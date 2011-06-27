1992 Ford Probe Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$697 - $1,622
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
The Sport Option Package becomes available for the LX model. A rear window defroster, interval wipers, power mirrors, tinted glass, and a tilt steering wheel are no longer standard on the GT or LX.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
JBLV6,06/14/2002
i've have my car for 4.5 years now it hasn't had any problems and it's 10 years old... thats true performance. I have an APC dual 4" muffler on it and boy does it sound nice with that thoaty V6. The 3.0L is way more power than the car needs which makes it very fun to drive. You can smoke anyone who tries. If you want a fast reliable car i recommend a 1992 Ford Probe LX 3.0L V6... theres a reason this engine was only in the car for 3 years!
Probe,03/12/2003
I bought this car before i even drove it just the way it looks tell me everything about the car
PLAYBOY,06/30/2003
Well, I got my car in good condition, transmission died 5 months later. Parts for these cars are MIA- you can't find them anywhere but junkyards pretty much, so it took 3 months to be fixed. Constant problems.
naomi,06/12/2002
I have driven this car from coast to coast in hard rain, snow and all kinds of weather and altitude. It performs well and serves as a sleeper under the hatchback with the back seats down in a pinch. The all-around windows make my air conditioning a necessity in hot weather driving and the heater just as important in high altitudes and cold weather. A wonder to drive - as I get older I look toward fewer trips across the US.
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 4700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4800 rpm
