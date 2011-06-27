  1. Home
Used 2000 GMC Sonoma SL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Length205.3 in.
Curb weight3274 lbs.
Gross weight4400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height62.7 in.
Maximum payload1126.0 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Black Onyx
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Smoky Caramel Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Space Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Graphite
  • Beige
