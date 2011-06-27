  1. Home
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,320$12,941$14,706
Clean$10,921$12,496$14,167
Average$10,122$11,605$13,089
Rough$9,324$10,714$12,010
2016 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan w/1LT (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Outstanding$11,906$13,504$15,251
Clean$11,486$13,039$14,691
Average$10,646$12,109$13,573
Rough$9,807$11,179$12,454
2016 Chevrolet Malibu L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Outstanding$10,058$11,724$13,521
Clean$9,703$11,321$13,025
Average$8,994$10,514$12,033
Rough$8,284$9,706$11,042
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) with no options
Outstanding$12,179$13,838$15,650
Clean$11,750$13,362$15,076
Average$10,891$12,409$13,928
Rough$10,032$11,457$12,780
2016 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Outstanding$11,191$12,790$14,530
Clean$10,797$12,350$13,997
Average$10,007$11,469$12,931
Rough$9,218$10,589$11,866
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Outstanding$14,980$16,747$18,698
Clean$14,451$16,170$18,012
Average$13,395$15,017$16,641
Rough$12,338$13,864$15,269
2016 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Outstanding$12,893$14,505$16,275
Clean$12,438$14,005$15,679
Average$11,529$13,007$14,485
Rough$10,619$12,008$13,291
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Chevrolet Malibu on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,703 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,321 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Malibu is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,703 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,321 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,703 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,321 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu ranges from $8,284 to $13,521, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.