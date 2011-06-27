Used 2003 Ford Windstar Cargo Consumer Reviews

Good to the last drop! Brian Smith , 11/22/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought my '03 Windsar Cargo in '04 & it already had 82,000 miles on it. It has been driven continiously 5 days a week for the last 5+ years as a work vehicle with very few problems. It has never left me sranded! only major issues were A/C Comp & Intake Manifold. Always had even wear on my Goodyears and no major Brake problems. Got Trans Fluid changed periodicly. Finally after 254,000 miles the Transmission has given up! I think I got my money's worth! Off to buy an '06 Freestar to replace the Windstar...Thank You FoMoCo! Report Abuse

Great work van Josh , 01/12/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I love the MPG on it. With a ladder rack and shelving full of electrical parts and all my tools I get 17 MPG. It's been great over the 4 months I've had it. I probably will go buy anew one if and when this dies.. Love the simplicity.

Why'd they stop making this car? Uncle David Williams , 05/10/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is a great vehicle.