i've have my car for 4.5 years now it hasn't had any problems and it's 10 years old... thats true performance. I have an APC dual 4" muffler on it and boy does it sound nice with that thoaty V6. The 3.0L is way more power than the car needs which makes it very fun to drive. You can smoke anyone who tries. If you want a fast reliable car i recommend a 1992 Ford Probe LX

3.0L V6... theres a reason this engine was only in the car for 3 years!