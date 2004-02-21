Used 1990 GMC Suburban for Sale Near Me

Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California

1999 GMC Suburban 1500 SLE 4 Wheel Drive, 5.7 Liter V8, Automatic Transmission, Third Row Seating, 9 Passenger Seating, ABS Brakes, Front & Rear Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Dual Air Bags, Power Door Looks, Power Windows, Power Seat, Privacy Glass, Running Boards, Tilt Wheel, Towing Package, Get Ready For Winter Travels, Runs And Drives Great, $3195 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1999 GMC Suburban 1500 with AWD/4WD .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKFK16R2XJ782181

Stock: 782181

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 10-28-2017