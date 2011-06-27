  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(53)
1995 Ford Probe Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Base and GT models receive new taillights. GTs receive 16-inch directional wheels. The rear-window wiper washer, four-way seat-height adjuster and graphic equalizer have been deleted from the options list.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Ford Probe.

Most helpful consumer reviews

My 95 ford probe GT
CarpenterChick,08/11/2009
I absolutely love my little car. It is still running good. I have to put a little money here and there but over all it's the best I've had. It's very quick, handles wonderfully in rain. It's very fast. I do have to be easy when using the gas pedal, it just gets up and goes... I won't trade it in for anything......
Fordza
ford guy ,02/17/2009
This car handles far better than most sports cars,and she loves to run. For those of you who don't know this is a Ford design with the Mazda mx6 engine. For those who want a sports car on a budget, this is it. The GT is the funnest car I've ever owned.
Better slalom time than the 1995 Corvette
Dean Midlick,06/09/2008
Even though my Probe GT was totaled about a year ago it was by far the funnest car I ever owned. It was a true sports car with better cornering times than the Corvette, comparable quarter mile times to the Mustang GT and when those secondary throttle bodies opened up at about 6000 rpm and the torque steer kicked in talk about exhilerating. I wish Ford would bring it back. Great gas mileage and performance. Perfect styling to compete against the foriegn market and easily affordable. Truly a great timeless car.
JC's '95 Probe
J Coyne,01/06/2005
I bought this car used in '97 with 28,000 miles and it's been a really solid vehicle. I had no major repairs to make until 170,000 miles, when the automatic transmission went out. At around $2000 to repair, this is the last of my Probe. But it's been the most reliable car I have ever owned.
Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Ford Probe

Used 1995 Ford Probe Overview

The Used 1995 Ford Probe is offered in the following submodels: Probe Hatchback. Available styles include SE 2dr Hatchback, GT 2dr Hatchback, and 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Ford Probe?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Ford Probes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Ford Probe for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Ford Probe.

Can't find a used 1995 Ford Probes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Probe for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,374.

Find a used Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,325.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Probe for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,116.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,209.

