Used 2000 GMC Sonoma Consumer Reviews
AWESOME TRUCK!!!
This was my 1st truck. I bought it in 2003, and now in 2009 and trading it in. I absolutely love this truck and it is breaking my heart to get rid of it, but it is time. I have put a lot of work into keeping it in top condition with normal maintenance. This truck was always there for me and I highly reccomend it to anyone who loves trucks and is looking for a smaller one.
Too many problems
I bought this truck used when it had 90K. After having it for only a year the transmission blew on me. I had just replaced the clutch and when the transmission went out it took out the clutch too. I spent $2000 repairing it. I only had the truck for 2 years and I regularly maintained it but in those two years I spent about $4000 in repairs. This can't be normal for a newer model car.
Will never purchase another one.
I have had nothing but problems with this vehicle. The first year that I owned it, it spent a total of 46 days in the shop for multiple repairs. I contacted GMC to discuss my concerns about the vehicle and they have yet to offer any type of an solution. The problem is that the Maryland Lemon Law is only good for the first 10,000 miles on the vehicle. I put 10,000 miles on the truck in the first 6 months that I owned it. Just another case of a company taking advantage of a consumer, how is one person going to make a difference to out total sales?
PEE-UUUU
Bought with 74k on it. 1st and last GMC. Poor gas mileage. AC leaks out in a week and now bad heater core that requires total removal of dash and disconnect AC lines under hood just to remove heater core. Dealer wants $1,100 to replace. Lost my shirt on this truck
Anyone else run out of gas
After 6 days with the truck I ran out of gas becuase the gas gauge didn't work. The dealership was very helpful until they had to pay $2500 then they said sorry you are on your own. Upon further review of S10/Sonoma web sites I see that this gas gauge problem is not just mine. My rear passenger door handle also broke after a couple of months. It does get good gas mileage for a truck, and the 4WD works excellent. Overall, this is not a bad small truck, but everytime I get in and see the low fuel light on and I know it is full, I become angry and want to get rid of it.
