clean
|$20,379
|$23,030
|$25,615
|Average
|$18,894
|$21,339
|$23,689
|Rough
|$17,409
|$19,648
|$21,763
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,915
|$22,988
|$25,033
|Clean
|$20,180
|$22,174
|$24,126
|Average
|$18,710
|$20,546
|$22,312
|Rough
|$17,239
|$18,918
|$20,498
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,505
|$25,184
|$27,819
|Clean
|$21,714
|$24,292
|$26,811
|Average
|$20,131
|$22,509
|$24,795
|Rough
|$18,549
|$20,726
|$22,780
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,883
|$33,543
|$36,176
|Clean
|$29,797
|$32,355
|$34,865
|Average
|$27,626
|$29,980
|$32,244
|Rough
|$25,455
|$27,605
|$29,622
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,306
|$27,722
|$30,107
|Clean
|$24,416
|$26,740
|$29,016
|Average
|$22,637
|$24,777
|$26,834
|Rough
|$20,858
|$22,814
|$24,653
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,156
|$21,423
|$23,653
|Clean
|$18,482
|$20,664
|$22,796
|Average
|$17,136
|$19,147
|$21,082
|Rough
|$15,789
|$17,630
|$19,368
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,517
|$22,977
|$25,395
|Clean
|$19,796
|$22,164
|$24,475
|Average
|$18,353
|$20,537
|$22,635
|Rough
|$16,911
|$18,910
|$20,795
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,458
|$24,861
|$27,227
|Clean
|$21,669
|$23,981
|$26,241
|Average
|$20,090
|$22,220
|$24,268
|Rough
|$18,511
|$20,460
|$22,295
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,752
|$23,856
|$25,932
|Clean
|$20,988
|$23,012
|$24,993
|Average
|$19,458
|$21,322
|$23,113
|Rough
|$17,929
|$19,633
|$21,234
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,793
|$30,375
|$32,924
|Clean
|$26,816
|$29,299
|$31,731
|Average
|$24,862
|$27,148
|$29,345
|Rough
|$22,908
|$24,998
|$26,960
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,391
|$28,029
|$30,627
|Clean
|$24,499
|$27,036
|$29,517
|Average
|$22,714
|$25,052
|$27,298
|Rough
|$20,928
|$23,067
|$25,079
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,175
|$20,396
|$22,579
|Clean
|$17,536
|$19,674
|$21,761
|Average
|$16,258
|$18,230
|$20,125
|Rough
|$14,981
|$16,786
|$18,488
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,403
|$21,858
|$24,268
|Clean
|$18,721
|$21,084
|$23,389
|Average
|$17,357
|$19,536
|$21,630
|Rough
|$15,993
|$17,988
|$19,872
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,082
|$33,745
|$36,383
|Clean
|$29,989
|$32,551
|$35,064
|Average
|$27,804
|$30,161
|$32,428
|Rough
|$25,618
|$27,771
|$29,791
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,690
|$30,218
|$32,718
|Clean
|$26,716
|$29,148
|$31,532
|Average
|$24,770
|$27,008
|$29,161
|Rough
|$22,823
|$24,869
|$26,791
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,028
|$30,289
|$32,532
|Clean
|$27,042
|$29,217
|$31,353
|Average
|$25,072
|$27,072
|$28,996
|Rough
|$23,101
|$24,927
|$26,638
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,150
|$21,052
|$22,930
|Clean
|$18,477
|$20,307
|$22,099
|Average
|$17,130
|$18,816
|$20,438
|Rough
|$15,784
|$17,325
|$18,776
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,839
|$20,349
|$22,812
|Clean
|$17,212
|$19,629
|$21,985
|Average
|$15,958
|$18,188
|$20,332
|Rough
|$14,704
|$16,747
|$18,679
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,509
|$18,605
|$20,663
|Clean
|$15,928
|$17,946
|$19,914
|Average
|$14,768
|$16,628
|$18,417
|Rough
|$13,607
|$15,311
|$16,919
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,652
|$20,928
|$23,164
|Clean
|$17,997
|$20,187
|$22,325
|Average
|$16,685
|$18,705
|$20,646
|Rough
|$15,374
|$17,223
|$18,968
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,763
|$23,974
|$26,155
|Clean
|$20,998
|$23,125
|$25,207
|Average
|$19,468
|$21,428
|$23,312
|Rough
|$17,938
|$19,730
|$21,416
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,443
