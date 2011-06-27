2003 Ford Windstar Cargo Review
Pros & Cons
- Top-flight safety ratings, utilitarian interior, powerful V6 engine.
- Disconnected ride and handling, poor interior space utilization, noisy V6 engine, poor reputation for reliability.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,431 - $2,331
Used Windstar Cargo for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
For hauling heavy, bulky cargo, a larger vehicle might serve your needs better.
2003 Highlights
Ford's budget-priced Windstar Cargo van carries over for 2003 without change.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Brian Smith,11/22/2009
I bought my '03 Windsar Cargo in '04 & it already had 82,000 miles on it. It has been driven continiously 5 days a week for the last 5+ years as a work vehicle with very few problems. It has never left me sranded! only major issues were A/C Comp & Intake Manifold. Always had even wear on my Goodyears and no major Brake problems. Got Trans Fluid changed periodicly. Finally after 254,000 miles the Transmission has given up! I think I got my money's worth! Off to buy an '06 Freestar to replace the Windstar...Thank You FoMoCo!
Josh,01/12/2010
I love the MPG on it. With a ladder rack and shelving full of electrical parts and all my tools I get 17 MPG. It's been great over the 4 months I've had it. I probably will go buy anew one if and when this dies.. Love the simplicity.
Uncle David Williams,05/10/2004
This is a great vehicle.
Ray Buck,07/07/2007
I purchased this cargo van, used, with 87000 hwy miles on it. I have owned it over 2 years and use it everyday in my business. I have had no major problems. I had the front brakes replaced and the right/front wheel bearing. It never leaves the city and I get over 16 mpg. I think that's acceptable. However I use fuel injector cleaner about every 2 months because of the stop and go driving. This van has been a good investment for me. I hadn't owned a Ford product in over 20 years. I will certainly do it again soon.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo features & specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4900 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Windstar Cargo
Related Used 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019