  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Cruze
  4. Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze
  5. Appraisal value

2012 Chevrolet Cruze Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,319$5,636$6,717
Clean$4,044$5,282$6,275
Average$3,492$4,573$5,391
Rough$2,940$3,865$4,506
Sell my 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Cruze near you
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,958$5,193$6,204
Clean$3,705$4,866$5,796
Average$3,200$4,214$4,979
Rough$2,694$3,561$4,162
Sell my 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Cruze near you
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,322$6,829$8,071
Clean$4,982$6,400$7,540
Average$4,302$5,542$6,477
Rough$3,623$4,684$5,415
Sell my 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Cruze near you
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Cruze Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,344$5,686$6,787
Clean$4,066$5,328$6,340
Average$3,512$4,614$5,447
Rough$2,957$3,899$4,553
Sell my 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Cruze near you
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,371$5,686$6,766
Clean$4,092$5,329$6,321
Average$3,534$4,614$5,430
Rough$2,975$3,899$4,540
Sell my 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Cruze near you
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,589$5,912$7,003
Clean$4,296$5,541$6,542
Average$3,710$4,798$5,620
Rough$3,124$4,055$4,698
Sell my 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Cruze near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Chevrolet Cruze on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,705 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,866 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Cruze is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,705 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,866 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,705 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,866 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze ranges from $2,694 to $6,204, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.