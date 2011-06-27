  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Probe
  4. Used 1992 Ford Probe
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

1992 Ford Probe Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Probe for Sale
List Price Estimate
$697 - $1,622
Used Probe for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

The Sport Option Package becomes available for the LX model. A rear window defroster, interval wipers, power mirrors, tinted glass, and a tilt steering wheel are no longer standard on the GT or LX.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Ford Probe.

5(37%)
4(37%)
3(12%)
2(14%)
1(0%)
4.0
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1992 Ford Probe LX 3.0L V6 "POWER"
JBLV6,06/14/2002
i've have my car for 4.5 years now it hasn't had any problems and it's 10 years old... thats true performance. I have an APC dual 4" muffler on it and boy does it sound nice with that thoaty V6. The 3.0L is way more power than the car needs which makes it very fun to drive. You can smoke anyone who tries. If you want a fast reliable car i recommend a 1992 Ford Probe LX 3.0L V6... theres a reason this engine was only in the car for 3 years!
Nice Probe
Probe,03/12/2003
I bought this car before i even drove it just the way it looks tell me everything about the car
Nice Looking Car- But Piece Of Crap
PLAYBOY,06/30/2003
Well, I got my car in good condition, transmission died 5 months later. Parts for these cars are MIA- you can't find them anywhere but junkyards pretty much, so it took 3 months to be fixed. Constant problems.
what is my car worth on the market now?
naomi,06/12/2002
I have driven this car from coast to coast in hard rain, snow and all kinds of weather and altitude. It performs well and serves as a sleeper under the hatchback with the back seats down in a pinch. The all-around windows make my air conditioning a necessity in hot weather driving and the heater just as important in high altitudes and cold weather. A wonder to drive - as I get older I look toward fewer trips across the US.
See all 8 reviews of the 1992 Ford Probe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 4700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1992 Ford Probe features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Ford Probe

Used 1992 Ford Probe Overview

The Used 1992 Ford Probe is offered in the following submodels: Probe Hatchback. Available styles include GT Turbo 2dr Hatchback, GL 2dr Hatchback, and LX 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Ford Probe?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Ford Probes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Ford Probe for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Ford Probe.

Can't find a used 1992 Ford Probes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Probe for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,018.

Find a used Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,696.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Probe for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,107.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,012.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Ford Probe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Probe lease specials

Related Used 1992 Ford Probe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles