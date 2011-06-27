The Transit Wagon's base engine is a 3.7-liter V6 good for 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. For more power, the Transit can be fitted with a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that generates 310 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. Also available is a turbocharged 3.2-liter diesel-powered inline five-cylinder rated at 185 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. A CNG/Propane engine prep package is also available for the 3.7-liter V6. All Transits come with a six-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to the rear wheels. Payload and towing capacities vary depending on the model. When the Transit Wagon is properly equipped, capacities can be as high as 4,560 pounds for payload and 7,500 pounds for towing.

Standard equipment on the XL trim includes a rearview camera, 16-inch steel wheels, 60/40-split hinged passenger-side doors on the low-roof body style, a sliding passenger door, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, front air conditioning, vinyl front seats, and a six-speaker audio system with an input jack.

The XLT trim adds wheel covers, automatic wipers, a chrome grille, cruise control, two additional front speakers, a CD player with a 4-inch display, cruise control, full-length carpeting, rear air conditioning, rear dome and map lights, and reclining rear seatbacks.

Several service prep packages are available for the 2018 Transit Wagon — ranging from school bus packages to ambulance prep — as well as a variety of choices for seating and colors.

Options can be ordered alone or in packages. Highlights include various window configurations, extended-length running boards, power-folding heated mirrors with turn signals, different axle ratios, a heavy-duty towing package, leather upholstery, rear parking sensors, a lane departure warning system, upgraded audio systems, Ford Telematics, basic Sync voice controls (including a USB port) or Ford's new Sync 3 infotainment system with navigation, upgraded instrumentation, HD radio, satellite radio and a 6.5-inch touchscreen display.

A Builders Prep package is available for both trim levels; it deletes the rear seating and floor covering and adds dual heavy-duty batteries, a heavy-duty alternator, a special wiring package, and (on the XL) the 4-inch display and CD player. An RV Prep package available for the XLT trim mirrors the Builders Prep package's modifications and adds privacy glass and other preparations for RV upfitting.