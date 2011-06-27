Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,319
|$5,636
|$6,717
|Clean
|$4,044
|$5,282
|$6,275
|Average
|$3,492
|$4,573
|$5,391
|Rough
|$2,940
|$3,865
|$4,506
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,958
|$5,193
|$6,204
|Clean
|$3,705
|$4,866
|$5,796
|Average
|$3,200
|$4,214
|$4,979
|Rough
|$2,694
|$3,561
|$4,162
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,322
|$6,829
|$8,071
|Clean
|$4,982
|$6,400
|$7,540
|Average
|$4,302
|$5,542
|$6,477
|Rough
|$3,623
|$4,684
|$5,415
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Cruze Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,344
|$5,686
|$6,787
|Clean
|$4,066
|$5,328
|$6,340
|Average
|$3,512
|$4,614
|$5,447
|Rough
|$2,957
|$3,899
|$4,553
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,371
|$5,686
|$6,766
|Clean
|$4,092
|$5,329
|$6,321
|Average
|$3,534
|$4,614
|$5,430
|Rough
|$2,975
|$3,899
|$4,540
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,589
|$5,912
|$7,003
|Clean
|$4,296
|$5,541
|$6,542
|Average
|$3,710
|$4,798
|$5,620
|Rough
|$3,124
|$4,055
|$4,698