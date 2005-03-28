Used 1994 GMC Jimmy for Sale Near Me
9 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- used
1994 GMC Jimmy161,679 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,400
- 256,600 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 114,720 miles
$2,799
- 169,859 miles2 Accidents, 8 Owners, Rental Use
$1,599
- 174,056 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$4,987
- 120,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$2,500
- 155,398 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
- 173,615 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,249
- 167,939 miles
$3,500
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Jimmy searches:
Showing 1 - 9 out of 9 listings
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Jimmy
Read recent reviews for the GMC Jimmy
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.216 Reviews
Report abuse
India,03/28/2005
I bought my Jimmy used in January of 2004 as a result of having my car stolen. Although I was not thrilled about the exterior, (I wanted a more femine looking car since I am a girl) I was excited about the leather interior. After buying the Jimmy, I had to replace the front brakes and the fuel injection pump all for the price of $900. Since then I haven't had any problems. My friends and I take lots of road trips (college students, of course) and we always look forward to taking the Jimmy because of the comfortable ride. And believe it or not, my friends with newer cars actually prefer my car beause they feel it is roomier, more comfortable, and they feel safer!