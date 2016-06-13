Used 1991 GMC Sonoma for Sale Near Me

8 listings
  • 1996 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport
    used

    1996 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport

    259,258 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,199

  • 1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport
    used

    1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport

    169,626 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $4,000

  • 2002 GMC Sonoma SLS in Dark Green
    used

    2002 GMC Sonoma SLS

    124,693 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,975

  • 2001 GMC Sonoma SLS in Black
    used

    2001 GMC Sonoma SLS

    151,067 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,990

  • 2002 GMC Sonoma
    used

    2002 GMC Sonoma

    181,649 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

  • 2001 GMC Sonoma SLS in White
    used

    2001 GMC Sonoma SLS

    114,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,900

  • 2001 GMC Sonoma SLS in Red
    used

    2001 GMC Sonoma SLS

    188,127 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

  • 2002 GMC Sonoma SLS in Dark Red
    used

    2002 GMC Sonoma SLS

    220,049 miles

    $4,590

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sonoma

Overall Consumer Rating
49 Reviews
Lemon or very bad luck
Mike L.,06/13/2016
2dr Regular Cab SB
I needed a small truck for running errands. This truck was available to me so I hurried and just bought it. AT the time it only had 18.900 miles on it. This must have been a factory lemon because I had nothing but problems with it. It had some warranty left on it but I cant spend all of my time at the dealership. Just to give you an Idea ........... It leaked water through the firewall every time it rained. The engine had a horrible spark knock upon acceleration in hot weather. The clutch had a squeaking sound and the dealer told me they just do that and the only thing to get the throw out bearing replaced. Really at that low of miles? The sun visor broke off in my hand one sunny day. Next the paint came off in a huge chunk one day at the car wash and was not covered under warranty. The Inside driver door handle broke and I had to roll down the window just to get out. It wore out tires and always felt like they were out of balance. NO POWER ........would not pull a 800lbs cargo trailer. I tried to run different types of gas in it but still had spark knock. I could go on...............but you get the idea. The worst vehicle I have ever owned. I just had to get rid of it.
