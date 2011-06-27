Estimated values
1994 GMC Jimmy SLS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$528
|$1,149
|$1,465
|Clean
|$474
|$1,030
|$1,317
|Average
|$364
|$791
|$1,022
|Rough
|$254
|$553
|$727
Estimated values
1994 GMC Jimmy SLS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$495
|$1,138
|$1,465
|Clean
|$444
|$1,020
|$1,317
|Average
|$341
|$784
|$1,022
|Rough
|$238
|$548
|$727
Estimated values
1994 GMC Jimmy SLS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$703
|$1,667
|$2,158
|Clean
|$630
|$1,494
|$1,941
|Average
|$484
|$1,148
|$1,506
|Rough
|$338
|$802
|$1,071
Estimated values
1994 GMC Jimmy SLT 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$585
|$1,180
|$1,481
|Clean
|$525
|$1,057
|$1,331
|Average
|$403
|$813
|$1,033
|Rough
|$281
|$568
|$735
Estimated values
1994 GMC Jimmy SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$745
|$1,261
|$1,521
|Clean
|$668
|$1,130
|$1,368
|Average
|$513
|$869
|$1,061
|Rough
|$358
|$607
|$755
Estimated values
1994 GMC Jimmy SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$777
|$1,374
|$1,675
|Clean
|$696
|$1,231
|$1,506
|Average
|$535
|$946
|$1,169
|Rough
|$373
|$661
|$831
Estimated values
1994 GMC Jimmy SLE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$499
|$1,139
|$1,465
|Clean
|$447
|$1,021
|$1,317
|Average
|$343
|$784
|$1,022
|Rough
|$240
|$548
|$727
Estimated values
1994 GMC Jimmy SLS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$537
|$1,151
|$1,465
|Clean
|$481
|$1,032
|$1,317
|Average
|$370
|$793
|$1,022
|Rough
|$258
|$554
|$727
Estimated values
1994 GMC Jimmy SLE 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$495
|$1,138
|$1,465
|Clean
|$444
|$1,020
|$1,317
|Average
|$341
|$784
|$1,022
|Rough
|$238
|$548
|$727
Estimated values
1994 GMC Jimmy SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$512
|$1,142
|$1,465
|Clean
|$459
|$1,024
|$1,317
|Average
|$353
|$787
|$1,022
|Rough
|$246
|$550
|$727
Estimated values
1994 GMC Jimmy SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$599
|$1,411
|$1,825
|Clean
|$537
|$1,264
|$1,641
|Average
|$412
|$972
|$1,273
|Rough
|$288
|$679
|$905
Estimated values
1994 GMC Jimmy 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$495
|$1,138
|$1,465
|Clean
|$444
|$1,020
|$1,317
|Average
|$341
|$784
|$1,022
|Rough
|$238
|$548
|$727
Estimated values
1994 GMC Jimmy SLT 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$526
|$1,147
|$1,465
|Clean
|$471
|$1,028
|$1,317
|Average
|$362
|$790
|$1,022
|Rough
|$253
|$552
|$727
Estimated values
1994 GMC Jimmy 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$495
|$1,138
|$1,465
|Clean
|$444
|$1,020
|$1,317
|Average
|$341
|$784
|$1,022
|Rough
|$238
|$548
|$727
Estimated values
1994 GMC Jimmy 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$541
|$1,152
|$1,465
|Clean
|$485
|$1,033
|$1,317
|Average
|$372
|$794
|$1,022
|Rough
|$260
|$555
|$727
Estimated values
1994 GMC Jimmy 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$495
|$1,138
|$1,465
|Clean
|$444
|$1,020
|$1,317
|Average
|$341
|$784
|$1,022
|Rough
|$238
|$548
|$727