1991 GMC S-15 Jimmy
1991 Highlights

Four-door models get the new Gypsy Package on the options list. It includes two-tone paint, alloy wheels and chrome trim. A heavy-duty battery is standard on all models, and 2WD Jimmys can be equipped with 15-inch alloy wheels. A front bench seat option will give four-door six passenger capacity. The SLT Touring Package with softer suspension was added midyear.

4.75 out of 5 stars, A man's man's truck
SmoothDrRod,

This is a great truck because it has lots of seating space, the seats are comfortable, and it will last forever. It has gone over 125,000 miles for me personally in 4 years time with nothing going wrong. Everyday I can go outside, turn the key and she starts. Starts for me when I need to tow a boat with some friends for a day out on the lake. She just keeps going off road until I find that perfect photo opportunity or whatever I ask of it. This is a fine truck meant to take abuse and keep rolling on down the road. I love the basic, no nonsense styling of the exterior, the near luxury quality of the interior. I won't drive anything else

4.375 out of 5 stars, This is an Indiana Jones Car!!!
Mike,

I have had my Jimmy for years and it has always been fun. Yea it has needed its maintanence problems but nothing major. And let me tell you this car takes a beating and dishes one out. Its very roomy inside and out, the stereo needs to be replaced immediatly, and you will get a little road noise, but alot of wind noise hen going over 85mph. Fun car and its easy to fix up.

SLS 2dr SUV features & specs
SLS 2dr SUV
N/A
MPG 15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
2dr SUV 4WD features & specs
2dr SUV 4WD
N/A
MPG 14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
4dr SUV features & specs
4dr SUV
N/A
MPG 15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
SLE 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
SLE 4dr SUV 4WD
N/A
MPG 14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver1 / 5
Passenger1 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

