2018 Ford Transit Wagon Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,694$22,292$25,300
Clean$19,292$21,839$24,764
Average$18,488$20,933$23,691
Rough$17,685$20,027$22,618
Shop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,431$23,071$26,130
Clean$20,014$22,602$25,576
Average$19,180$21,665$24,469
Rough$18,346$20,727$23,361
Shop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,605$26,486$29,827
Clean$23,123$25,948$29,194
Average$22,160$24,872$27,930
Rough$21,197$23,795$26,665
Shop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,799$27,668$31,001
Clean$24,293$27,106$30,344
Average$23,281$25,982$29,030
Rough$22,269$24,857$27,715
Shop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,122$26,982$30,302
Clean$23,630$26,434$29,659
Average$22,645$25,337$28,375
Rough$21,661$24,241$27,090
Shop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,230$26,078$29,382
Clean$22,756$25,548$28,759
Average$21,808$24,489$27,513
Rough$20,860$23,429$26,268
Shop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,951$24,312$27,058
Clean$21,504$23,818$26,484
Average$20,608$22,830$25,337
Rough$19,712$21,842$24,190
Shop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,346$22,982$26,034
Clean$19,931$22,515$25,482
Average$19,101$21,581$24,379
Rough$18,270$20,647$23,275
Shop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,268$23,786$26,707
Clean$20,834$23,302$26,141
Average$19,966$22,336$25,009
Rough$19,098$21,369$23,876
Shop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,540$24,319$27,540
Clean$21,101$23,825$26,956
Average$20,222$22,837$25,788
Rough$19,342$21,849$24,621
Shop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,928$23,382$26,230
Clean$20,501$22,907$25,674
Average$19,647$21,957$24,562
Rough$18,793$21,007$23,450
Shop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,054$23,570$26,490
Clean$20,624$23,091$25,929
Average$19,765$22,134$24,806
Rough$18,906$21,176$23,683
Shop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,604$25,362$28,559
Clean$22,142$24,846$27,954
Average$21,220$23,816$26,743
Rough$20,298$22,785$25,532
Shop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,008$23,630$26,669
Clean$20,580$23,149$26,104
Average$19,722$22,189$24,973
Rough$18,865$21,229$23,842
Shop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,325$27,960$31,029
Clean$24,808$27,392$30,371
Average$23,775$26,256$29,056
Rough$22,741$25,120$27,740
Shop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,609$22,202$25,203
Clean$19,209$21,751$24,668
Average$18,409$20,848$23,600
Rough$17,609$19,946$22,531
Sell my 2018 Ford Transit Wagon with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Wagon near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Ford Transit Wagon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Transit Wagon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,209 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,751 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Transit Wagon is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Transit Wagon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,209 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,751 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Ford Transit Wagon, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Transit Wagon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,209 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,751 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Ford Transit Wagon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Ford Transit Wagon and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Ford Transit Wagon ranges from $17,609 to $25,203, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Ford Transit Wagon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.