2018 Ford Transit Wagon Review
Pros & Cons
- Many available configurations
- Pleasant road manners for a van
- Choice of strong, fuel-efficient gasoline and diesel engines
- Easy-to-use available Sync 3 infotainment system
- Standard engine is somewhat sluggish with a full load
Which Transit Wagon does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Shoppers with large families or commercial buyers who need a large shuttle vehicle should check out the 2018 Ford Transit Wagon. It's a full-size van that doesn't drive like a truck, and it can be configured to perform a wide range of hauling chores. It also offers the choice of one of three engines to provide the mix of power and fuel economy you desire.
With the Transit Wagon, flexibility is the name of the game. It's available in various combinations of wheelbases, body lengths, payload ratings and roof heights, allowing buyers to suit their individual needs. Seating for eight is standard, but different configurations let you accommodate 10, 12 or even 15 passengers, with room to spare for their luggage.
Unlike Ford's old Econoline van, the Transit Wagon delivers ride and handling more reminiscent of an SUV or a minivan than a commercial vehicle. And available creature comforts, such as leather-upholstered, heated front seats and the latest infotainment systems, help ensure a pleasant on-road experience for both driver and passengers.
2018 Ford Transit Wagon models
The 2018 Ford Transit Wagon is a full-size passenger van offered in XL and XLT trims that are broadly differentiated by some standard convenience features. There are standard- and long-wheelbase models as well as low-, medium- and high-roof body styles. An extended-length body can be had on the long-wheelbase chassis. The base Transit Wagon is the 150, but there's also the heavy-duty Transit 350 with increased payload capacities. The passenger capacity ranges from eight all the way up to 15, depending on the body style.
The Transit Wagon's base engine is a 3.7-liter V6 good for 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. For more power, the Transit can be fitted with a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that generates 310 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. Also available is a turbocharged 3.2-liter diesel-powered inline five-cylinder rated at 185 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. A CNG/Propane engine prep package is also available for the 3.7-liter V6. All Transits come with a six-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to the rear wheels. Payload and towing capacities vary depending on the model. When the Transit Wagon is properly equipped, capacities can be as high as 4,560 pounds for payload and 7,500 pounds for towing.
Standard equipment on the XL trim includes a rearview camera, 16-inch steel wheels, 60/40-split hinged passenger-side doors on the low-roof body style, a sliding passenger door, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, front air conditioning, vinyl front seats, and a six-speaker audio system with an input jack.
The XLT trim adds wheel covers, automatic wipers, a chrome grille, cruise control, two additional front speakers, a CD player with a 4-inch display, cruise control, full-length carpeting, rear air conditioning, rear dome and map lights, and reclining rear seatbacks.
Several service prep packages are available for the 2018 Transit Wagon — ranging from school bus packages to ambulance prep — as well as a variety of choices for seating and colors.
Options can be ordered alone or in packages. Highlights include various window configurations, extended-length running boards, power-folding heated mirrors with turn signals, different axle ratios, a heavy-duty towing package, leather upholstery, rear parking sensors, a lane departure warning system, upgraded audio systems, Ford Telematics, basic Sync voice controls (including a USB port) or Ford's new Sync 3 infotainment system with navigation, upgraded instrumentation, HD radio, satellite radio and a 6.5-inch touchscreen display.
A Builders Prep package is available for both trim levels; it deletes the rear seating and floor covering and adds dual heavy-duty batteries, a heavy-duty alternator, a special wiring package, and (on the XL) the 4-inch display and CD player. An RV Prep package available for the XLT trim mirrors the Builders Prep package's modifications and adds privacy glass and other preparations for RV upfitting.
Trim tested
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ford Transit Wagon.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Transit Wagon models:
- Rearview Camera
- Provides a wide-angle view behind the vehicle while backing up.
- Side Wind Stabilization
- Helps keep the Transit tracking straight if it is hit by wind gusts.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Sounds an alert if the vehicle drifts out of its lane without the turn signal on. Available as an option; standard with the Sync 3 system.
