Estimated values
2006 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,009$4,153$4,768
Clean$2,779$3,831$4,397
Average$2,318$3,186$3,655
Rough$1,857$2,542$2,913
Estimated values
2006 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,925$4,031$4,624
Clean$2,701$3,718$4,264
Average$2,253$3,092$3,544
Rough$1,805$2,467$2,825
Estimated values
2006 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,921$4,029$4,625
Clean$2,697$3,717$4,265
Average$2,250$3,091$3,545
Rough$1,802$2,466$2,825
Estimated values
2006 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,472$3,496$4,045
Clean$2,282$3,224$3,730
Average$1,904$2,682$3,101
Rough$1,525$2,139$2,471
Estimated values
2006 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,599$3,565$4,083
Clean$2,400$3,288$3,765
Average$2,002$2,735$3,129
Rough$1,604$2,182$2,494
Estimated values
2006 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,800$3,825$4,375
Clean$2,586$3,529$4,035
Average$2,157$2,935$3,354
Rough$1,728$2,341$2,673
Estimated values
2006 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,901$3,972$4,549
Clean$2,678$3,664$4,195
Average$2,234$3,048$3,487
Rough$1,790$2,431$2,779
Estimated values
2006 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,698$3,784$4,368
Clean$2,492$3,491$4,028
Average$2,079$2,903$3,349
Rough$1,665$2,316$2,669
Estimated values
2006 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,873$3,924$4,489
Clean$2,653$3,619$4,140
Average$2,213$3,010$3,441
Rough$1,773$2,401$2,742
Estimated values
2006 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,371$3,298$3,797
Clean$2,189$3,042$3,501
Average$1,826$2,530$2,910
Rough$1,463$2,018$2,319
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Honda Pilot on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,189 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,042 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Honda Pilot. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Honda Pilot and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Honda Pilot ranges from $1,463 to $3,797, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Honda Pilot is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.