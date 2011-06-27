2018 Ford Transit Wagon Consumer Reviews
Ride in style
B. R. Read, 04/19/2019
350 XL High Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful
Only had the van less than a month but so far VERY satisfied with the fuel economy and overall preformance. the extra head room is really nice.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Transit Wagon
Related 2018 Ford Transit Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Ford Escape 2019
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2019 Ford Expedition
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid