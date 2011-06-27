  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Appraisal value

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,875$37,278$38,780
Clean$34,842$36,204$37,648
Average$32,777$34,054$35,383
Rough$30,712$31,904$33,119
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,148$31,372$32,681
Clean$29,280$30,468$31,727
Average$27,545$28,659$29,818
Rough$25,810$26,850$27,910
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,179$27,477$28,861
Clean$25,425$26,685$28,018
Average$23,919$25,101$26,333
Rough$22,412$23,516$24,648
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,192$30,199$32,323
Clean$27,380$29,328$31,379
Average$25,757$27,587$29,492
Rough$24,135$25,845$27,604
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,092$33,449$34,901
Clean$31,168$32,485$33,882
Average$29,321$30,556$31,843
Rough$27,474$28,627$29,805
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,649$21,769$24,003
Clean$19,083$21,141$23,302
Average$17,952$19,886$21,901
Rough$16,821$18,631$20,499
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,317$34,788$36,357
Clean$32,358$33,785$35,296
Average$30,440$31,779$33,173
Rough$28,522$29,773$31,050
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,009$23,823$25,739
Clean$21,376$23,137$24,988
Average$20,109$21,763$23,485
Rough$18,842$20,389$21,982
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,196$27,344$28,569
Clean$25,442$26,556$27,735
Average$23,935$24,979$26,066
Rough$22,427$23,402$24,398
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,412$32,771$34,224
Clean$30,508$31,826$33,224
Average$28,699$29,937$31,226
Rough$26,891$28,047$29,227
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,968$24,485$26,093
Clean$22,307$23,779$25,331
Average$20,985$22,367$23,808
Rough$19,663$20,955$22,284
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,911$24,393$25,966
Clean$22,251$23,690$25,208
Average$20,932$22,283$23,692
Rough$19,614$20,877$22,175
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,211$26,477$28,869
Clean$23,514$25,714$28,026
Average$22,121$24,187$26,340
Rough$20,727$22,660$24,654
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,048$20,499$22,032
Clean$18,500$19,908$21,388
Average$17,403$18,726$20,102
Rough$16,307$17,544$18,815
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,918$39,292$40,767
Clean$36,827$38,159$39,577
Average$34,644$35,894$37,196
Rough$32,462$33,628$34,815
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,679$39,059$40,539
Clean$36,594$37,933$39,355
Average$34,426$35,680$36,988
Rough$32,257$33,428$34,620
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,049$22,613$24,268
Clean$20,443$21,961$23,560
Average$19,231$20,658$22,143
Rough$18,020$19,354$20,725
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,500$36,550$37,683
Clean$34,478$35,496$36,583
Average$32,435$33,388$34,383
Rough$30,391$31,281$32,182
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,548$41,853$43,258
Clean$39,381$40,647$41,995
Average$37,047$38,233$39,469
Rough$34,713$35,820$36,943
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,398$29,933$31,566
Clean$27,580$29,070$30,644
Average$25,946$27,344$28,801
Rough$24,311$25,618$26,958
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,258$33,643$35,123
Clean$31,330$32,673$34,098
Average$29,473$30,733$32,047
Rough$27,616$28,793$29,996
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,899$26,576$28,352
Clean$24,182$25,810$27,524
Average$22,749$24,277$25,868
Rough$21,316$22,745$24,213
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,001$24,484$26,057
Clean$22,339$23,778$25,296
Average$21,015$22,366$23,775
Rough$19,691$20,955$22,253
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,020$24,579$26,231
Clean$22,357$23,871$25,465
Average$21,032$22,453$23,934
Rough$19,707$21,036$22,402
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,424$30,753$32,173
Clean$28,577$29,867$31,233
Average$26,884$28,093$29,355
Rough$25,190$26,320$27,476
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,144$31,420$32,784
Clean$29,276$30,514$31,827
Average$27,541$28,703$29,912
Rough$25,806$26,891$27,998
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,111$28,347$29,666
Clean$26,331$27,530$28,800
Average$24,770$25,895$27,068
Rough$23,210$24,261$25,335
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,976$19,818$21,760
Clean$17,459$19,247$21,125
Average$16,424$18,104$19,854
Rough$15,389$16,961$18,583
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,493$36,712$38,023
Clean$34,472$35,654$36,913
Average$32,429$33,537$34,692
Rough$30,385$31,420$32,472
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,795$29,495$31,299
Clean$26,995$28,645$30,385
Average$25,395$26,944$28,557
Rough$23,795$25,243$26,729
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,444$21,876$23,392
Clean$19,856$21,245$22,709
Average$18,679$19,984$21,343
Rough$17,502$18,722$19,977
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,488$33,845$35,294
Clean$31,553$32,869$34,263
Average$29,683$30,917$32,202
Rough$27,813$28,966$30,141
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,302$33,907$35,614
Clean$31,372$32,929$34,574
Average$29,513$30,974$32,494
Rough$27,653$29,019$30,415
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,476$30,281$32,196
Clean$27,656$29,408$31,256
Average$26,017$27,662$29,376
Rough$24,378$25,916$27,495
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,358$23,933$25,600
Clean$21,715$23,243$24,853
Average$20,428$21,863$23,358
Rough$19,141$20,483$21,863
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,754$30,196$31,731
Clean$27,926$29,325$30,805
Average$26,271$27,584$28,952
Rough$24,616$25,843$27,099
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,755$37,105$38,552
Clean$34,726$36,035$37,426
Average$32,668$33,896$35,175
Rough$30,610$31,756$32,924
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,307$41,618$43,030
Clean$39,147$40,418$41,774
Average$36,826$38,018$39,261
Rough$34,506$35,618$36,748
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,212$24,589$26,050
Clean$22,544$23,880$25,290
Average$21,208$22,462$23,769
Rough$19,872$21,045$22,247
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,876$26,365$27,945
Clean$24,160$25,605$27,129
Average$22,728$24,084$25,498
Rough$21,296$22,564$23,866
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,516$29,736$31,039
Clean$27,695$28,879$30,133
Average$26,054$27,164$28,321
Rough$24,412$25,449$26,508
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,875$21,247$22,700
Clean$19,303$20,634$22,037
Average$18,159$19,409$20,711
Rough$17,015$18,184$19,386
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,448$34,870$36,389
Clean$32,486$33,865$35,327
Average$30,560$31,854$33,202
Rough$28,635$29,843$31,077
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,165$26,787$28,507
Clean$24,441$26,015$27,675
Average$22,992$24,470$26,010
Rough$21,544$22,925$24,346
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,181$33,692$35,302
Clean$31,255$32,721$34,271
Average$29,403$30,778$32,210
Rough$27,550$28,835$30,148
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,437$30,530$31,701
Clean$28,590$29,650$30,776
Average$26,895$27,889$28,924
Rough$25,201$26,129$27,073
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,785$27,381$29,075
Clean$25,043$26,592$28,226
Average$23,559$25,013$26,528
Rough$22,075$23,434$24,830
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,004$19,477$21,033
Clean$17,485$18,915$20,419
Average$16,449$17,792$19,190
Rough$15,413$16,669$17,962
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,165$29,703$31,336
Clean$27,355$28,846$30,422
Average$25,733$27,134$28,592
Rough$24,112$25,421$26,762
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,527$22,852$24,258
Clean$20,907$22,193$23,550
Average$19,668$20,875$22,134
Rough$18,429$19,558$20,717
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,459 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,247 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,459 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,247 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,459 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,247 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ranges from $15,389 to $21,760, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.