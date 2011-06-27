Estimated values
1990 Ford Probe LX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$614
|$1,397
|$1,818
|Clean
|$542
|$1,237
|$1,611
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$255
|$597
|$781
Estimated values
1990 Ford Probe GL 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$614
|$1,397
|$1,818
|Clean
|$542
|$1,237
|$1,611
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$255
|$597
|$781
Estimated values
1990 Ford Probe GT Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$614
|$1,397
|$1,818
|Clean
|$542
|$1,237
|$1,611
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$255
|$597
|$781