|$16,477
|$18,471
|Clean
|$13,935
|$15,893
|$17,801
|Average
|$12,919
|$14,727
|$16,463
|Rough
|$11,904
|$13,560
|$15,124
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,396
|$27,836
|$30,246
|Clean
|$24,503
|$26,850
|$29,150
|Average
|$22,718
|$24,879
|$26,958
|Rough
|$20,932
|$22,908
|$24,766
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,545
|$26,926
|$29,276
|Clean
|$23,682
|$25,973
|$28,216
|Average
|$21,956
|$24,066
|$26,094
|Rough
|$20,230
|$22,159
|$23,973
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,510
|$22,947
|$25,342
|Clean
|$19,789
|$22,134
|$24,424
|Average
|$18,347
|$20,509
|$22,587
|Rough
|$16,905
|$18,884
|$20,751
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,344
|$17,400
|$19,418
|Clean
|$14,805
|$16,784
|$18,715
|Average
|$13,726
|$15,552
|$17,307
|Rough
|$12,647
|$14,320
|$15,900
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,139
|$20,444
|$22,707
|Clean
|$17,501
|$19,720
|$21,884
|Average
|$16,226
|$18,272
|$20,238
|Rough
|$14,950
|$16,824
|$18,593
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,756
|$22,058
|$24,324
|Clean
|$19,061
|$21,277
|$23,442
|Average
|$17,672
|$19,715
|$21,680
|Rough
|$16,283
|$18,153
|$19,917
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,724
|$31,343
|$33,930
|Clean
|$27,714
|$30,233
|$32,700
|Average
|$25,695
|$28,013
|$30,242
|Rough
|$23,675
|$25,794
|$27,783
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,450
|$27,984
|$30,485
|Clean
|$24,556
|$26,993
|$29,380
|Average
|$22,766
|$25,012
|$27,171
|Rough
|$20,977
|$23,030
|$24,962
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,273
|$25,479
|$27,658
|Clean
|$22,455
|$24,577
|$26,655
|Average
|$20,819
|$22,773
|$24,651
|Rough
|$19,183
|$20,968
|$22,647
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,002
|$19,243
|$21,442
|Clean
|$16,405
|$18,561
|$20,665
|Average
|$15,209
|$17,199
|$19,111
|Rough
|$14,014
|$15,836
|$17,558
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,511
|$23,879
|$26,209
|Clean
|$20,754
|$23,033
|$25,259
|Average
|$19,242
|$21,342
|$23,360
|Rough
|$17,730
|$19,651
|$21,461
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,015
|$30,428
|$32,817
|Clean
|$27,030
|$29,350
|$31,628
|Average
|$25,060
|$27,196
|$29,250
|Rough
|$23,090
|$25,041
|$26,872
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,323
|$23,683
|$26,007
|Clean
|$20,574
|$22,844
|$25,064
|Average
|$19,074
|$21,167
|$23,180
|Rough
|$17,575
|$19,490
|$21,295
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,381
|$19,420
|$21,425
|Clean
|$16,770
|$18,732
|$20,649
|Average
|$15,548
|$17,357
|$19,097
|Rough
|$14,326
|$15,982
|$17,544
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,078
|$21,342
|$23,569
|Clean
|$18,407
|$20,587
|$22,715
|Average
|$17,066
|$19,076
|$21,007
|Rough
|$15,725
|$17,564
|$19,299
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,900
|$24,203
|$26,473
|Clean
|$21,130
|$23,346
|$25,514
|Average
|$19,590
|$21,632
|$23,595
|Rough
|$18,050
|$19,918
|$21,677
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,935
|$28,442
|$30,917
|Clean
|$25,023
|$27,435
|$29,797
|Average
|$23,200
|$25,421
|$27,556
|Rough
|$21,376
|$23,407
|$25,316
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,803
|$23,279
|$25,713
|Clean
|$20,072
|$22,455
|$24,782
|Average
|$18,610
|$20,807
|$22,918
|Rough
|$17,147
|$19,158
|$21,055
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,410
|$16,779
|$19,096
|Clean
|$13,903
|$16,185
|$18,404
|Average
|$12,890
|$14,996
|$17,021
|Rough
|$11,877
|$13,808
|$15,637
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,097
|$20,315
|$22,494
|Clean
|$17,461
|$19,596
|$21,679
|Average
|$16,189
|$18,157
|$20,049
|Rough
|$14,916
|$16,719
|$18,419