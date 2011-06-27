I have had this car since it came out new in 1994. I have had to put an ignition module on it one time, change valve cover gaskets one time, put brake shoes on it twice and tires on it numerous times through the 22 years that I have owned it. It presently needs a new A/C clutch, it is rattling pretty badly and a gvr valve cleaned out because it sets a check engine light but seems to have no other bad effects from it. The ABS brakes have been disconnected because they eventually started setting the check engine light and I don't like ABS anyway. I now have 127,000 miles on it. Mine has the 5 speed manual transmission, GT model with the ground effects trim. It has the 152 cid (2500cc) engine that would run with the best of them when new and will still get up and go on command. When new, I tried it out once and it would do 135 mph of the 140 mph on the speedometer. It still starts readily and takes me anywhere I need to go. The car is light weight and tires seem to get hard long before they are worn out. I don't remember ever wearing a set of tires out on the car. It handles great out on the road and steering and acceleration is very responsive. I'm 74 now and still enjoy the car although it is getting harder for me to get in and out of it since it sits so low. The car has so much glass that it will work the A/C on a hot day to keep it cool but will get the job done. As it has aged, it has developed the normal rattles, squeeks and other noises but they still aren't that bad, or I'm just getting deaf enough that I don't hear it anymore. The paint has held up great & all door/window seals are still sealed well. The seating is adequate but not made for long hauls (400 -500 miles). The seats will start getting uncomfortable after about 200 miles for a person weighing about 130#.

Read more