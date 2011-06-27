  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Connect
  4. Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Ford Transit Connect Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,919$15,043$17,491
Clean$12,656$14,737$17,120
Average$12,128$14,126$16,379
Rough$11,601$13,515$15,637
Sell my 2018 Ford Transit Connect with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Connect near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,362$17,797$20,606
Clean$15,049$17,436$20,170
Average$14,422$16,712$19,296
Rough$13,795$15,989$18,422
Sell my 2018 Ford Transit Connect with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Connect near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,850$16,374$19,279
Clean$13,567$16,041$18,871
Average$13,002$15,376$18,053
Rough$12,437$14,710$17,236
Sell my 2018 Ford Transit Connect with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Connect near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,657$15,924$18,539
Clean$13,378$15,601$18,146
Average$12,821$14,954$17,360
Rough$12,263$14,307$16,574
Sell my 2018 Ford Transit Connect with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Connect near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,920$18,286$21,019
Clean$15,595$17,914$20,574
Average$14,945$17,171$19,683
Rough$14,296$16,428$18,792
Sell my 2018 Ford Transit Connect with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Connect near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,647$17,014$19,742
Clean$14,348$16,668$19,324
Average$13,751$15,976$18,487
Rough$13,153$15,285$17,650
Sell my 2018 Ford Transit Connect with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Connect near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,058$19,506$22,335
Clean$16,710$19,110$21,862
Average$16,014$18,317$20,915
Rough$15,318$17,524$19,968
Sell my 2018 Ford Transit Connect with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Connect near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,670$17,061$19,819
Clean$14,371$16,714$19,399
Average$13,772$16,021$18,559
Rough$13,174$15,328$17,719
Sell my 2018 Ford Transit Connect with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Connect near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,926$16,296$19,026
Clean$13,642$15,965$18,623
Average$13,074$15,303$17,817
Rough$12,506$14,641$17,010
Sell my 2018 Ford Transit Connect with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Connect near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,903$16,168$18,781
Clean$13,619$15,840$18,383
Average$13,052$15,183$17,587
Rough$12,485$14,526$16,791
Sell my 2018 Ford Transit Connect with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Connect near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,095$16,504$19,279
Clean$13,808$16,169$18,871
Average$13,232$15,498$18,053
Rough$12,657$14,827$17,236
Sell my 2018 Ford Transit Connect with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Connect near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,190$16,415$18,983
Clean$13,900$16,082$18,581
Average$13,321$15,414$17,776
Rough$12,742$14,747$16,971
Sell my 2018 Ford Transit Connect with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Connect near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,929$16,366$19,173
Clean$13,644$16,034$18,767
Average$13,076$15,369$17,954
Rough$12,508$14,703$17,141
Sell my 2018 Ford Transit Connect with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Connect near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,700$16,075$18,812
Clean$13,420$15,749$18,413
Average$12,861$15,095$17,615
Rough$12,302$14,442$16,818
Sell my 2018 Ford Transit Connect with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Connect near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,434$16,685$19,282
Clean$14,139$16,346$18,874
Average$13,550$15,668$18,056
Rough$12,961$14,990$17,239
Sell my 2018 Ford Transit Connect with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Connect near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,910$17,280$20,015
Clean$14,606$16,929$19,591
Average$13,998$16,227$18,742
Rough$13,389$15,524$17,894
Sell my 2018 Ford Transit Connect with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Connect near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Ford Transit Connect on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Transit Connect with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,420 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,749 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Transit Connect is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Transit Connect with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,420 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,749 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Ford Transit Connect, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Transit Connect with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,420 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,749 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Ford Transit Connect. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Ford Transit Connect and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Ford Transit Connect ranges from $12,302 to $18,812, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Ford Transit Connect is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.