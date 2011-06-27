Estimated values
2016 Kia Soul + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,351
|$10,243
|$12,243
|Clean
|$8,035
|$9,862
|$11,761
|Average
|$7,402
|$9,099
|$10,798
|Rough
|$6,770
|$8,337
|$9,834
Estimated values
2016 Kia Soul ! 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,326
|$11,385
|$13,564
|Clean
|$8,972
|$10,961
|$13,030
|Average
|$8,266
|$10,114
|$11,962
|Rough
|$7,560
|$9,267
|$10,894
Estimated values
2016 Kia Soul 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,212
|$8,826
|$10,534
|Clean
|$6,939
|$8,498
|$10,119
|Average
|$6,393
|$7,841
|$9,290
|Rough
|$5,847
|$7,184
|$8,461
Estimated values
2016 Kia Soul 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,936
|$9,795
|$11,756
|Clean
|$7,636
|$9,431
|$11,294
|Average
|$7,035
|$8,701
|$10,368
|Rough
|$6,434
|$7,972
|$9,443