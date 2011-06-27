  1. Home
2001 GMC Jimmy Review

Pros & Cons

  • Wide model range, plenty of available features, sleek styling.
  • No V8 available, some low-buck interior bits, revamp due in 2002
Edmunds' Expert Review

As if the Jimmy didn't seem outdated enough next to the competition, now even its replacement can stare across the showroom and laugh.

Vehicle overview

GMC's long-lived Jimmy has built a following on versatility and content, and 2001 is no exception. Jimmy is available in two bodystyles (as a two- or four-door on 100.5- and 107-inch wheelbases, respectively), and in two- or four-wheel drive versions with two different suspensions and either automatic or manual transmissions for each. It also comes in three trim levels (SLS for sporty, SLE for comfort, and SLT for luxury/touring), with a separate Diamond Edition luxo-model for those who prefer maximum snob appeal. While it's positioned as the "professional grade" compact SUV over its sister Chevy Blazer and Olds Bravada, there's really not a whole lot to set these three apart.

Like its stablemates, Jimmy received a minor facelift for 1998. The result was a clean-looking four-door and a rakish, four-seat two-door with a distinctive C-pillar. Jimmys can be had with either solid color or two-tone paint treatment, and the upscale Diamond Edition adds a slew of aftermarket-style add-ons, such as a prominent grille guard with integrated fog lamps, aluminum side-step tubes, bodyside cladding and special badging. Inside, the Diamond Edition earns its moniker with diamond-quilted perforated leather. You can choose rear-drive, or one of two different four-wheel-drive systems: InstaTrac engages 2Hi, 4Hi and 4Lo ranges on the fly at the touch of a button, while the AutoTrac automatic, on-demand two-speed transfer case makes four-wheel traction a no-brainer.

If the idea of a high-profile compact SUV goes beyond your needs, the regular Jimmy can be tailored to suit any driving requirement. The only difficulty is deciding what to include. The SLS trim level is standard on two-door Jimmys and SLE trim is the norm for four-doors. If you need all the bells and whistles, opt for SLT equipment or simply pop for the Diamond Edition. Euro- or Luxury-Ride suspensions are offered in 2WD two- or four-door versions, while 4WD two-doors add the choice of beefy off-road underpinnings.

Jimmy features strong acceleration from its 190-horse, Vortec 4.3-liter V6 (packing 250 foot-pounds of torque) and smooth-shifting electronically controlled four-speed 4L60-E automatic. A "tow/haul" mode button helps optimize shifts when pulling a load, and four-wheel antilock brakes with four-wheel discs is standard. Inside, there's plenty of elbow room, and headroom is immense. There's a place for three passengers in back of the four-door model, but restrict it to two unless you enjoy hearing comfort complaints.

Overall, Jimmy is easy to handle and fun to drive, and uplevel versions can be downright luxurious. There's also a huge options list to help you customize your Jimmy to suit your tastes. Just be careful not to overdo it, because the price tag can zip skyward in a hurry.

2001 Highlights

The Vortec 4300 V6 enjoys another round of improvements, plus the Jimmy adds programmable door locks and a new cargo management system to its long list of features for 2001. A floor-shift option is now available on two-door models with automatic transmission, and the four-wheel-drive SLE version touts restyled alloy wheels. The tarted-up Envoy has been dropped but the glitzy Diamond Edition, introduced last year to mark the 30th anniversary of the Jimmy nameplate, is back -- packing more pizzazz.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 GMC Jimmy.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

good vehicle
dave,04/28/2010
Diamond Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
Very funny to read comments from those suckers who have been getting ripped off from shady mechanics and blaming GM. 3 waterpumps and you blame GM ? They were garbage aftermarket parts. And ball joints ... get good ones that can be greased and have oil change people lube them -its called maintenence.Your mechanic uses garbage parts and charges you top $ and it's GM's fault ??.. get a clue. Yes you have 125,000 miles and need to get repairs - big surprise. Quit getting ripped off, spend the time to find an honest mechanic -many of you sure don't know one. This is a decent , fun 4 wheel dr that goes great through snow. Love mine.
NOt bad over the years
jjb99,03/23/2011
I wanted to pass along my thoughts on this car. I had bought new and had the following replaced: Ball joints, intake manifold gasket, door hinges. That said, until now I have not had many issues other than fuel economy. The doors have awful hinges that are not adjustable. If they are used a lot, they fail and need to be drilled out and re-bushed. Terrible design. Lastly, I am now in the looking for another SUV because the Jimmy needed a Crankshaft Sensor replaced because of fouling caused by the intake coolant leak. Well it needed a computer "reset" to fix the erratic engine and now I think we killed the motor. Oh well, 160,000 not bad.
good vehicle
collegekid20,09/15/2011
my jimmys a 2001 that i received as my first vehicle a couple of years ago i put around 20,000 miles on it myself and its still below 100,000 miles and it runs amazing the only major problems ive had so far is my brake calipers seized up which is my fault for letting it sit too long, my spedometer doesnt work quite correctly and my fuel sensor is a little dirty but other then that i beat the crap out of it especially in winter and it still runs amazing, but if you dont keep up with it maintence wise then yea youll have problems, but thats with all vehicles
Money Pit
ramdaddi,03/15/2013
Yes, very reliable OVER SIZED STATION WAGON. Awesome in the snow with the original Good Year Wrangler tires but a very expensive vehicle to maintain. Sealed front wheel bearings and brakes always seem to fail and are costly repairs. I've had mine for 10 plus years and I just put $2,000 into the breaks, bearings and idler arms or some crap like that and honestly, I'm glad I did. This "truck" is a great work horse, 144k miles, and I love to beat the hell out of it off roading at the farm. Maintain it and the mechanic said I can go another 100k miles easy. beats a car payment and insurance on a new vehicle!
See all 57 reviews of the 2001 GMC Jimmy
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover1 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2001 GMC Jimmy Overview

The Used 2001 GMC Jimmy is offered in the following submodels: Jimmy SUV. Available styles include SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), SLS 4WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M), SLE 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), SLS 2WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M), Diamond Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), SLS Convenience 4WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), SLT 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), SLS Convenience 2WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), Diamond Edition 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and Diamond Edition Special 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 GMC Jimmy?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 GMC Jimmies are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 GMC Jimmy for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 GMC Jimmy.

Can't find a used 2001 GMC Jimmys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Jimmy for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,574.

Find a used GMC for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,356.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Jimmy for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,114.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,417.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 GMC Jimmy?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

