Used 1994 GMC Jimmy SLT Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Jimmy
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.5 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room37.5 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.
Length170.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3536 lbs.
Gross weight4700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place28.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height64.3 in.
Maximum payload1164.0 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Khaki
