2001 GMC Jimmy Review
Pros & Cons
- Wide model range, plenty of available features, sleek styling.
- No V8 available, some low-buck interior bits, revamp due in 2002
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
As if the Jimmy didn't seem outdated enough next to the competition, now even its replacement can stare across the showroom and laugh.
Vehicle overview
GMC's long-lived Jimmy has built a following on versatility and content, and 2001 is no exception. Jimmy is available in two bodystyles (as a two- or four-door on 100.5- and 107-inch wheelbases, respectively), and in two- or four-wheel drive versions with two different suspensions and either automatic or manual transmissions for each. It also comes in three trim levels (SLS for sporty, SLE for comfort, and SLT for luxury/touring), with a separate Diamond Edition luxo-model for those who prefer maximum snob appeal. While it's positioned as the "professional grade" compact SUV over its sister Chevy Blazer and Olds Bravada, there's really not a whole lot to set these three apart.
Like its stablemates, Jimmy received a minor facelift for 1998. The result was a clean-looking four-door and a rakish, four-seat two-door with a distinctive C-pillar. Jimmys can be had with either solid color or two-tone paint treatment, and the upscale Diamond Edition adds a slew of aftermarket-style add-ons, such as a prominent grille guard with integrated fog lamps, aluminum side-step tubes, bodyside cladding and special badging. Inside, the Diamond Edition earns its moniker with diamond-quilted perforated leather. You can choose rear-drive, or one of two different four-wheel-drive systems: InstaTrac engages 2Hi, 4Hi and 4Lo ranges on the fly at the touch of a button, while the AutoTrac automatic, on-demand two-speed transfer case makes four-wheel traction a no-brainer.
If the idea of a high-profile compact SUV goes beyond your needs, the regular Jimmy can be tailored to suit any driving requirement. The only difficulty is deciding what to include. The SLS trim level is standard on two-door Jimmys and SLE trim is the norm for four-doors. If you need all the bells and whistles, opt for SLT equipment or simply pop for the Diamond Edition. Euro- or Luxury-Ride suspensions are offered in 2WD two- or four-door versions, while 4WD two-doors add the choice of beefy off-road underpinnings.
Jimmy features strong acceleration from its 190-horse, Vortec 4.3-liter V6 (packing 250 foot-pounds of torque) and smooth-shifting electronically controlled four-speed 4L60-E automatic. A "tow/haul" mode button helps optimize shifts when pulling a load, and four-wheel antilock brakes with four-wheel discs is standard. Inside, there's plenty of elbow room, and headroom is immense. There's a place for three passengers in back of the four-door model, but restrict it to two unless you enjoy hearing comfort complaints.
Overall, Jimmy is easy to handle and fun to drive, and uplevel versions can be downright luxurious. There's also a huge options list to help you customize your Jimmy to suit your tastes. Just be careful not to overdo it, because the price tag can zip skyward in a hurry.
2001 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2001 GMC Jimmy.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Jimmy
Related Used 2001 GMC Jimmy info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana