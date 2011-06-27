Estimated values
2006 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,009
|$4,153
|$4,768
|Clean
|$2,779
|$3,831
|$4,397
|Average
|$2,318
|$3,186
|$3,655
|Rough
|$1,857
|$2,542
|$2,913
Estimated values
2006 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,925
|$4,031
|$4,624
|Clean
|$2,701
|$3,718
|$4,264
|Average
|$2,253
|$3,092
|$3,544
|Rough
|$1,805
|$2,467
|$2,825
Estimated values
2006 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,921
|$4,029
|$4,625
|Clean
|$2,697
|$3,717
|$4,265
|Average
|$2,250
|$3,091
|$3,545
|Rough
|$1,802
|$2,466
|$2,825
Estimated values
2006 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,472
|$3,496
|$4,045
|Clean
|$2,282
|$3,224
|$3,730
|Average
|$1,904
|$2,682
|$3,101
|Rough
|$1,525
|$2,139
|$2,471
Estimated values
2006 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,599
|$3,565
|$4,083
|Clean
|$2,400
|$3,288
|$3,765
|Average
|$2,002
|$2,735
|$3,129
|Rough
|$1,604
|$2,182
|$2,494
Estimated values
2006 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,800
|$3,825
|$4,375
|Clean
|$2,586
|$3,529
|$4,035
|Average
|$2,157
|$2,935
|$3,354
|Rough
|$1,728
|$2,341
|$2,673
Estimated values
2006 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,901
|$3,972
|$4,549
|Clean
|$2,678
|$3,664
|$4,195
|Average
|$2,234
|$3,048
|$3,487
|Rough
|$1,790
|$2,431
|$2,779
Estimated values
2006 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,698
|$3,784
|$4,368
|Clean
|$2,492
|$3,491
|$4,028
|Average
|$2,079
|$2,903
|$3,349
|Rough
|$1,665
|$2,316
|$2,669
Estimated values
2006 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,873
|$3,924
|$4,489
|Clean
|$2,653
|$3,619
|$4,140
|Average
|$2,213
|$3,010
|$3,441
|Rough
|$1,773
|$2,401
|$2,742
Estimated values
2006 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,371
|$3,298
|$3,797
|Clean
|$2,189
|$3,042
|$3,501
|Average
|$1,826
|$2,530
|$2,910
|Rough
|$1,463
|$2,018
|$2,319