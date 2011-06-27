Estimated values
2008 Porsche Cayenne GTS Tiptronic 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,243
|$10,170
|$11,279
|Clean
|$7,738
|$9,536
|$10,552
|Average
|$6,729
|$8,268
|$9,096
|Rough
|$5,720
|$7,000
|$7,640
Estimated values
2008 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,495
|$6,762
|$7,494
|Clean
|$5,158
|$6,340
|$7,010
|Average
|$4,486
|$5,497
|$6,043
|Rough
|$3,813
|$4,654
|$5,076
Estimated values
2008 Porsche Cayenne 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,971
|$6,095
|$6,743
|Clean
|$4,667
|$5,715
|$6,308
|Average
|$4,059
|$4,955
|$5,438
|Rough
|$3,450
|$4,195
|$4,568
Estimated values
2008 Porsche Cayenne GTS 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,498
|$11,884
|$13,255
|Clean
|$8,916
|$11,143
|$12,399
|Average
|$7,754
|$9,661
|$10,689
|Rough
|$6,591
|$8,179
|$8,978
Estimated values
2008 Porsche Cayenne Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,807
|$11,565
|$12,591
|Clean
|$9,207
|$10,844
|$11,779
|Average
|$8,006
|$9,402
|$10,154
|Rough
|$6,806
|$7,960
|$8,529
Estimated values
2008 Porsche Cayenne S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,063
|$7,169
|$7,814
|Clean
|$5,692
|$6,722
|$7,310
|Average
|$4,950
|$5,828
|$6,301
|Rough
|$4,208
|$4,934
|$5,293