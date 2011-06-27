Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,320
|$12,941
|$14,706
|Clean
|$10,921
|$12,496
|$14,167
|Average
|$10,122
|$11,605
|$13,089
|Rough
|$9,324
|$10,714
|$12,010
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan w/1LT (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,906
|$13,504
|$15,251
|Clean
|$11,486
|$13,039
|$14,691
|Average
|$10,646
|$12,109
|$13,573
|Rough
|$9,807
|$11,179
|$12,454
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Malibu L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,058
|$11,724
|$13,521
|Clean
|$9,703
|$11,321
|$13,025
|Average
|$8,994
|$10,514
|$12,033
|Rough
|$8,284
|$9,706
|$11,042
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,179
|$13,838
|$15,650
|Clean
|$11,750
|$13,362
|$15,076
|Average
|$10,891
|$12,409
|$13,928
|Rough
|$10,032
|$11,457
|$12,780
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,191
|$12,790
|$14,530
|Clean
|$10,797
|$12,350
|$13,997
|Average
|$10,007
|$11,469
|$12,931
|Rough
|$9,218
|$10,589
|$11,866
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,980
|$16,747
|$18,698
|Clean
|$14,451
|$16,170
|$18,012
|Average
|$13,395
|$15,017
|$16,641
|Rough
|$12,338
|$13,864
|$15,269
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,893
|$14,505
|$16,275
|Clean
|$12,438
|$14,005
|$15,679
|Average
|$11,529
|$13,007
|$14,485
|Rough
|$10,619
|$12,008
|$13,291