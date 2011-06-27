Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,919
|$15,043
|$17,491
|Clean
|$12,656
|$14,737
|$17,120
|Average
|$12,128
|$14,126
|$16,379
|Rough
|$11,601
|$13,515
|$15,637
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,362
|$17,797
|$20,606
|Clean
|$15,049
|$17,436
|$20,170
|Average
|$14,422
|$16,712
|$19,296
|Rough
|$13,795
|$15,989
|$18,422
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,850
|$16,374
|$19,279
|Clean
|$13,567
|$16,041
|$18,871
|Average
|$13,002
|$15,376
|$18,053
|Rough
|$12,437
|$14,710
|$17,236
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,657
|$15,924
|$18,539
|Clean
|$13,378
|$15,601
|$18,146
|Average
|$12,821
|$14,954
|$17,360
|Rough
|$12,263
|$14,307
|$16,574
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,920
|$18,286
|$21,019
|Clean
|$15,595
|$17,914
|$20,574
|Average
|$14,945
|$17,171
|$19,683
|Rough
|$14,296
|$16,428
|$18,792
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,647
|$17,014
|$19,742
|Clean
|$14,348
|$16,668
|$19,324
|Average
|$13,751
|$15,976
|$18,487
|Rough
|$13,153
|$15,285
|$17,650
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,058
|$19,506
|$22,335
|Clean
|$16,710
|$19,110
|$21,862
|Average
|$16,014
|$18,317
|$20,915
|Rough
|$15,318
|$17,524
|$19,968
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,670
|$17,061
|$19,819
|Clean
|$14,371
|$16,714
|$19,399
|Average
|$13,772
|$16,021
|$18,559
|Rough
|$13,174
|$15,328
|$17,719
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,926
|$16,296
|$19,026
|Clean
|$13,642
|$15,965
|$18,623
|Average
|$13,074
|$15,303
|$17,817
|Rough
|$12,506
|$14,641
|$17,010
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,903
|$16,168
|$18,781
|Clean
|$13,619
|$15,840
|$18,383
|Average
|$13,052
|$15,183
|$17,587
|Rough
|$12,485
|$14,526
|$16,791
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,095
|$16,504
|$19,279
|Clean
|$13,808
|$16,169
|$18,871
|Average
|$13,232
|$15,498
|$18,053
|Rough
|$12,657
|$14,827
|$17,236
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,190
|$16,415
|$18,983
|Clean
|$13,900
|$16,082
|$18,581
|Average
|$13,321
|$15,414
|$17,776
|Rough
|$12,742
|$14,747
|$16,971
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,929
|$16,366
|$19,173
|Clean
|$13,644
|$16,034
|$18,767
|Average
|$13,076
|$15,369
|$17,954
|Rough
|$12,508
|$14,703
|$17,141
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,700
|$16,075
|$18,812
|Clean
|$13,420
|$15,749
|$18,413
|Average
|$12,861
|$15,095
|$17,615
|Rough
|$12,302
|$14,442
|$16,818
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,434
|$16,685
|$19,282
|Clean
|$14,139
|$16,346
|$18,874
|Average
|$13,550
|$15,668
|$18,056
|Rough
|$12,961
|$14,990
|$17,239
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,910
|$17,280
|$20,015
|Clean
|$14,606
|$16,929
|$19,591
|Average
|$13,998
|$16,227
|$18,742
|Rough
|$13,389
|$15,524
|$17,894