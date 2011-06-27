Used 1991 GMC Sonoma Consumer Reviews
Lemon or very bad luck
I needed a small truck for running errands. This truck was available to me so I hurried and just bought it. AT the time it only had 18.900 miles on it. This must have been a factory lemon because I had nothing but problems with it. It had some warranty left on it but I cant spend all of my time at the dealership. Just to give you an Idea ........... It leaked water through the firewall every time it rained. The engine had a horrible spark knock upon acceleration in hot weather. The clutch had a squeaking sound and the dealer told me they just do that and the only thing to get the throw out bearing replaced. Really at that low of miles? The sun visor broke off in my hand one sunny day. Next the paint came off in a huge chunk one day at the car wash and was not covered under warranty. The Inside driver door handle broke and I had to roll down the window just to get out. It wore out tires and always felt like they were out of balance. NO POWER ........would not pull a 800lbs cargo trailer. I tried to run different types of gas in it but still had spark knock. I could go on...............but you get the idea. The worst vehicle I have ever owned. I just had to get rid of it.
TimsTruck
Bought this truck a couple months ago when my 91 Voyager's tranny went out. Was going to fix it up as necessary so it would be reliable...didn't need to fix much. This is a very reliable piece of machinery. Never have I been able to get 33 mpg out of anything except a car! Very reliable, very nice truck!
Good truck
Bought this Sonoma used, from private party, but was a previous utility company truck. It had about 70,000 miles then, and now has 130,000. It's handy, and has hauled well over a ton(!) in the bed, plus towing a heavy trailer. The 4wd shift lever on the floor is far superior to the later push-button models, which are much more complicated, more expensive to repair, and cannot be shifted on-the-fly, as the floor lever can be (2wd to 4wd hi, only - you have to stop to get it into lo 4wd). All in all, a robust little truck, easy to get into the tight off-road places I've taken it. I also have a lumber rack, which can put excessive strain on the bed supports. I had mine reinforced.
One truck I'll never sell
This is my fourth pickup and the best I've ever owned. She's towed an 18 foot Boston Whaler with a motorcycle in the bed without a problem. I have 193,000 miles on the truck (5 speed) and have never had to do any powertrain work other than change the fluids. She's had problems here and there but has never left me stranded. I can't count the number of times I'd had stuff piled above the cab and had her squatting without a complaint. I even got her to top out at around 130 mph once. I'd recommend this truck to anyone looking for a fun-to-drive work truck that doesn't want to go for a full-size.
Tough little Truck
283,000+ miles and still the original motor and tranny. Only repairs (besides regular maintenance) has been fuel pump, altenator, water pump, and rear axle-wheel seal. Not bad at all though considering the mileage. Purchased from my dad when it had 190,00 miles. He bought it in 92 with only about 40,00 miles.
