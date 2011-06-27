Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,875
|$37,278
|$38,780
|Clean
|$34,842
|$36,204
|$37,648
|Average
|$32,777
|$34,054
|$35,383
|Rough
|$30,712
|$31,904
|$33,119
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,148
|$31,372
|$32,681
|Clean
|$29,280
|$30,468
|$31,727
|Average
|$27,545
|$28,659
|$29,818
|Rough
|$25,810
|$26,850
|$27,910
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,179
|$27,477
|$28,861
|Clean
|$25,425
|$26,685
|$28,018
|Average
|$23,919
|$25,101
|$26,333
|Rough
|$22,412
|$23,516
|$24,648
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,192
|$30,199
|$32,323
|Clean
|$27,380
|$29,328
|$31,379
|Average
|$25,757
|$27,587
|$29,492
|Rough
|$24,135
|$25,845
|$27,604
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,092
|$33,449
|$34,901
|Clean
|$31,168
|$32,485
|$33,882
|Average
|$29,321
|$30,556
|$31,843
|Rough
|$27,474
|$28,627
|$29,805
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,649
|$21,769
|$24,003
|Clean
|$19,083
|$21,141
|$23,302
|Average
|$17,952
|$19,886
|$21,901
|Rough
|$16,821
|$18,631
|$20,499
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,317
|$34,788
|$36,357
|Clean
|$32,358
|$33,785
|$35,296
|Average
|$30,440
|$31,779
|$33,173
|Rough
|$28,522
|$29,773
|$31,050
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,009
|$23,823
|$25,739
|Clean
|$21,376
|$23,137
|$24,988
|Average
|$20,109
|$21,763
|$23,485
|Rough
|$18,842
|$20,389
|$21,982
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,196
|$27,344
|$28,569
|Clean
|$25,442
|$26,556
|$27,735
|Average
|$23,935
|$24,979
|$26,066
|Rough
|$22,427
|$23,402
|$24,398
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,412
|$32,771
|$34,224
|Clean
|$30,508
|$31,826
|$33,224
|Average
|$28,699
|$29,937
|$31,226
|Rough
|$26,891
|$28,047
|$29,227
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,968
|$24,485
|$26,093
|Clean
|$22,307
|$23,779
|$25,331
|Average
|$20,985
|$22,367
|$23,808
|Rough
|$19,663
|$20,955
|$22,284
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,911
|$24,393
|$25,966
|Clean
|$22,251
|$23,690
|$25,208
|Average
|$20,932
|$22,283
|$23,692
|Rough
|$19,614
|$20,877
|$22,175
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,211
|$26,477
|$28,869
|Clean
|$23,514
|$25,714
|$28,026
|Average
|$22,121
|$24,187
|$26,340
|Rough
|$20,727
|$22,660
|$24,654
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,048
|$20,499
|$22,032
|Clean
|$18,500
|$19,908
|$21,388
|Average
|$17,403
|$18,726
|$20,102
|Rough
|$16,307
|$17,544
|$18,815
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,918
|$39,292
|$40,767
|Clean
|$36,827
|$38,159
|$39,577
|Average
|$34,644
|$35,894
|$37,196
|Rough
|$32,462
|$33,628
|$34,815
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,679
|$39,059
|$40,539
|Clean
|$36,594
|$37,933
|$39,355
|Average
|$34,426
|$35,680
|$36,988
|Rough
|$32,257
|$33,428
|$34,620
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,049
|$22,613
|$24,268
|Clean
|$20,443
|$21,961
|$23,560
|Average
|$19,231
|$20,658
|$22,143
|Rough
|$18,020
|$19,354
|$20,725
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,500
|$36,550
|$37,683
|Clean
|$34,478
|$35,496
|$36,583
|Average
|$32,435
|$33,388
|$34,383
|Rough
|$30,391
|$31,281
|$32,182
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,548
|$41,853
|$43,258
|Clean
|$39,381
|$40,647
|$41,995
|Average
|$37,047
|$38,233
|$39,469
|Rough
|$34,713
|$35,820
|$36,943
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,398
|$29,933
|$31,566
|Clean
|$27,580
|$29,070
|$30,644
|Average
|$25,946
|$27,344
|$28,801
|Rough
|$24,311
|$25,618
|$26,958
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,258
|$33,643
|$35,123
|Clean
|$31,330
|$32,673
|$34,098
|Average
|$29,473
|$30,733
|$32,047
|Rough
|$27,616
|$28,793
|$29,996
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,899
|$26,576
|$28,352
|Clean
|$24,182
|$25,810
|$27,524
|Average
|$22,749
|$24,277
|$25,868
|Rough
|$21,316
|$22,745
|$24,213
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,001
|$24,484
|$26,057
|Clean
|$22,339
|$23,778
|$25,296
|Average
|$21,015
|$22,366
|$23,775
|Rough
|$19,691
|$20,955
|$22,253
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,020
|$24,579
|$26,231
|Clean
|$22,357
|$23,871
|$25,465
|Average
|$21,032
|$22,453
|$23,934
|Rough
|$19,707
|$21,036
|$22,402
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,424
|$30,753
|$32,173
|Clean
|$28,577
|$29,867
|$31,233
|Average
|$26,884
