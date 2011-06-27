  1. Home
1994 Ford Probe Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Dual airbags are now standard on all Probes. A Sport Appearance Package is available for base models.

Most helpful consumer reviews

inexpensive? i think not
Lysabet,09/23/2002
the transmission in my '94 probe se failed at 80k, and cost 3k to fix it, which is more than the value of the car. other than normal maintanence i've replaced the O2 sensors twice, the entire exhaust system, and too many engine parts to write the air conditioning is the only thing in my car that has been reliable. plus, i have a clean driving record and the insurance is expensive. it's an inexpensive "sports car", however the repairs and parts are super expensive. unless you can do the work yourself, or have an awesome mechanic, you'll be spending lots of cash to keep the car on the road.
Hot 255cc
Tom Raymond,10/04/2016
GT 2dr Hatchback
I have had this car since it came out new in 1994. I have had to put an ignition module on it one time, change valve cover gaskets one time, put brake shoes on it twice and tires on it numerous times through the 22 years that I have owned it. It presently needs a new A/C clutch, it is rattling pretty badly and a gvr valve cleaned out because it sets a check engine light but seems to have no other bad effects from it. The ABS brakes have been disconnected because they eventually started setting the check engine light and I don't like ABS anyway. I now have 127,000 miles on it. Mine has the 5 speed manual transmission, GT model with the ground effects trim. It has the 152 cid (2500cc) engine that would run with the best of them when new and will still get up and go on command. When new, I tried it out once and it would do 135 mph of the 140 mph on the speedometer. It still starts readily and takes me anywhere I need to go. The car is light weight and tires seem to get hard long before they are worn out. I don't remember ever wearing a set of tires out on the car. It handles great out on the road and steering and acceleration is very responsive. I'm 74 now and still enjoy the car although it is getting harder for me to get in and out of it since it sits so low. The car has so much glass that it will work the A/C on a hot day to keep it cool but will get the job done. As it has aged, it has developed the normal rattles, squeeks and other noises but they still aren't that bad, or I'm just getting deaf enough that I don't hear it anymore. The paint has held up great & all door/window seals are still sealed well. The seating is adequate but not made for long hauls (400 -500 miles). The seats will start getting uncomfortable after about 200 miles for a person weighing about 130#.
Anything But Reliable
sjj,06/09/2002
This car was great for the first few months. Everything worked fine. Once it got to about 100,000 miles everything just started falling apart. It needed new bearings, cv joints, mass air flow sensor, oxygen sensors, water pump, and belts. The complete brake system had to be replaced. The calipers, the lines, the pads and everything. It still needs a new clutch, and the transmission is really, really jerky in reverse. I know all of these repairs are common for higher milage cars, but $3,000+ in repairs in only 6 months is just outrageous. That is probably more then it is actually worth.
Crappiest Car ever
jennyfly09,03/24/2011
I bought a 1994 Ford Probe the middle of last year and I'm sorry to say but this is the worst car that I have ever seen. Within a month, I had to pay 1600 to get the transmission rebuilt. To this day, I've paid at least over 2300 dollars in repairs and it still needs repairs done to it. I've read the other reviews here about their probes and they were the lucky ones but I honestly will most likely never buy another Ford again because this one completely ruined it for me. The car was only owned by one other person and she had similar issues with it so i highly doubt its the age because she took care of it, fixed it when it needed to be.
Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Ford Probe Overview

The Used 1994 Ford Probe is offered in the following submodels: Probe Hatchback. Available styles include SE 2dr Hatchback, GT 2dr Hatchback, and 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Ford Probe?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Ford Probes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Ford Probe for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Ford Probe.

Can't find a used 1994 Ford Probes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Probe for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,674.

Find a used Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,882.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Probe for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,280.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $15,324.

