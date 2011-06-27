  1. Home
Used 1990 Ford Probe Consumer Reviews

5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
24 reviews
Great, all around fun car

AWILDONE, 05/08/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

182,000 miles and still running like new!

1990 Ford Probe LX

Ron, 09/08/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I put 264,000 miles on car, It still ran great and got 25 mpg before the salt took its toll on the body. I spent less than a $800 in 19 years on mechanical repairs. under the hood the only problem was the radiator, it cracked at 70,000 miles. If you have a hard time with finding some parts, cross ref. it with mazda mx6. It was very reliable and easy to repair (the few time it was needed. (you must keep front tires balanced, saves on front wheel bearings)

Best car I ever owned!

IrishBobcat, 07/26/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

My 1990 Probe finally died after 221,000 miles plus!!!! She was the best car I ever owned.... I wish Ford would have kept her and junked the Focus

Relentlessly Reliable

gch, 09/15/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

225,000 and still going. One owner. Has its wear and tear, but the Mazda made engine is relentlessly rugged. The Ford body and interior and electrical had some issues. But this car has gone far beyond the call of duty. I may be donating it within a week or two....looking at the used mid to upper end market now....maybe something with a Mazda engine.

Perfect pizza delivery or college car!

sam, 08/12/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I am the 3rd owner of this car. When I got it, it had 125,000 miles, now it has 153,437 miles. I just recently gave it a tune up. it was getting a little sluggish. Now it's running great again. I went on a 165 mile one way trip and only used 1/4 tank of gas! the AC has never been worked on, to my knowledge anyway, and it is just now starting to take longer to get cold and it's 2008 the car is almost 20 years old. It is fun to drive and if I could make it into a sedan that would be great. I plan on keeping this car until it dies, and can not be fixed. I'm a big guy, and it fits me well.

