Consumer Rating
(1)
2018 Ford Transit Wagon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Many available configurations
  • Pleasant road manners for a van
  • Choice of strong, fuel-efficient gasoline and diesel engines
  • Easy-to-use available Sync 3 infotainment system
  • Standard engine is somewhat sluggish with a full load
Ford Transit Wagon for Sale
List Price Range
$23,750 - $39,987
Which Transit Wagon does Edmunds recommend?

The base XL trim is not totally stripped, but for very little extra money we recommend moving up to the XLT. This will get you such additional features as cloth seats, rear auxiliary air conditioning and heater, configurable rear lighting and an upgraded infotainment system.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Shoppers with large families or commercial buyers who need a large shuttle vehicle should check out the 2018 Ford Transit Wagon. It's a full-size van that doesn't drive like a truck, and it can be configured to perform a wide range of hauling chores. It also offers the choice of one of three engines to provide the mix of power and fuel economy you desire.

With the Transit Wagon, flexibility is the name of the game. It's available in various combinations of wheelbases, body lengths, payload ratings and roof heights, allowing buyers to suit their individual needs. Seating for eight is standard, but different configurations let you accommodate 10, 12 or even 15 passengers, with room to spare for their luggage.

Unlike Ford's old Econoline van, the Transit Wagon delivers ride and handling more reminiscent of an SUV or a minivan than a commercial vehicle. And available creature comforts, such as leather-upholstered, heated front seats and the latest infotainment systems, help ensure a pleasant on-road experience for both driver and passengers.

2018 Ford Transit Wagon models

The 2018 Ford Transit Wagon is a full-size passenger van offered in XL and XLT trims that are broadly differentiated by some standard convenience features. There are standard- and long-wheelbase models as well as low-, medium- and high-roof body styles. An extended-length body can be had on the long-wheelbase chassis. The base Transit Wagon is the 150, but there's also the heavy-duty Transit 350 with increased payload capacities. The passenger capacity ranges from eight all the way up to 15, depending on the body style.

The Transit Wagon's base engine is a 3.7-liter V6 good for 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. For more power, the Transit can be fitted with a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that generates 310 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. Also available is a turbocharged 3.2-liter diesel-powered inline five-cylinder rated at 185 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. A CNG/Propane engine prep package is also available for the 3.7-liter V6. All Transits come with a six-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to the rear wheels. Payload and towing capacities vary depending on the model. When the Transit Wagon is properly equipped, capacities can be as high as 4,560 pounds for payload and 7,500 pounds for towing.

Standard equipment on the XL trim includes a rearview camera, 16-inch steel wheels, 60/40-split hinged passenger-side doors on the low-roof body style, a sliding passenger door, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, front air conditioning, vinyl front seats, and a six-speaker audio system with an input jack.

The XLT trim adds wheel covers, automatic wipers, a chrome grille, cruise control, two additional front speakers, a CD player with a 4-inch display, cruise control, full-length carpeting, rear air conditioning, rear dome and map lights, and reclining rear seatbacks.

Several service prep packages are available for the 2018 Transit Wagon — ranging from school bus packages to ambulance prep — as well as a variety of choices for seating and colors.

Options can be ordered alone or in packages. Highlights include various window configurations, extended-length running boards, power-folding heated mirrors with turn signals, different axle ratios, a heavy-duty towing package, leather upholstery, rear parking sensors, a lane departure warning system, upgraded audio systems, Ford Telematics, basic Sync voice controls (including a USB port) or Ford's new Sync 3 infotainment system with navigation, upgraded instrumentation, HD radio, satellite radio and a 6.5-inch touchscreen display.

A Builders Prep package is available for both trim levels; it deletes the rear seating and floor covering and adds dual heavy-duty batteries, a heavy-duty alternator, a special wiring package, and (on the XL) the 4-inch display and CD player. An RV Prep package available for the XLT trim mirrors the Builders Prep package's modifications and adds privacy glass and other preparations for RV upfitting.

Trim tested

Edmunds has only limited experience with the Ford Transit. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

You'll likely be impressed with the way the Transit Wagon goes down the road in a way no truck-based van could hope to match. It's more like a family car than a full-size truck. The base V6 is OK, but the upgraded engines are worth getting.

Comfort

Depending on configuration, the Transit Wagon can hold eight, 10, 12 or 15 passengers in comfort. Though it's not exactly luxurious, a host of useful features will make the ride pleasant enough. And well-managed road and wind noise makes the Transit's cabin quieter than the norm for full-size vans.

Interior

The Transit Wagon's base XL trim comes fairly well outfitted, but springing for the XLT is worth the cost to get upgraded upholstery and cruise control. The dashboard layout is more minivan than truck, and easy-to-access audio and climate controls work in harmony to make the drive go more smoothly.

Utility

Maximum cargo volume behind the first row ranges from 212.1 cubic feet to 414.1 cubic feet, depending on length and roof height. And thanks to a low floor, there's no need to climb over wide sills to enter the cabin and no need to use the rear bumper as a stair when stepping inside the cargo area.

Technology

Using the available Sync 3 interface feels like operating a smartphone. Large virtual buttons are easy to press, and the navigation system uses familiar pinch-to-zoom and swiping gestures. Other options include lane departure warning, upgraded instrumentation and satellite radio.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ford Transit Wagon.

5.0
1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ride in style
B. R. Read,04/19/2019
350 XL High Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Only had the van less than a month but so far VERY satisfied with the fuel economy and overall preformance. the extra head room is really nice.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Ford Transit Wagon features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Transit Wagon models:

Rearview Camera
Provides a wide-angle view behind the vehicle while backing up.
Side Wind Stabilization
Helps keep the Transit tracking straight if it is hit by wind gusts.
Lane Departure Warning
Sounds an alert if the vehicle drifts out of its lane without the turn signal on. Available as an option; standard with the Sync 3 system.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover26.7%

More about the 2018 Ford Transit Wagon

Used 2018 Ford Transit Wagon Overview

The Used 2018 Ford Transit Wagon is offered in the following submodels: Transit Wagon Van. Available styles include 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Ford Transit Wagon?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Ford Transit Wagon trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof is priced between $23,750 and$29,995 with odometer readings between 8622 and39249 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof is priced between $27,000 and$28,995 with odometer readings between 13053 and22751 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Medium Roof is priced between $25,780 and$31,995 with odometer readings between 17790 and33934 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Medium Roof is priced between $28,795 and$29,089 with odometer readings between 20792 and28607 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT High Roof is priced between $38,987 and$39,987 with odometer readings between 11125 and17037 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Medium Roof is priced between $31,987 and$31,987 with odometer readings between 16697 and16697 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Ford Transit Wagons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Ford Transit Wagon for sale near. There are currently 30 used and CPO 2018 Transit Wagons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,750 and mileage as low as 8622 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Ford Transit Wagon.

Can't find a used 2018 Ford Transit Wagons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Transit Wagon for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,559.

Find a used Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,016.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Transit Wagon for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,446.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,882.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Ford Transit Wagon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Transit Wagon lease specials

