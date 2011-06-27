Used 1990 GMC Suburban Consumer Reviews

I have owned this truck for over 3 and a half years and it is a dream. What a solid truck and the preformance is like that of a new one but without all the new cramped computer engine stuff.

Sandra , 07/27/2009

I purchased this car new from the factory 19 years ago, have over 200,000 miles on it with only expected repairs, one new transmission. Minimum rust, however paint peeled on this model. Seats nine with bench seats. If the new ones were this good, I'd buy one. Gets 14 MPG according to gov. website but I always felt I got more. New ones are only small increase. Love to drive it. Kids loved it... held seven of them! They don't make them like this anymore. Hang on to them as long as possible. Worked well for towing. Size makes curb parking harder but I got used to it. If you can find a good one, buy it!