Used 2010 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews
Best in SHO!
The SHO Taurus is amazing - incredible job by Ford. I've had Lexus, BMW, Infiniti, and Acura - shockingly this car competes in that group at $10-$15K less. If Americans don't consider this car they are snobs. First, it is QUICK - this car has the zoom-factor that will make you grin. The integrated SYNC, Sirius, and voice controls make the navigation and satellite radio a must have and set the bar for the industry. At first sticker seems high for a Taurus, but with the options you get it is extremely well equipped relative to all luxury sedans. GO DRIVE ONE!
Love my SHO
Great car, limited production, I obtained a signed certificate from Ford which is pretty cool. Very quite and powerful car. Great highway mileage. If you buy a 2010, be sure to have the dealer perform the TSB's (technical service bulletin) for a few minor issues. I have spent under $100 in the last two years in service and maintenance.
Great family car with AWD an the extra benefit of speed
Purchased this car new in the winter of 2010. Initially had some minor issues that Ford took care of with various Technical Service Bulletins. These are service advisories that Ford sends out to the dealers in authorization to fix minor issues that might be troublesome to the owner. Transmission reprogramming, brake pad/rotor change, rear shelf rattle, chrome peel on taillights. All minor. Since the TSB's, no other maintenance has been performed except oil changes and tire rotations, in 36k miles. Three years later and people still ask me if its a brand new car. The shine and exterior trim his holding remarkably well. The car is very fast and comfortable. Stock 0-60 times are 5.2 seconds.
Great car
I have had my SHO for 7 months and like the car better every day. No defects, no service needed, great performing sedan. Mine has the multi-contour seats with massage which I never thought I would use but have grown to enjoy. The adaptive cruise and blind spot alerts work flawlessly. Originally I bought this as a third car, one that I could trade off with my wife for commuting or go into the mountains for skiing. My main driver was a Porsche. This car is so good on the commute, I am afraid to let my wife try it for her commute. I don't think I would get the car back. Every guest in the car has been equally impressed.
SHO must go on
Had this vehicle two weeks now and love this car. I didn't know how I would adapt since I had came out of a 2007 Yukon SLT fully loaded. I must say I have been pleasantly surprised with the ride speed and handling. I have been stopped by at least 10 people asking if they can see the interior and the usual response is this is not a Taurus.
Sponsored cars related to the Taurus
Related Used 2010 Ford Taurus SHO info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner