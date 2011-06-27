  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
2003 Ford Windstar Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Top-flight safety ratings, utilitarian interior, powerful V6 engine.
  • Disconnected ride and handling, poor interior space utilization, noisy V6 engine, poor reputation for reliability.
Ford Windstar Cargo for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

For hauling heavy, bulky cargo, a larger vehicle might serve your needs better.

2003 Highlights

Ford's budget-priced Windstar Cargo van carries over for 2003 without change.

Consumer reviews

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good to the last drop!
Brian Smith,11/22/2009
I bought my '03 Windsar Cargo in '04 & it already had 82,000 miles on it. It has been driven continiously 5 days a week for the last 5+ years as a work vehicle with very few problems. It has never left me sranded! only major issues were A/C Comp & Intake Manifold. Always had even wear on my Goodyears and no major Brake problems. Got Trans Fluid changed periodicly. Finally after 254,000 miles the Transmission has given up! I think I got my money's worth! Off to buy an '06 Freestar to replace the Windstar...Thank You FoMoCo!
Great work van
Josh,01/12/2010
I love the MPG on it. With a ladder rack and shelving full of electrical parts and all my tools I get 17 MPG. It's been great over the 4 months I've had it. I probably will go buy anew one if and when this dies.. Love the simplicity.
Why'd they stop making this car?
Uncle David Williams,05/10/2004
This is a great vehicle.
Second owner is very pleased
Ray Buck,07/07/2007
I purchased this cargo van, used, with 87000 hwy miles on it. I have owned it over 2 years and use it everyday in my business. I have had no major problems. I had the front brakes replaced and the right/front wheel bearing. It never leaves the city and I get over 16 mpg. I think that's acceptable. However I use fuel injector cleaner about every 2 months because of the stop and go driving. This van has been a good investment for me. I hadn't owned a Ford product in over 20 years. I will certainly do it again soon.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4900 rpm
See all Used 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo

Used 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo Overview

The Used 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Windstar Cargo Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

