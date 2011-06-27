Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,694
|$22,292
|$25,300
|Clean
|$19,292
|$21,839
|$24,764
|Average
|$18,488
|$20,933
|$23,691
|Rough
|$17,685
|$20,027
|$22,618
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,431
|$23,071
|$26,130
|Clean
|$20,014
|$22,602
|$25,576
|Average
|$19,180
|$21,665
|$24,469
|Rough
|$18,346
|$20,727
|$23,361
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,605
|$26,486
|$29,827
|Clean
|$23,123
|$25,948
|$29,194
|Average
|$22,160
|$24,872
|$27,930
|Rough
|$21,197
|$23,795
|$26,665
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,799
|$27,668
|$31,001
|Clean
|$24,293
|$27,106
|$30,344
|Average
|$23,281
|$25,982
|$29,030
|Rough
|$22,269
|$24,857
|$27,715
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,122
|$26,982
|$30,302
|Clean
|$23,630
|$26,434
|$29,659
|Average
|$22,645
|$25,337
|$28,375
|Rough
|$21,661
|$24,241
|$27,090
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,230
|$26,078
|$29,382
|Clean
|$22,756
|$25,548
|$28,759
|Average
|$21,808
|$24,489
|$27,513
|Rough
|$20,860
|$23,429
|$26,268
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,951
|$24,312
|$27,058
|Clean
|$21,504
|$23,818
|$26,484
|Average
|$20,608
|$22,830
|$25,337
|Rough
|$19,712
|$21,842
|$24,190
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,346
|$22,982
|$26,034
|Clean
|$19,931
|$22,515
|$25,482
|Average
|$19,101
|$21,581
|$24,379
|Rough
|$18,270
|$20,647
|$23,275
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,268
|$23,786
|$26,707
|Clean
|$20,834
|$23,302
|$26,141
|Average
|$19,966
|$22,336
|$25,009
|Rough
|$19,098
|$21,369
|$23,876
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,540
|$24,319
|$27,540
|Clean
|$21,101
|$23,825
|$26,956
|Average
|$20,222
|$22,837
|$25,788
|Rough
|$19,342
|$21,849
|$24,621
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,928
|$23,382
|$26,230
|Clean
|$20,501
|$22,907
|$25,674
|Average
|$19,647
|$21,957
|$24,562
|Rough
|$18,793
|$21,007
|$23,450
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,054
|$23,570
|$26,490
|Clean
|$20,624
|$23,091
|$25,929
|Average
|$19,765
|$22,134
|$24,806
|Rough
|$18,906
|$21,176
|$23,683
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,604
|$25,362
|$28,559
|Clean
|$22,142
|$24,846
|$27,954
|Average
|$21,220
|$23,816
|$26,743
|Rough
|$20,298
|$22,785
|$25,532
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,008
|$23,630
|$26,669
|Clean
|$20,580
|$23,149
|$26,104
|Average
|$19,722
|$22,189
|$24,973
|Rough
|$18,865
|$21,229
|$23,842
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,325
|$27,960
|$31,029
|Clean
|$24,808
|$27,392
|$30,371
|Average
|$23,775
|$26,256
|$29,056
|Rough
|$22,741
|$25,120
|$27,740
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,609
|$22,202
|$25,203
|Clean
|$19,209
|$21,751
|$24,668
|Average
|$18,409
|$20,848
|$23,600
|Rough
|$17,609
|$19,946
|$22,531