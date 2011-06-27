  1. Home
1990 Ford Probe Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

A multitude of engine choices are available with the addition of the 3.0-liter V6 to the LX models. Antilock brakes become standard on the GT and optional on the LX. An automatic transmission becomes available on the GT.

Consumer reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great, all around fun car
AWILDONE,05/08/2002
182,000 miles and still running like new!
1990 Ford Probe LX
Ron,09/08/2010
I put 264,000 miles on car, It still ran great and got 25 mpg before the salt took its toll on the body. I spent less than a $800 in 19 years on mechanical repairs. under the hood the only problem was the radiator, it cracked at 70,000 miles. If you have a hard time with finding some parts, cross ref. it with mazda mx6. It was very reliable and easy to repair (the few time it was needed. (you must keep front tires balanced, saves on front wheel bearings)
Best car I ever owned!
IrishBobcat,07/26/2002
My 1990 Probe finally died after 221,000 miles plus!!!! She was the best car I ever owned.... I wish Ford would have kept her and junked the Focus
Relentlessly Reliable
gch,09/15/2002
225,000 and still going. One owner. Has its wear and tear, but the Mazda made engine is relentlessly rugged. The Ford body and interior and electrical had some issues. But this car has gone far beyond the call of duty. I may be donating it within a week or two....looking at the used mid to upper end market now....maybe something with a Mazda engine.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 4700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Ford Probe Overview

The Used 1990 Ford Probe is offered in the following submodels: Probe Hatchback. Available styles include GL 2dr Hatchback, GT Turbo 2dr Hatchback, and LX 2dr Hatchback.

