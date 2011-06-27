Estimated values
2011 Ford Taurus SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,156
|$8,909
|$10,234
|Clean
|$6,688
|$8,333
|$9,549
|Average
|$5,751
|$7,183
|$8,179
|Rough
|$4,815
|$6,032
|$6,808
Estimated values
2011 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,962
|$6,461
|$7,583
|Clean
|$4,637
|$6,044
|$7,075
|Average
|$3,988
|$5,210
|$6,060
|Rough
|$3,338
|$4,375
|$5,044
Estimated values
2011 Ford Taurus Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,943
|$7,560
|$8,775
|Clean
|$5,554
|$7,071
|$8,187
|Average
|$4,776
|$6,095
|$7,012
|Rough
|$3,998
|$5,119
|$5,837
Estimated values
2011 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,337
|$6,868
|$8,016
|Clean
|$4,987
|$6,425
|$7,479
|Average
|$4,289
|$5,538
|$6,406
|Rough
|$3,590
|$4,651
|$5,332
Estimated values
2011 Ford Taurus Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,405
|$6,887
|$8,002
|Clean
|$5,051
|$6,442
|$7,466
|Average
|$4,344
|$5,553
|$6,394
|Rough
|$3,636
|$4,664
|$5,323
Estimated values
2011 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,772
|$7,423
|$8,662
|Clean
|$5,394
|$6,944
|$8,082
|Average
|$4,639
|$5,985
|$6,922
|Rough
|$3,883
|$5,026
|$5,762