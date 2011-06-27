1995 Ford Probe Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Base and GT models receive new taillights. GTs receive 16-inch directional wheels. The rear-window wiper washer, four-way seat-height adjuster and graphic equalizer have been deleted from the options list.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Ford Probe.
Most helpful consumer reviews
CarpenterChick,08/11/2009
I absolutely love my little car. It is still running good. I have to put a little money here and there but over all it's the best I've had. It's very quick, handles wonderfully in rain. It's very fast. I do have to be easy when using the gas pedal, it just gets up and goes... I won't trade it in for anything......
ford guy ,02/17/2009
This car handles far better than most sports cars,and she loves to run. For those of you who don't know this is a Ford design with the Mazda mx6 engine. For those who want a sports car on a budget, this is it. The GT is the funnest car I've ever owned.
Dean Midlick,06/09/2008
Even though my Probe GT was totaled about a year ago it was by far the funnest car I ever owned. It was a true sports car with better cornering times than the Corvette, comparable quarter mile times to the Mustang GT and when those secondary throttle bodies opened up at about 6000 rpm and the torque steer kicked in talk about exhilerating. I wish Ford would bring it back. Great gas mileage and performance. Perfect styling to compete against the foriegn market and easily affordable. Truly a great timeless car.
J Coyne,01/06/2005
I bought this car used in '97 with 28,000 miles and it's been a really solid vehicle. I had no major repairs to make until 170,000 miles, when the automatic transmission went out. At around $2000 to repair, this is the last of my Probe. But it's been the most reliable car I have ever owned.
Features & Specs
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5500 rpm