|$28,093
|$29,355
|Rough
|$25,190
|$26,320
|$27,476
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,144
|$31,420
|$32,784
|Clean
|$29,276
|$30,514
|$31,827
|Average
|$27,541
|$28,703
|$29,912
|Rough
|$25,806
|$26,891
|$27,998
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,111
|$28,347
|$29,666
|Clean
|$26,331
|$27,530
|$28,800
|Average
|$24,770
|$25,895
|$27,068
|Rough
|$23,210
|$24,261
|$25,335
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,976
|$19,818
|$21,760
|Clean
|$17,459
|$19,247
|$21,125
|Average
|$16,424
|$18,104
|$19,854
|Rough
|$15,389
|$16,961
|$18,583
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,493
|$36,712
|$38,023
|Clean
|$34,472
|$35,654
|$36,913
|Average
|$32,429
|$33,537
|$34,692
|Rough
|$30,385
|$31,420
|$32,472
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,795
|$29,495
|$31,299
|Clean
|$26,995
|$28,645
|$30,385
|Average
|$25,395
|$26,944
|$28,557
|Rough
|$23,795
|$25,243
|$26,729
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,444
|$21,876
|$23,392
|Clean
|$19,856
|$21,245
|$22,709
|Average
|$18,679
|$19,984
|$21,343
|Rough
|$17,502
|$18,722
|$19,977
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,488
|$33,845
|$35,294
|Clean
|$31,553
|$32,869
|$34,263
|Average
|$29,683
|$30,917
|$32,202
|Rough
|$27,813
|$28,966
|$30,141
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,302
|$33,907
|$35,614
|Clean
|$31,372
|$32,929
|$34,574
|Average
|$29,513
|$30,974
|$32,494
|Rough
|$27,653
|$29,019
|$30,415
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,476
|$30,281
|$32,196
|Clean
|$27,656
|$29,408
|$31,256
|Average
|$26,017
|$27,662
|$29,376
|Rough
|$24,378
|$25,916
|$27,495
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,358
|$23,933
|$25,600
|Clean
|$21,715
|$23,243
|$24,853
|Average
|$20,428
|$21,863
|$23,358
|Rough
|$19,141
|$20,483
|$21,863
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,754
|$30,196
|$31,731
|Clean
|$27,926
|$29,325
|$30,805
|Average
|$26,271
|$27,584
|$28,952
|Rough
|$24,616
|$25,843
|$27,099
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,755
|$37,105
|$38,552
|Clean
|$34,726
|$36,035
|$37,426
|Average
|$32,668
|$33,896
|$35,175
|Rough
|$30,610
|$31,756
|$32,924
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,307
|$41,618
|$43,030
|Clean
|$39,147
|$40,418
|$41,774
|Average
|$36,826
|$38,018
|$39,261
|Rough
|$34,506
|$35,618
|$36,748
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,212
|$24,589
|$26,050
|Clean
|$22,544
|$23,880
|$25,290
|Average
|$21,208
|$22,462
|$23,769
|Rough
|$19,872
|$21,045
|$22,247
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,876
|$26,365
|$27,945
|Clean
|$24,160
|$25,605
|$27,129
|Average
|$22,728
|$24,084
|$25,498
|Rough
|$21,296
|$22,564
|$23,866
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,516
|$29,736
|$31,039
|Clean
|$27,695
|$28,879
|$30,133
|Average
|$26,054
|$27,164
|$28,321
|Rough
|$24,412
|$25,449
|$26,508
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,875
|$21,247
|$22,700
|Clean
|$19,303
|$20,634
|$22,037
|Average
|$18,159
|$19,409
|$20,711
|Rough
|$17,015
|$18,184
|$19,386
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,448
|$34,870
|$36,389
|Clean
|$32,486
|$33,865
|$35,327
|Average
|$30,560
|$31,854
|$33,202
|Rough
|$28,635
|$29,843
|$31,077
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,165
|$26,787
|$28,507
|Clean
|$24,441
|$26,015
|$27,675
|Average
|$22,992
|$24,470
|$26,010
|Rough
|$21,544
|$22,925
|$24,346
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,181
|$33,692
|$35,302
|Clean
|$31,255
|$32,721
|$34,271
|Average
|$29,403
|$30,778
|$32,210
|Rough
|$27,550
|$28,835
|$30,148
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,437
|$30,530
|$31,701
|Clean
|$28,590
|$29,650
|$30,776
|Average
|$26,895
|$27,889
|$28,924
|Rough
|$25,201
|$26,129
|$27,073
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,785
|$27,381
|$29,075
|Clean
|$25,043
|$26,592
|$28,226
|Average
|$23,559
|$25,013
|$26,528
|Rough
|$22,075
|$23,434
|$24,830
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,004
|$19,477
|$21,033
|Clean
|$17,485
|$18,915
|$20,419
|Average
|$16,449
|$17,792
|$19,190
|Rough
|$15,413
|$16,669
|$17,962
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,165
|$29,703
|$31,336
|Clean
|$27,355
|$28,846
|$30,422
|Average
|$25,733
|$27,134
|$28,592
|Rough
|$24,112
|$25,421
|$26,762
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,527
|$22,852
|$24,258
|Clean
|$20,907
|$22,193
|$23,550
|Average
|$19,668
|$20,875
|$22,134
|Rough
|$18,429
|$19,558
|$20,717